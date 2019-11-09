Maharashtra Governor Writes to Fadnavis to Explore Option of Forming Govt as BJP-Shiv Sena Slug it Out

Mumbai: Amid the deteriorating ties between allies BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday wrote to caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to initiate the procedure of government formation.

As the single largest party, the BJP will be asked to prove its majority in the House.

Sources close to Fadnavis, who is leader of the state BJP's legislature wing, confirmed that he had received the letter from the Governor.

According to a statement from the Raj Bhavan, the governor asked Fadnavis to "indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government".

As no party had come forward to form the government, the governor decided to explore the possibility of formation of government, it added.

The state is caught in an impasse over government formation as the BJP and Sena, who together won enough seats in the October 21 state elections to come to power, are locked in a bitter tussle over the chief minister's post.

Fadnavis resigned as chief minister on Friday and was asked to continue in the caretaker's role.

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 44 and 54 seats, respectively — they have said the ball is in the Governor's court, with NCP chief Sharad Pawar repeatedly stating that the mandate for them was to sit in the opposition.

"The BJP is not staking claim since it doesn't have the numbers to get its Speaker elected in the first session, which will have to be called for administering oath to the newly-elected members. The new government will also have to face a trust vote," state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said.

The three-decade-old alliance between the BJP and its oldest ally, the Shiv Sena, appeared to be on shaky ground as Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray on Friday engaged in a blame game over sharing of the chief minister's post.

