Maharashtra Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: NDA Crosses Majority Mark, But BJP Struggles to Score Century; Sena Keeps Options Open With 'Thackeray for CM' Card

Maharashtra Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Emerging kingmaker in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena has set alliance terms of sorts with its ‘Aaditya Thackeray for CM’ pitch. On paper at least, the number show the possibility of an NCP-Congress-Sena alliance. The Thackeray scion, first in his family to contest elections, is leading in Worli while CM Devendra Fadnavis has survived a brief scare to return in leading position in Nagpur South West. In another interesting turn of events, the NCP, the junior partner in the alliance with the Congress, is leading on more seats than the grand old party.
Congress candidate and former CM Ashok Chavan is leading from Bhokar, while the late Vilasrao Deshmukh’s son Amit Deshmukh is leading in Latur City. NCP chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar is also leading from family bastion Baramati. Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar is now leading after initially trailing from Karjat Jhamkhed. BSP candidate Ashok Mane, who is fighting from Baramati assembly constituency, was reportedly thrashed by party workers who were angry with him for declaring support to NCP candidate and Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar despite being in the fray himself as the BSP candidate.
Oct 24, 2019 11:22 am (IST)
With BJP-Shiv Sean set to keep Maharashtra, Sena leader Sanja Raut is busy holding hectic parleys at Thackerays' residence Matoshri in order to strike a deal. "BJP and Sena will form the government. No doubt. We will have a discussion with Uddhav Thackeray and responsibility will be shared equally between BJP and Sena," Raut says.
Oct 24, 2019 11:19 am (IST)
Bhosale was only one of dozens of NCP leaders who had switched over to the BJP, but it was his switch that was invoked most often during the campaign season to suggest the political bankruptcy in the NCP.
Oct 24, 2019 11:19 am (IST)
Shivaji Maharaj's descendant Udayanraje Bhosale is trailing in Satara in the Lok Sabha bypolls. The BJP had fielded its much publicised NCP-turncoat a from the same seat where the NCP had fielded him in general elections. The bypoll was necessitated after Bhosale jumped ship to the BJP. Bhosale had joined the BJP in the presence of party bigwigs PM Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. All three had campaigned for him and repeatedly invoked the name of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Oct 24, 2019 11:07 am (IST)
Here's the seat tally for 11am in Maharashtra:
Oct 24, 2019 11:04 am (IST)
Asaduddin Owaisi-led AIMIM is leading in Muslim- dominated Kishanganj assembly seat in Maharashtra.
Oct 24, 2019 11:01 am (IST)
Oct 24, 2019 10:53 am (IST)
After the 9th round of counting, Pankaja Munder continues to trail in Parli of Beed district in Maharashtra. The daughter of senior state leader, Gopinateh Munde, Pankaja is the current minister of rural development, women and child welfare of Maharashtra.
Oct 24, 2019 10:41 am (IST)
The BJP is nearing the psychological 100-seat mark in Maharashtra, with leads on 99 seats so far. The triple-digit mark is key for the BJP while bargaining with the Shiv Sena which has emerged as the kingmaker. The Sena has said "Aaditya Thackeray for CM" as terms for an alliance.
Oct 24, 2019 10:38 am (IST)
Trends at 10:30am | The BJP is nearing triple digits with leads on 99 seats. The Shiv Sena is leading on 61 and is emerging as the kingmaker. The NCP, meanwhile, is ahead on 51 seats, pulling the opposition from the brink of irrelevance in Maharashtra. The Congress is that fourth spot with leads in 40 seats.
Oct 24, 2019 10:35 am (IST)
Old Horse, Sharad Pawar | The old horse of Maharashtra politics, Sharad Pawar may just have pulled the opposition out of near certain irrelevance. While Congress leaders in the state were seen to be fighting openly against each other, Pawar, though his party saw a large number of defections, stood tall whether it be ED's money laundering case or when he braved a spell of rain while campaigning in Satara. Going by the early trends, it seems that while Congress+NCP might still not win the state but will end up doing much better than everyone's expectations. Above everyone else it is Sharad Pawar who may end up emerging as the face of opposition and claim the Leader of Opposition (LoP) status in the assembly.
Oct 24, 2019 10:34 am (IST)
For Maharashtra, a key question was the impact that results have on the political equation between BJP and Sena. In 2014, BJP won 122 seats in the state, while Shiv Sena won 63 -- effectively making the Modi-Shah led BJP the 'big brother' in the alliance. The traditional alliance between the two parties has since been stormy, with Sena repeatedly attacking the BJP on different fronts. For the NCP too, particularly its chief Sharad Pawar, it was important to become the face of the opposition and ensure that the Congress, without a face of its own, takes a backseat.
Oct 24, 2019 10:34 am (IST)
Shifting Tides? With results coming in, the seat of power in Maharashtra appears to no longer lie solely with the BJP anymore -- but with the NCP and Shiv Sena.The results also throw up two other possibilities. Apart from a Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, experts have also suggested that with the NCP leading at 51 seats, and the Congress leading on 41 seats, the possibility of an alliance between Sena, NCP and the Congress can't be ruled out.
Oct 24, 2019 10:27 am (IST)
As BJP established big leads in Maharashtra and Haryana with votes being counted for the assembly elections, union minister Prakash Javadekar exudes confidence and says that he is certain that both states will give the party a mandate as large as the one delivered in the Lok Sabha elections.
#NewsAlert -- This is what we were expecting. I am confident that people of Maharashtra & Haryana will give more mandate in this Assembly election like they had given us in the Lok Sabha polls. Our alliance is with Shiv Sena is very strong: Prakash Javadekar #ResultsWithNews18pic.twitter.com/bvKlTp4VAb
Consolidating his position after a momentary hiccup, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is leading from the Nagpur South West constituency. He is seeking a renewed term as the chief minister of the state. Meanwhile, Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray leads from Worli by a comfortable margin. He is the first Thackeray contesting elections since the inception of the Sena.
Oct 24, 2019 10:15 am (IST)
Bahujan Vikas Aaghadi's Kshitij Hitendra Thakur is leading on Mumbai's Nalasopara assembly seat.
Oct 24, 2019 10:07 am (IST)
NDA Close to Finish Race | After two hours and five rounds of counting, NDA nears the majority mark in Maharashtra. The polling held on Monday saw a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent, a dip from the 63.20 per cent recorded in 2014. The highest turnout, of 83.93 per cent, was reported in the Karveer assembly seat in Kolhapur, while the lowest was in south Mumbai’s upmarket Colaba area at 40.11 per cent.
Oct 24, 2019 10:06 am (IST)
Satara strongman Udayanraje Bhosale, who had switched from NCP to BJP, is trailing by 15,000 in the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll in Maharashtra. Bhosale is a descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Sharad Pawar had campaigned against him in the elections.
'Aaditya Thackeray for CM' Demands | With BJP-Shiv Sena fast approaching a win in Maharashtra, kingmaker Sena, has already busied itself in spelling out alliance terms with ‘Aaditya Thackeray for CM’ demands, as the numbers may even throw an NCP-Congress-Sena possibility. In another interesting turn of events, the NCP, the junior partner in the alliance with the Congress, is leading on more seats than the grand old party.
Oct 24, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
For the opposition, especially the Congress, a loss will be a further setback as the party struggles to find its feet after the devastating defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and the resulting leadership vacuum as Rahul Gandhi quit the party's top post.
Oct 24, 2019 9:53 am (IST)
There are 288 seats in Maharashtra. Of these, 29 are reserved for Scheduled Caste and 25 for Scheduled Tribes. The number of voters in Maharashtra are 8.9 crore. This year, 3,239 candidates are contesting the assembly elections. BJP is contesting on 150 seats and its ally Shiv Sena on 124 constituencies in Maharashtra. The exit polls conducted by various media houses and poll agencies have given a clear edge to the BJP in Maharashtra and Haryana. The party's campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah, who attacked the opposition over its criticism of the centre's decision to scrap Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.
Oct 24, 2019 9:49 am (IST)
Even as counting for the Maharashtra assembly elections is underway, a power tussle between the bickering allies BJP and Shiv Sena over the next chief ministerial candidate, is already erupting. That notwithstanding, the BJP-Sena juggernaut is on its course of registering a comfortable victory in the state with BJP tipping over 141 seats and Sena touching 49.
Oct 24, 2019 9:44 am (IST)
Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil is leading by 12,500 votes in Pune’s Kothrud. Patil is contesting his maiden assembly election from Kothrud constituency. He has been cabinet minister in the Devendra Fadnavis government since July 2016 and was handling the revenue, relief and rehabilitation and public works departments. Patil was appointed the guardian minister of Pune in 2019 after Girish Bapat resigned following his election as MP from Pune Lok Sabha constituency. A staunch BJP loyalist, he joined the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad at the age of 18 in 1980. Patil joined the BJP in 2004 and was elected its vice president in 2013.
Oct 24, 2019 9:43 am (IST)
In a reverse of initial trends, BJP candidate Pankaja Munde is now trailing from Parli in Beed district. Daughter of senior state leader, Gopinateh Munde, Pankaja is the current minister of rural development, women and child welfare of Maharashtra. She defeated her cousin Dhananjay Munde by a margin of 25,000 votes in the 2014 polls and is expected to lock horns with him this time. A businesswoman in the sugar factory sector, Pankaja received the 'Powerful Politician' award in the year 2017. She has been integral to key activities of the party like the 'Punha Sangharsha Yatra' which was earlier led by her father in 1995.
Mumbai Trends | The election verdict of Mumbai is likely to reflect the overall Maharashtra result as the party that wins the state capital has historically ended up forming the government in the state. Here are the current trends in Mumbai:
In a see-saw contest, Devendra Fadnavis is once again leading from Nagpur Southwest. Even though the Shiv Sena is leading in barely half of the seats as compared to BJP, Sena leaders have said their end goal remains that of establishing a Sena chief minister. Speaking to News18, a Shiv Sena leader said that basis the final count of their seats in the Assembly, they will push for Aaditya Thackeray as chief minister, insisting that Fadnavis should be given a role at the Centre as per his stature.
Oct 24, 2019 9:31 am (IST)
Seat Tally at 9:30am | The BJP is leading in 80 seats, while the Shiv Sena is leading on 42. The NCP is ahead in 40 seats and the Congress on 34. On paper at least, the number show the possibility of an NCP-Congress-Sena alliance, with the latter repeating its ‘Aaditya Thackeray for CM’ demand.
Oct 24, 2019 9:27 am (IST)
Son Rise in Sena | The youngest of the Thackerays to enter politics, Aaditya, is contesting the 2019 state assembly polls from Worli. At age 29, he is currently serving as the president of the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena. As literary enthusiast like his grandfather Bal Thackeray, Aaditya is a published author. He published his first book 'My Thoughts in Black and White' in 2007. In 2008, he turned a lyricist and release a private album. As the leader of the youth and the young brigade in the party, he has been vocal about the proposed revival of Mumbai nightlife.
Around 25,000 personnel are deployed on counting duty, an election official said, adding police have also made adequate arrangements to ensure a smooth counting process. The polling held on Monday saw a voter turnout of 61.13 per cent, a dip from the 63.20 per cent recorded in 2014, the official said. The highest turnout, of 83.93 per cent, was reported in the Karveer assembly seat in Kolhapur, while the lowest was in south Mumbai's upmarket Colaba area at 40.11 per cent.
In the Satara Lok Sabha bypoll, also held on Monday, the voter turnout was 67.15 per cent, the official said. The bypoll was necessitated after NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale quit the party and his Lok Sabha seat and joined the ruling BJP, which renominated him from the constituency. A total of 3,239 candidates contested from the 288 seats, where the key contest was between the BJP-Shiv Sena and Congress-NCP alliances.
While the tables are tilted in favour of the BJP-Sena alliance as per the exit polls, many leaders are in focus including Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray, who is the first member of the Thackeray family to contest an election and a win for him could redefine the party's politics in the state.
Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who led the BJP campaign in the state was pitted from his home turf Nagpur South-West against Ashish Deshmukh of the Congress. State BJP president and Cabinet minister Chandrakant Patil contested his maiden Assembly poll from Kothrud in Pune.
BJP leaders and Cabinet ministers Pankaja Munde and Sudhir Mungantiwar were also in the fray from Parli and Ballarpur seats, respectively.
From the Opposition camp, former chief ministers of Congress Ashok Chavan (Bhokar, Nanded district) and Prithviraj Chavan (Karad South, Satara district) were in the fray. Senior NCP leader and former deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar is seeking another term from his home turf Baramati in Pune district.
Most exit polls, released immediately after polling ended, gave the ruling alliance a comfortable majority in the 288-member Assembly. There were 8,98,39,600 eligible voters in the state for the Assembly polls, including 1,06,76,013 in the age group of 18 to 25 years. Nearly 6.5 lakh polling personnel were deployed at 96,661 polling booths across the state on election day.