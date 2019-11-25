Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar Arrive for Sena-NCP-Cong's Show of Strength

Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today invited Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, where he said the three-party combine will showcase their show of strength. "We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm. Come and watch yourself," he tweeted.
Just 48 hours after he was sworn-in as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, the irrigation scam case against Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar was officially closed today. The scam, pegged at around Rs 70,000 crore, relates to alleged corruption and irregularities in approval and execution of various irrigation projects in Maharashtra during the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rule. Ajit Pawar was among the NCP ministers who were in-charge of the irrigation department at different times between 1999 and 2014 during the Congress-NCP coalition rule in Maharashtra. The move has given ammunition to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, which has accused the BJP of pressuring Ajit Pawar to switch sides.
Nov 25, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)
Visuals of Sharad Pawar arriving at the Grand Hyatt hotel with Supriya Sule:
Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule Arrive at Grand Hyatt | NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule have arrived at Grand Hyatt where earlier Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had invited the governor to show him the numerocal strength of the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance.
Nov 25, 2019 6:15 pm (IST)
Fadnavis Sanctions Aid to Farmers | Maharahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis sanctions another Rs 5380 crore from Maharashtra Contingency Fund to give relief to unseasonal rain affected farmers.
Parl Adjourned After Protests over Maha Political Crisis | Vehement protests by opposition members, especially those from the Congress, in the Lok Sabha over the political crisis in Maharashtra forced adjournment of the House proceedings for the day on Monday, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing the developments in the state as "murder of democracy".
Nov 25, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)
Watch: "In none of the 9 inquiries that have been closed today, name of Ajit Pawar is figured. No irregularities were found in these 9 inquiries. These are routine inquiries," says Maharashtra ACB DG.
Cong Attacks Closure of Cases Against Ajit Pawar | "'Contract killing' of democracy has now also become 'contract killing' of honesty and accountability in Maharashtra. No wonder, the only decision taken in 'public interest' by BJP-Ajit Pawar is to close all cases of corruption & malfeasance. The BJP way of probity in public life," Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a tweet. Watch his statement:
Closing down ‘Corruption Cases’ is now being used as a bargaining tool to carry on an illegitimate BJP-Ajit Pawar Govt in Maharashtra.
This is a blot on democracy.
‘Contract Killing’ of democracy is now synonymous with ‘Contract Killing’ of honesty & accountability.
Sena Seeks Hike in Aid to Farmers | Activists of the Sena organised morchas demanded additional financial aid for the farmers in nine talukas in Aurangabad district, which falls under the worst-hit Marathwada region. In Aurangabad city, former Sena MP Chandrakant Khaire and district president Ambadas Danve met Divisional Commissioner Sunil Kendrekar and handed over a memorandum containing ten demands. "Our demands include that insurance companies pay 25% of the insured sum to farmers in cases where they had lost crops on more than 50 per cent of their fields," Danve said. "Banks are freezing accounts of farmers which is serious. The administration must act on it," he said.
Nov 25, 2019 5:01 pm (IST)
Sena Invites Guv to See Number of MLAs | Sanjay Raut tweets, "We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm, come and watch yourself @maha_governor"
"There is no 'Operation Lotus', we have enough MLAs for the majority, we are not threatening any MLA. Sanjay Raut's allegations are false, after a few days he will have to be sent to a mental hospital," says BJP MP and Union Minister Raosaheb Patil Danve.
ACB to Issue Clarification | Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG, Parambir Singh says, "We will issue a clarification soon. These weren't even the cases (related to Ajit Pawar)."
Nov 25, 2019 4:21 pm (IST)
Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG, Parambir Singh was quoted by ANI as saying, "We are investigating around 3000 tenders in irrigation related complaints. These are routine inquiries which are closed and all ongoing investigations are continuing as they were earlier."
Nov 25, 2019 4:17 pm (IST)
ACB Says Irrigation Case not in List on Social Media | According to sources in Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau, in the list of cases being circulated on social media, none of the cases belong to alleged irrigation corruption case against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar. The Bureau added that the cases that were closed today were conditional, cases could reopen if more information comes to light or courts order further inquiry.
BJP Calls Sena-NCP-Cong Letter Bogus | BJP leader Ashish Shelar dubbed as "bogus" the letter submitted by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine to the Maharashtra governor to claim that they have the numbers to form government in the state. "It is a bogus letter as technically Ajit Pawar is still the leader of the NCP's legislature wing and he has extended support to the BJP," he said. "The NCP has still not suspended Ajit Pawar from his post as leader of the party's legislature wing and membership of the party. Hence, Ajit Pawar is still the leader of the NCP in the Assembly," he said.
Nov 25, 2019 3:55 pm (IST)
Congress spokesperson takes a dig at Ajit Pawar after he is given clean chit in irrigation corruption case.
What Was the Irrigation Scam? | The Vidarbha Irrigation scam, pegged at around Rs 70,000 crore, relates to alleged corruption and irregularities in approval and execution of various irrigation projects in Maharashtra during the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rule. Pawar was among the NCP ministers who were in-charge of the irrigation department at different times between 1999 and 2014 during the Congress-NCP coalition rule in Maharashtra.
Nov 25, 2019 3:49 pm (IST)
Last year, the Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had said that as the minister of Water Resource Department (WRD), scams like the multi-crore Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation scam come under the responsibility of Ajit Pawar.
Nov 25, 2019 3:47 pm (IST)
Irrigation Scam Inquiry Against Ajit Pawar Officially Closed | The Vidarbha Irrigation scam case has been officially closed two days after Ajit Pawar coalesced with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra and sworn-in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. The file of inquiry against Ajit pawar in the irrigation scam has been shut. Soon after coming to power in 2014, Fadnavis gave the go-ahead for a state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) inquiry into Ajit Pawar and other top NCP leaders — a probe that was shut today.
Nov 25, 2019 2:09 pm (IST)
Anil Patil, NCP MLA who was reportedly missing and brought to Mumbai from Delhi by NCP leaders today, says, "When we reached hotel (in Delhi) at least 100-200 BJP workers were present there along with lots of police cars and personnel in civil dress. We were scared. We told Sharad Pawar that we want to return and stay with the party, he assured us that we will be brought back and made the necessary arrangements."
Nov 25, 2019 1:49 pm (IST)
Shiv Sena MLAs have been brought to Hotel Lemon Tree, from Lalit Hotel where they were earlier lodged.
Chief Minister's Office, Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis’ first signature of this tenure was done on a CM Relief Fund cheque, on reaching Mantralaya, which was handed over to Kusum Vengurlekar by the Chief Minister.
Nov 25, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)
'Missing' NCP MLAs Daulat Daroda and Anil Patil say: There were reports that we were missing, but we want to say that we are safe. We were in touch with Sharad Pawar. We are with him. We were not taken anywhere by anyone. We were in Delhi.
Jitendra Awhad: We are 51 MLAs here at the hotel. We will leave no stone unturned to bring back Ajit Pawar.
Nov 25, 2019 12:40 pm (IST)
Meanwhile, Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija, who has been operating the PDP leader's Twitter account since her detention in Jammu and Kashmir, brings the plight of the people in the Valley to notice.
Congress, NCP & SS fuming about a 24 hour delay / intentional reprieve given by SC to BJP. Now imagine sense of helplessness & anger Kashmiris feel about SC dithering & dragging its feet on brutal restrictions in J&K since 112 days. First they came for us now it’s your turn
Nawab Malik says, "The Supreme Court to hear the matter again tomorrow at 10:30am. We are confident that they will give less time for the floor test. The NCP, Shiv Sena and the Congress will form the government in Maharashtra. We have submitted the letter to the Governor's office. The BJP has misused the Governor's house."
Nov 25, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)
Ashok Chavan: The BJP is trying to reach out to the MLAs of NCP, Shiv Sena and the Congress as they didn't have the numbers, which is why they are asking for time. They are trying to mislead the Supreme Court and buy time. But all our MLAs are intact and we have full majority and figures of more than 160 MLAs.
Prithviraj Chavan: Why does the BJP need more time? We have filed an affidavit which is signed by 154 MLAs. It's true that few NCP MLAs have given their signatures in our letter along with their (Ajit Pawar) letter.
Randeep Surjewala: The alliance of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar is illegitimate.
Nov 25, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)
Congress Reacts to SC Hearing | Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Prithviraj Chavan are at the Supreme Court lawns briefing the media. Surjewala says, "Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP believe this is a murder of democracy in Maharashtra. We demanded floor test to prove that the majority rests with our alliance. The Supreme Court heard all arguments and reserved the order. We are confident that in Maharashtra, floor test will give the BJP a befitting reply."
Nov 25, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)
Jayant Patil says, "This morning at 10am, Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat, Ashok Chavan, Vinayak Raut ji, Azmi, KC Padvi and I - on behalf of the NCP, gave a letter to the Governor showing the strength of 162 MLAs."
Nov 25, 2019 11:59 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Jayant Patil, NCP, hit out at the Devendra Fadnavis-Ajit Pawar coalition saying, "The current government in Maharashtra has been formed on the basis of false papers and documents."
Nov 25, 2019 11:51 am (IST)
SC Reserves Order | The Supreme Court reserves order for 10.30am tomorrow
Earlier today, the Supreme Court reserved till 10.30am on Tuesday its order on a plea by the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine’s plea against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister in a midnight coup engineered by the BJP with the support of Ajit Pawar. A bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test, which the combine was pressing for today itself.
Commencing arguments, SG Tushar Mehta commences arguments, raised preliminary objections to judicial review of the Governor's decision. Mehta clarified that he was appearing for the Secretary of the Governor since the Governor could not be a party in person. “No party has till date gone to the Governor saying it can form the government. The letter by Ajit Pawar to the Governor dated November 22 contains signatures of 54 MLAs,” he said.
In his letter, Pawar wrote his decision was in the interest of the people and a stable government. He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also staked claim, citing 170 MLAs in his support. “This letter cited support by 54 NCP MLAs along with support of 11 other MLAs who were Independent and from some other party. There was no reason for the Governor to doubt all this,” he said.
“With parties changing stands and politicians changing stand, how can the Governor act seeing what may happen in the future,” Mehta asked the Supreme Court. He also questioned why the court was interfering after the Governor had fixed a date for the floor test. Appearing for Fadnavis, Mukul Rohatgi said it was a family feud between the Pawars and the pre-poll alliance partner is turning a foe from a friend.
At 10am, senior leaders of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine reached the Governor’s Office just half an hour before the Supreme Court hears the combine’s plea against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. Congress leader Ashok Chavan said they reached the Raj Bhavan at 10am with letters of support to prove they had the numbers to form the government.
A day after the Supreme Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it Governor BS Koshyari’s order on November 23 inviting BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and Fadnavis’s letter to the Governor claiming majority, the top court will today take a call on the floor test in the state that has been plunged into a political crisis for a month now. On Sunday, a bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine. The court also issued notice to Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
The bench asked Solicitor General Mehta to produce letters of the Governor at 10.30am on Monday for passing orders. The apex court declined the fervent request of Mehta seeking two days to place the Governor's communication on record.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi, appearing for the combine, told the bench that floor test be conducted today itself so that it can be ascertained that Fadnavis enjoys majority in the house. They maintained that post-poll alliance of the three parties have the majority in the 288-member house.
While Sibal termed as 'bizarre' the Governor's decision to revoke President's rule and anoint Fadnavis as the chief minister, Singhvi said it is a "murder of democracy".
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for two BJP MLAs and some independents, questioned the maintainability of the writ petition filed by the combine and said they should have approached the Bombay High Court.
Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Koshyari at 8am on Saturday at a hush-hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of the President's rule. The BJP was propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar who revolted against his party headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar was made the deputy chief minister.
Amid the political imbroglio, Ajit Pawar rushed to CM Devendra Fadnavis' residence late at night, ahead of the crucial Supreme Court on floor test. In the meeting that lasted for 40 minutes, the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the apex court hearing and the ministerial berths that would be given to Ajit Pawar's group.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, said that it was a "routine meeting" to discuss "floor management and Supreme Court judgment". "Cabinet assurances were given before bringing Ajit Pawar on-board," a BJP source.
The NCP on Sunday night claimed three MLAs, who among others had attended swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on Saturday, were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane by the BJP the same day.
NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the three MLAs have said that they are with the party. He said while Daulat Daroda and Nitin Pawar have sent video messages saying they are with the NCP, another MLA Narhari Zirwal's message was shared on the twitter handle of the NCP.