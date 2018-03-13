Maharashtra Farmer March Was a CPI(M) Plot to Cause Riots, Says Kerala BJP General Secy

: Kerala BJP general secretary K Surendran on Tuesday alleged there was a major conspiracy behind the farmers' Long March in Maharashtra despite the Devendra Fadnavis government accepting most of the demands on Monday.Surendran said there was an ominous plot behind the agitation, which was spearheaded by the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Sabha (ABKS). He claimed it was carefully and purposefully constructed by the people who killed farmers in West Bengal to score political brownie points."In fact, a big riot was their plan. A firing in order to take political mileage. This conspiracy, the second of its kind was hatched after the elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. The first was a caste riot, which failed miserably. Fadnavis tackled this too, in a clever manner. It must be noted that those who have emerged as the messiah of farmers are those who killed farmers in West Bengal for the sake of Salim Group, which had pumped money for the annihilation of Communists in Vietnam. You can expect this kind of moves till next Lok Sabha elections. I have a gentle reminder to those who loudly applause the agitators. In the last elections, the vote share of CPM was just 1.25 percent. Some Kisan Sabha activists from Kerala along with some Maoists and separatists were behind this agitation," said Surendran his post in Malayalam.The leader, who lost the last Assembly elections at the northern tip of Kerala by a mere 89 votes, asked, "Do you think the farmers in the home-state of Pinaryi Vijayan who pledged his support to the Long March are in a better position? Moreover, what farming other than the political farming is greener in the state?".Demanding their right to till forest land and a complete loan waiver among other, over 35,000 farmers from across Maharashtra had marched 180 kilometers from Nashik to Mumbai in six days. The march caught national attention as the farmers, most of them who did not use any kind of footwear, put up a strong face throughout the march and maintained a peaceful mode. The Maharashtra government, on Monday, was forced to accept all the demands raised by the farmers.