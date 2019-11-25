Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: S-G Cites Ajit Pawar's Nov 22 Letter, Says Support Was from All 54 NCP MLAs

Nov 25, 2019 10:23 am (IST)

Quick Recap | As the Supreme Court is set to examine the documents sought from the Governor and the newly-sworn in Fadnavis government, here's a quick recapitulation of what happened in court yesterday:

— A three-Judge Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna, in a special hearing on Sunday, sought the production before it the letter presented by BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis to the Maharashtra Governor claiming majority to form government with the support of dissident NCP MLAs under Ajit Pawar.

— Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi, appearing for the combine, told the bench that floor test be conducted on Sunday itself so that it can be ascertained that Fadnavis enjoys majority in the house. They maintained that post-poll alliance of the three parties have the majority in the 288-member house.

— While Sibal termed as 'bizarre' the Governor's decision to revoke President's rule and anoint Fadnavis as the chief minister, Singhvi said it is a "murder of democracy".

— Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for two BJP MLAs and some independents, questioned the maintainability of the writ petition filed by the combine and said they should have approached the Bombay High Court.