Maharashtra Governor Should Shed 'RSS-BJP Cloak' & Invite Sena-NCP-Cong to Form Govt: Tewari
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also said the turn of events in Maharashtra has put the role of the President under scanner.
Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari.
New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshi yari should shed his RSS-BJP cloak and invite its alliance with the Shiv Sena and the NCP to form the government in the state.
Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari also said the turn of events in Maharashtra has put the role of the President under scanner.
"We hope the governor will fulfil his duties and invite 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' of Sena-NCP-Congress to form a stable government in Maharashtra... The governor sheds his RSS-BJP cloak," Tewari told a press conference.
