Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
News18 » Politics
2-min read

Maharashtra Election Results 2019: Can MNS Eat Into Marathi Manoos Votebank of BJP-Sena Alliance in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar?

Except small local satraps like the Thakurs of Palghar, the region has by and large been under the dominance of the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Vinaya Deshpande | CNN-News18@vinivdvc

Updated:October 24, 2019, 7:53 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Maharashtra Election Results 2019: Can MNS Eat Into Marathi Manoos Votebank of BJP-Sena Alliance in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar?
Image for representation.

Mumbai: Mumbai, Thane and Palghar are one of the most prestigious regions of the state, primarily due to Mumbai, the financial capital of the country. The region has a total of 60 assembly seats. Both Thane and Palghar are satellite districts from where lakhs of people commute to Mumbai daily for work. Mumbai holds a substantial 36 seats of this kitty.

Check Maharashtra election results live here.

Both the BJP and the Shiv Sena have had their stronghold in this region. Except small local satraps like the Thakurs of Palghar, the region has by and large been under the dominance of the Shiv Sena and the BJP. Even during the last Vidhan Sabha elections of 2014, when both the parties had fought separately, they had been able to get 45 of these 60 seats.

Traditionally, NCP has completely ignored this region – mainly the Mumbai region. That is because it saw itself as a predominantly rural party with a strong base in western Maharashtra. Its politics revolved around cooperative and sugar industry. The Congress, on the other hand, has been ignoring its interest in Mumbai for nearly a decade now. Except the seat of Dharavi, where Eknath Gaikwad and his daughter Varsha Gaikwad have been able to retain their sway for decades now, barely any other Vidhan Sabha constituency can be considered a Congress bastion. To add to it, the infighting in the Mumbai Congress ranks has further demoralised the party.

While it has been the Gaikwads for the Congress, it is Jitendra Awhad for the NCP. He has been the NCP’s Mumbra-Kalwa MLA for quite a few terms now.

The poaching by the BJP has also hit the Congress-NCP alliance. The biggest jolt to NCP was the poaching of Ganesh Naik and his family. Naik had been a Pawar loyalist for decades. Now, he is contesting from Airoli.

But all isn’t well for the BJP-Sena either. In Uddhav Thackeray’s backyard, internal rebellion within the Shiv Sena has caused him massive headache. Sitting Sena MLA Trupti Sawant from Bandra east has filed her nomination against Sena’s candidate Vishwanath Mahadeshwar. She was denied ticket for the Mumbai mayor. Now, though she has been expelled from the party, she continues to fight vociferously. It can cause further embarrassment for the Sena. Similar rebellions in Andheri East and Versova can prove to be a headache for the BJP as well the Shiv Sena.

The MNS, which has decided at the 11th hour to fight these polls, is being monitored closely. They have not been able to make a mark in the last elections. Now, with changed demographics, it is questionable if they will be able to eat into Sena’s vote bank of Marathi manoos. With the changed demographics now, Sena has itself widened the ambit of its campaigning to include people from other regions as well.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Divya Kapoor
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

Live TV

CNN News18 Live TV
News18 India Live TV
News18 Bangla Live TV
News18 Rajasthan Live TV
News18 Gujarati Live TV
News18 Kerala Live TV
News18 Odia Live TV
News18 Tamil Live TV
News18 Urdu Live TV
News18 Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand Live TV
News18 Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh Live TV
News18 Bihar, Jharkhand Live TV
News18 Assam Live TV
News18 Punjab, Haryana Live TV

sections

Latest News

Network 18 Sites

CNN name, logo and all associated elements ® and © 2019 Cable News Network LP, LLLP. A Time Warner Company. All rights reserved. CNN and the CNN logo are registered marks of Cable News Network, LP LLLP, displayed with permission. Use of the CNN name and/or logo on or as part of NEWS18.com does not derogate from the intellectual property rights of Cable News Network in respect of them. © Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved.