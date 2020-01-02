Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Maharashtra Governor Dines with CM Uddhav Thackeray at His Residence 'Matoshree'

The objective of the meeting was to know each other better for better communication and smooth functioning, a senior Shiv Sena leader said.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 11:11 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Governor Dines with CM Uddhav Thackeray at His Residence 'Matoshree'
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari meets CM Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree in Mumbai.

Mumbai: Maharashtra governor B S Koshyari had dinner with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the latter's residence `Matoshree' here on Thursday evening.

Koshyari was accompanied by his family members. "He was invited by the chief minister. The objective was to know each other better for better communication and smooth functioning," said a senior Sena leader.

The 77-year-old Koshyari took charge in September last year. His appointment was followed by Assembly elections in October.

As Sena parted ways with the BJP after the elections and started talks with the NCP and the Congress for coalition, the role of Koshyari, a former Uttarakhand chief minister, came under scanner.

He drew criticism for 'bias' towards the BJP when he first imposed President's rule and later administered oath of office to BJP's Devendra Fadnavis and NCP's Ajit Pawar in a hush-hush ceremony on November 23.

This government collapsed within 80 hours and the Sena-led government came to power on November 28.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram