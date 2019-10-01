After Sealing Poll Pact With BJP, Shiv Sena Puts Out List of 124 Seats; But Continues to Eye 2 More
Senior state BJP minister Chandrakant Patil had on Monday had on Monday said that both the allies have finalised the seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis. (PTI)
New Delhi: Minutes after the Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 125 candidate for Maharashtra assembly elections, its ally Shiv Sena put out a list of 124 seats that have been finalised after the talks with BJP. However, sources said that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is trying to negotiate on two more seats.
Sources said that Sena wants Dombivli West and Mumbaidevi apart from 124 seats.
Senior state BJP minister Chandrakant Patil had on Monday had on Monday said that both the allies have finalised the seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2019. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will announce the quantum of seat sharing through a joint statement, Patil told reporters.
