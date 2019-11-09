Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Maharashtra Govt Formation Likely to be Delayed after Ayodhya Verdict, Hints Sanjay Raut

The BJP and the Sena, with 161 seats between them in the 288-member House, have not been able to form a government due to a stalemate on sharing of the chief minister's post. CM Devendra Fadnavis resigned on Friday and was appointed to the post in caretaker capacity.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 4:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Maharashtra Govt Formation Likely to be Delayed after Ayodhya Verdict, Hints Sanjay Raut
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.

Mumbai: Government formation in Maharashtra is likely to be delayed due to the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted on Saturday.

The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

In a tweet, Raut said, "Pehle Mandir Phir Sarkar!! Ayodhya mein Mandir Maharashtra mein Sarkar... Jai ShriRam." When contacted, Raut told PTI, "Next two days, it is only Ayodhya. Nothing on government."

The term of the 13th Maharashtra Assembly ends on Saturday.

The BJP and the Sena, with 161 seats between them in the 288-member House, have not been able to form a government due to a stalemate on sharing of the chief minister's post. CM Devendra Fadnavis resigned on Friday and was appointed to the post in caretaker capacity.

NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government.

"Our responsibility is to be constructive opposition," We are watching as to when the government is formed," Pawar said on Saturday.

State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat is in Delhi for the CWC meeting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram