Maharashtra Governor Appoints BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as Assembly Pro-tem Speaker

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday appointed BJP MLA Kalidas Kolambkar as pro-tem Speaker of the Assembly.

Eight-time Wadala MLA Kolambkar was one of the candidates recommended for the post to the governor. "The governor has administered oath to Kolambkar as pro-tem speaker of the assembly. Kolambkar will administer oath to remaining 287 MLAs during the assembly session," said an official from Raj Bhavan.

Earlier in the day, ordering a floor test for the Devendra Fadnavis government, the Supreme Court asked Koshyari to appoint a pro-tem speaker and ensure all elected members of the House are sworn in on Wednesday.

However, it was followed by Chief Minister Fadnavis and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar resigning.

