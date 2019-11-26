Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Governor Appoints BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as Assembly Pro-tem Speaker

Ordering a floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis government, the Supreme Court asked Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday.

PTI

November 26, 2019
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari appoints BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as pro-tem Assembly Speaker.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday appointed BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly.

Eight-time Wadala MLA Kolambkar was one of the candidates recommended for the post to the governor. "The governor has administered oath to Kolambkar as pro-tem speaker of the assembly. Kolambkar will administer oath to remaining 287 MLAs during the assembly session," said an official from Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, ordering a floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis government, the Supreme Court asked Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday.

However, it was followed by Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar resigning.

