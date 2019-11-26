Maharashtra Governor Appoints BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as Assembly Pro-tem Speaker
Ordering a floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis government, the Supreme Court asked Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday.
Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari appoints BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as pro-tem Assembly Speaker.
Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday appointed BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly.
Eight-time Wadala MLA Kolambkar was one of the candidates recommended for the post to the governor. "The governor has administered oath to Kolambkar as pro-tem speaker of the assembly. Kolambkar will administer oath to remaining 287 MLAs during the assembly session," said an official from Raj Bhavan.
Earlier in the day, ordering a floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis government, the Supreme Court asked Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday.
However, it was followed by Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar resigning.
