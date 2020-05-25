POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Gives Nod to Kerala's 'Offer' of 50 Doctors, 100 Nurses to Fight Covid-19 as Cases Cross 50k

File photo of Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

However, the BMC later called the letter a formality and said the Kerala government itself offered to send medical staff, and wanted an official letter for the same. It added that the state has enough medical staff, but since it was offered help, it has taken it.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 9:18 AM IST
Grappling with an aggressive rise in the coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government has asked Kerala to provide 50 trained specialist doctors and 100 nurses for treatment of virus patients in the state.

In a letter to the Kerala government on Sunday, The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), civic body of Mumbai, asked for medical staff on a temporary basis for its Mahalaxmi Covid jumbo facility.

However, the BMC later called the letter a formality and said the Kerala government itself offered to send medical staff, and wanted an official letter for the same. It added that the state has enough medical staff, but since it was offered help, it has taken it.

The state recorded 3,041 new COVID-19 cases and 58 deaths on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 50,231, of which 33,988 are active cases. Death toll in Maharashtra stands at 1,635. Total 1,196 people recovered and were discharged on Sunday, and 14,600 patients have been discharged since the beginning of the pandemic in the state, Maharashtra Health Department said in a statement.


