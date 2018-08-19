English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Maharashtra EC Makes Declaration of Income Sources Mandatory for Local Body Polls
The candidates will have to submit details of the sources of income and the details of the same for the last three years, in respect of self and the dependents, wherein details of agriculture, employment, trade, capital gain, prizes / donations and other income will have to be furnished
Mumbai: Maharashtra State Election Commissioner J S Sahariya said on Saturday, candidates for local body polls will have to declare the sources of income in their election affidavits henceforth.
In a statement, Sahariya said the candidates for municipal corporation, municipal council, municipality, zilla parishad and panchayat elections are already required to submit an affidavit about assets and liabilities, educational qualification and information about criminal cases, if any.
Now, the format of the affidavit has been amended as per the Supreme Court's directions of February 16, 2018, he said.
"The candidates will have to submit details of the sources of income and the details of the same for the last three years, in respect of self and the dependents, wherein details of agriculture, employment, trade, capital gain, prizes / donations and other income will have to be furnished," the statement said.
"Similarly information with respect to agreements with government, semi-government institutions, local bodies, cooperative institutions and others will also have to be furnished," it said.
Also, a gist of information furnished by the candidate in affidavits submitted during earlier elections (if contested) will have to be provided, Sahariya said.
These details would include the value of movable and immovable assets and liabilities declared during past elections.
Further, the candidate will also have to state, in maximum of 500 words, what measures he or she will take for the development of the area under the respective local body if elected.
