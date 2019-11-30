Maharashtra Floor Test LIVE Updates: Cong Picks Nana Patole as its Speaker Candidate, NCP Keeps Suspense Over Dy CM

Event Highlights Cong, BJP Pick Speaker Candidates

Day after formally taking charge of chief minister's office, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will face the floor test in the Assembly. The three-party alliance is likely to have a smooth sail in the House as the ruling combine has claimed support of 162 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.

In an attempt to reach out to the agrarian communities in a government which would be western Maharashtra and Maratha 'top-heavy', Congress has nominated its former kisan wing leader Nana Patole for the Speaker's post. Patole comes from OBC Kunabi community in the Vidarbha region. He was the first BJP MP to rebel against his party during Prime Minister Modi's first term between 2014 to 2019. "They changed the Protem speaker from Kalidas Kolambkar to Dilip Walse Patil which is legally wrong. The oath was also not taken as per rules, the new Govt is violating all rules," he said adding that the BJP will be filing petition with the Governor and might also approach the Supreme Court. Nov 30, 2019 10:38 am (IST) Senior NCP leaders Jayant Patil,Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel in assembly ahead of confidence vote later today. Mumbai: Senior NCP leaders Jayant Patil,Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel in assembly ahead of confidence vote later today. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/5dgPvU0G23 — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019 Nov 30, 2019 10:28 am (IST) Cong, BJP Pick Speaker Candidates | Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat has said party leader Nana Patole will be the Congress candidate for Speaker elections. Meanwhile, BJP's Chandrakant Patil said Kisan Kathore will be the party's candidate for assembly Speaker. Nov 30, 2019 10:15 am (IST) Reservation on jobs for local youth, subsidised clinics and canteens, immediate farm loan waivers and free education for girls from poor families are some of the promises made by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in its Common Minimum Programme. Read full story here. Nov 30, 2019 10:05 am (IST) 'Our Alliance Will Prove Majority' | On his meeting with BJP MP Prataprao Chikhalikar, NCP's Ajit Pawar said it was a courtesy meet. "Even if we are from different parties, we all have relations with each other. There was no discussion on floor test. As Sanjay Raut said,our alliance will prove our numbers today in the house," Pawar said. Nov 30, 2019 10:02 am (IST) In the last act of the month long Maharashtra political drama, the Udhdhav Thackeray-led government will be facing a floor test in the Assembly at 2pm today. Nov 30, 2019 10:00 am (IST) "It is for people to judge, not us," said the Supreme Court on Friday as it declined to entertain a petition against post-poll alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress combine in Maharashtra to form the government. A three-judge bench, headed by Justice NV Ramana, dismissed the petition filed by Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha leader Pramod Joshi. Read full report here. Nov 30, 2019 9:53 am (IST) Leaders of Maha Vikas Aghadi was scheduled to hold a meeting at Vidhan Bhavan at 9.30 am ahead of confidence vote and Speaker election. Nov 30, 2019 9:16 am (IST) A day after taking oath as Maharashtra chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a stay on construction of metro car shed in Mumbai's green lung Aarey Colony, where strong protests had erupted last month against the cutting of trees for the work. Nov 30, 2019 8:46 am (IST) Uddhav's Saffron Kurta | His government will be accountable for every paisa of tax-payers, the chief minister said. Asked about the saffron kurta he was wearing, Thackeray said, cryptically, that it was his favourite colour "which cannot get washed in any laundry". Nov 30, 2019 8:45 am (IST) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he became the chief minister of Maharashtra unexpectedly, but he didn't want to run away from the responsibility. Thackeray, who is heading a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress coalition, was sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday. Read full story here. Nov 30, 2019 8:21 am (IST) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said he became the chief minister of Maharashtra unexpectedly, but he didn't want to run away from the responsibility. Thackeray, who is heading a Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-Congress coalition, was sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday. Taking a dig at his predecessor, Devendra Fadnavis' "I will come again (as chief minister)" refrain during the poll campaign, Thackeray said, "I didn't announce that I will become chief minister." Nov 30, 2019 8:19 am (IST) Deputy CM from NCP | NCP leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that as per the agreement between constituents of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, his party is supposed to get the post of deputy chief minister, while the Speaker would be from the Congress.​Pawar's statement followed reports that the Congress is now demanding deputy chief minister's post, and is ready to give up the Speaker's post to the NCP. Nov 30, 2019 8:18 am (IST) The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post. The BJP emerged as the single largest party, winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats, respectively, in the October 21 polls. Nov 30, 2019 8:17 am (IST) Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting. Besides Thackeray, six other ministers — two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP - also took oath. Former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will be declared the leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly. Nov 30, 2019 8:17 am (IST) Governor BS Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove his majority by December 3. The ruling alliance has claimed it has the majority with a total of 170 seats in a House of 288. Nov 30, 2019 8:17 am (IST) The government is expected to have a smooth sailing in the floor test, a Vidhan Bhawan official said. A two-day sitting of the Assembly will begin on Saturday. The trust vote will be taken up on day one, preceded by the introduction of the new ministers in the House. On Sunday, the Assembly Speaker's election will be held, followed by tabling of motion of thanks on the governor's address in the House. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Nov 30, 2019 8:16 am (IST) Maharashtra Floor Test Today | The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MAV) government of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will face a floor test in the Assembly on Saturday. NCP leader Dilip Walse Patil, whose name was recommended to the governor by Uddhav Thackeray, will be the pro-tem Speaker. Ambegaon MLA Patil, serving his seventh term as legislator, replaced the BJP's Kalidas Kolambkar, who was appointed as pro-tem Speaker earlier when the MLAs were administered oath.

Thackeray and six other ministers — two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP — took oath a day earlier with the new CM presiding over his government's first cabinet meeting. The Shiv Sena chief may have become the CM but he is unlikely to move to Varsha — the chief minister's official residence at Malabar Hill, a media report stated. The report said that Matoshree, the five decades-old residence of the Thackeray family, will control Maharashtra's affairs. However, the CM will head all key meetings at Varsha and his office will be on the sixth floor of Mantralaya.



A two-day sitting of the Assembly will begin Saturday. The trust vote will be taken up on day one, preceded by the introduction of the new ministers in the House. On Sunday, the Assembly Speaker's election will be held, followed by tabling of motion of thanks on the governor's address in the House. The new Speaker will then announce the name of the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly. Governor B S Koshyari has asked Thackeray to prove majority by December 3. The ruling combine has claimed support of 162 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly.



The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress formed the government after the Thackeray-led party fell out with pre-poll ally BJP over sharing the chief ministerial post. The BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress won 56, 54 and 44 seats respectively in the October 21 polls.



NCP MLA Dilip Walse Patil was on Friday appointed as pro tem speaker of the Assembly. He replaces BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar who was earlier this week appointed to the post. Walse Patil is a former speaker of the Assembly.



Thackeray, who is also the Shiv Sena president, was sworn-in as the chief minister on Thursday evening and hours later, presided over his government's first cabinet meeting. Besides Thackeray, six other ministers — two each from the Sena, the Congress and the NCP — also took oath.

