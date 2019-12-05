Maharashtra Govt Cancels Loan Guarantee of Over Rs 300 Crore of 7 Sugar Mills Owned by BJP Leaders
The decision to give loan guarantees to these seven sugar mills was taken by the previous BJP-led government in September this year before the state Assembly polls.
File photo of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (Getty Images)
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has cancelled the guarantee on loans of over Rs 300 crore taken by seven sugar mills owned by BJP leaders, including Pankaja Munde, an official said on Thursday.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the Uddhav Thackeray-led state Cabinet on Wednesday, he said. The National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) provides loans to cooperatives and the state government gives a guarantee on it based on some terms and conditions.
"Since these seven sugar cooperatives did not fulfil the conditions put up for the guarantee, the state Cabinet decided to cancel the guarantee," the official said. These sugar cooperatives did not meet conditions like having a positive net worth and no non-performing assets (NPAs) or liabilities, he said.
Apart from a sugar mill owned by former state minister Pankaja Munde, another cooperative of Vinay Kore, leader of the Jansurajya Shakti Party which is an ally of the BJP, was also given the guarantee, the official said.
The decision to give loan guarantees to these seven sugar mills was taken by the previous BJP-led government in September this year before the state Assembly polls.
Sources earlier said that 34 decisions taken by the previous Devendra Fadnavis government in its last days came up for discussion during the Cabinet meeting.
State minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will assess status of the ongoing infrastructure projects undertaken by the previous BJP-Shiv Sena dispensation.
He also said that the Thackeray-led government will not act against anyone in a prejudiced manner. Besides the Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP are also allies in the MVA government which took office late last month.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This 'Marine Cemetery' in Kerala is Dedicated to Aquatic Life Killed By Plastic Pollution
- 'Wanderlust', 'Woke' and 'Travel' Are the Most Commonly Used Words on Tinder India
- Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Breaks Down After Ugly Fight with Asim Riaz
- Instagram Will Verify How Old The New Users Are, But Age is Just a Number
- Reliance Jio New All In One Plans Are Priced Rs 129 Onwards: All The Details