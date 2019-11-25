Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: S-G Cites Ajit Pawar's Nov 22 Letter, Says Support Was from All 54 NCP MLAs

Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE: Senior leaders of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine today reached the Governor’s Office just half an hour before the Supreme Court hears the combine’s plea against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. Congress leader Ashok Chavan said they reached the Raj Bhavan at 10am with letters of support to prove they had the numbers to form the government.
A day after the Supreme Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it Governor BS Koshyari’s order on November 23 inviting BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and Fadnavis’s letter to the Governor claiming majority, the top court will today take a call on the floor test in the state that has been plunged into a political crisis for a month now. On Sunday, a bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine. The court also issued notice to Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
Nov 25, 2019 10:43 am (IST)
Tushar Mehta says he is appearing for the Secretary of the Governor since Governor can't be a party in person. He seeks some time to file a detailed reply on behalf of the Governor in the Maharashtra government formation case.
Nov 25, 2019 10:41 am (IST)
Narrating the timeline, Mehta says Governor Koshyari waited since October 24th to November 9th but no party came forward to form the government.
Mehta, appearing for the Secretary of the Governor, says, "My Lordships would have heard about horse-trading but this could be a case where the entire stable has been stolen."
Nov 25, 2019 10:40 am (IST)
Now, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta commences arguments, raising preliminary objections to judicial review of the Governor's decision to invite BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in Maharashtra.
Nov 25, 2019 10:39 am (IST)
The Supreme Court bench clarifies it hasn't so far issued notices on the prayer to invite Sena alliance to form the government in Maharashtra.
Nov 25, 2019 10:37 am (IST)
One lawyer mentions that his petition has challenged the post-poll alliance and it should also be heard. The Supreme Court bench rejects the plea.
Nov 25, 2019 10:36 am (IST)
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta will need to adduce all relevant records in the court today at the outset to enable the judges examine the Governor's decision.
Nov 25, 2019 10:36 am (IST)
Hearing Begins | Supreme Court hearing in Maharashtra government formation case begins as judges have assembled. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi will appear for Maharshtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while Senior advocate Maninder Singh will represent Ajit Pawar today.
Nov 25, 2019 10:34 am (IST)
Meanwhile, in New Delhi, all the lawyers, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing the parties to the petition have arrived at the Supreme Court. On the other hand, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has reached the Raj Bhawan.
Nov 25, 2019 10:30 am (IST)
Leaders of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena alliance arrive at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.
Sanjay Raut cuts up the BJP ahead of the Supreme Court hearing saying, "There are four bodies in 'Operation Kamal': CBI, ED, Income Tax department and the Police. But it will not yield any result here. If you have the majority then why do you need an 'Operation Kamal'?"
Nov 25, 2019 10:26 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Mukul Rohatgi says, "Today, the record of Governor Koshyari is to be placed before the Supreme Court. I've seen that along with the letter of Fadnavis there was a letter by Ajit Pawar as head of legislative party with signatures of all NCP MLAs. The Governor was right in granting an invitation to him to form the government in Maharashtra."
Nov 25, 2019 10:23 am (IST)
The 3-judge bench will continue the hearing today on the writ petition filed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress against the dramatic decision of the Maharashtra Governor to invite BJP to form government.
Nov 25, 2019 10:23 am (IST)
Quick Recap | As the Supreme Court is set to examine the documents sought from the Governor and the newly-sworn in Fadnavis government, here's a quick recapitulation of what happened in court yesterday:
— A three-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, in a special hearing on Sunday, sought the production before it the letter presented by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to the Maharashtra Governor claiming majority to form government with the support of dissident NCP MLAs under Ajit Pawar.
— Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi, appearing for the combine, told the bench that floor test be conducted on Sunday itself so that it can be ascertained that Fadnavis enjoys majority in the house. They maintained that post-poll alliance of the three parties have the majority in the 288-member house.
— While Sibal termed as 'bizarre' the Governor's decision to revoke President's rule and anoint Fadnavis as the chief minister, Singhvi said it is a "murder of democracy".
— Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for two BJP MLAs and some independents, questioned the maintainability of the writ petition filed by the combine and said they should have approached the Bombay High Court.
Nov 25, 2019 10:17 am (IST)
Sanjay Raut says, "There is only one body on which we have confidence and that is the Supreme Court. Today Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will go to meet Governor Koshyari," adding that Ajit Pawar's "betrayal" is NCP's internal issue not Shiv Sena's.
Nov 25, 2019 10:13 am (IST)
Meanwhile, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi says, "I can't say what the Supreme Court will do. But we will argue." Yesterday, Rohatgi, appearing for two BJP MLAs and some independents, had questioned the maintainability of the writ petition filed by the combine and said they should have approached the Bombay High Court.
Nov 25, 2019 10:09 am (IST)
Sanjay Raut Claims BJP Offered Ajit Pawar Rotational CM Post | Moments before the Supreme Court hearing begins, Sanjay Raut claims that the BJP promised rotational CM post to Ajit Pawar, which is why he went. Raut says, "They (BJP) are not ready to keep up their promise to give term of 2.5 years of CM post to Shiv Sena but reportedly they are ready to give the same to Ajit Pawar."
Nov 25, 2019 10:06 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Nawab Malik urges Ajit Pawar to call it quits and correct his mistake. "The matter is in the Supreme Court at 10:30am. We have 165 MLAs' support and out of 54 NCP MLAs, we have has the support of 53, except that of Ajit Pawar. The BJP doesn't have the numbers and they should step down before facing the humiliation. We request Ajit Pawar to step down and rectify his mistake," Malik says.
Nov 25, 2019 10:02 am (IST)
NCP to Decide on Ajit Pawar's Ouster, Says Sharad Pawar | Sharad Pawar reiterates that Ajit pawar's move to coalesce with the BJP is his individual stand. However, the NCP patriarch refused to speak on Devendra Fadnavis swearing-in. "The matter is sub judice. It won't be right to speak on it, The party will decide Ajit Pawar's ouster" he says.
Nov 25, 2019 9:52 am (IST)
Unanswered Questions in Maharashtra Pawar Struggle | He is known for being brash and petulant, and often lets impulses get the better of his good sense. But, those who know Ajit Anantrao Pawar claim that his apparent rebellion against the NCP, and uncle and party supremo Sharad Pawar seems to be well-planned and scripted. Read full story here.
Nov 25, 2019 9:42 am (IST)
Majeed Memon, NCP Rajya Sabha MP, questions the BJP's confidence in proving the majority in the floor test and says, "They (BJP) are asking for five days as they need time for horse-trading and manipulation to get the numbers. Whereas, we have enough numbers, confident of more than 165 MLAs. The Governor was misinformed by the BJP. Everyone except Ajit Pawar is with Sharad Pawar. We are clearly ready to form the government, whenever we are asked to do so. "
Nov 25, 2019 9:32 am (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi Accuses BJP of Disregarding Constitution | Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday accused the BJP of disregarding the Constitution in Maharashtra and repeating the "game" it played in Karnataka. The Congress had accused the BJP of poaching MLAs to form the government in Karnataka earlier this year. "Have we reached the stage of open kidnapping of the mandate?" Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi
टीवी दिखा रहा है कि भाजपा महाराष्ट्र में संस्थाओं, संविधान को ठेंगा दिखाते हुए कर्नाटक का खेल फिर से दोहराना चाह रही है।
महाराष्ट्र में 12000 किसानों ने आत्महत्या कर ली। उनके लिए भाजपा सरकार की जेब से तो मदद नहीं निकली।
क्या हम जनादेश के खुले अपहरण के दौर में पहुँच चुके हैं?
Senior Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala, Prithviraj Chavan and Abhishek Manu Singhvi react after the Supreme Court pronounced its orders yesterday.
Nov 25, 2019 9:15 am (IST)
Dhananjay Munde Breaks Silence Over Alleged Role in Ajit's Coup | NCP leader and Parli legislator Dhananjay Munde broke his silence yesterday over his alleged role in aiding Ajit Pawar in the move to join hands with the BJP and said that he is with the NCP and its chief Sharad Pawar. After staying away from media glare for most of Saturday, he made a dramatic return later in the evening and attended party meeting called by Sharad. “I am with party, I am with Pawar saheb. Please don’t spread rumours (sic),” Munde said.
Nov 25, 2019 9:07 am (IST)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Chhagan Bhujbal reaches Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's residence to talk to him.
Nov 25, 2019 9:04 am (IST)
Rajya Sabha MP Binoy Viswam has given Suspension of Business Notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 over 'Maharashtra government formation'.
Nov 25, 2019 8:45 am (IST)
Ajit Pawar Faction Has Just 1 MLA, Claims NCP | Sources privy to the developments claim that apart from Ajit Pawar, among all the MLAs who were present at the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, only Anna Bansode hasn't returned. The NCP says Bansode is in Pune and the party is in touch with him.
Nov 25, 2019 8:37 am (IST)
Congress Give Adjournment Notice in Lok Sabha | Meanwhile, the Congress party has given an adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha over the political crisis in Maharashtra following the unanticipated oath-taking ceremony of BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and NCP's Ajit Pawar as his deputy.
Nov 25, 2019 8:31 am (IST)
NCP MLAs Anil Patil and Daulat Daroda at Hotel Hyatt where other MLAs of the party are lodged in. They were brought from Gurugram by Sonia Doohan, President of NCP's Nationalist Student Congress and Dheeraj Sharma, President of NCP's Nationalist Youth Congress.
Nov 25, 2019 8:27 am (IST)
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's cryptic message this morning:
The Supreme Court yesterday rejected the plea of senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for two BJP MLAs and some independents, to defer the hearing by three days. Instead, the apex court directed the Centre to place before it by this morning the letters of the governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari inviting Fadnavis and of the BJP leader staking his claim to form the government in the state. The letters must be submitted before the bench of justices by 10:30am this morning.
The bench asked Solicitor General Mehta to produce letters of the Governor at 10.30am on Monday for passing orders. The apex court declined the fervent request of Mehta seeking two days to place the Governor's communication on record.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi, appearing for the combine, told the bench that floor test be conducted today itself so that it can be ascertained that Fadnavis enjoys majority in the house. They maintained that post-poll alliance of the three parties have the majority in the 288-member house.
While Sibal termed as 'bizarre' the Governor's decision to revoke President's rule and anoint Fadnavis as the chief minister, Singhvi said it is a "murder of democracy".
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for two BJP MLAs and some independents, questioned the maintainability of the writ petition filed by the combine and said they should have approached the Bombay High Court.
Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Koshyari at 8am on Saturday at a hush-hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of the President's rule. The BJP was propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar who revolted against his party headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar was made the deputy chief minister.
Amid the political imbroglio, Ajit Pawar rushed to CM Devendra Fadnavis' residence late at night, ahead of the crucial Supreme Court on floor test. In the meeting that lasted for 40 minutes, the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the apex court hearing and the ministerial berths that would be given to Ajit Pawar's group.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, said that it was a "routine meeting" to discuss "floor management and Supreme Court judgment". "Cabinet assurances were given before bringing Ajit Pawar on-board," a BJP source.
The NCP on Sunday night claimed three MLAs, who among others had attended swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on Saturday, were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane by the BJP the same day.
NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the three MLAs have said that they are with the party. He said while Daulat Daroda and Nitin Pawar have sent video messages saying they are with the NCP, another MLA Narhari Zirwal's message was shared on the twitter handle of the NCP.