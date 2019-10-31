Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Uddhav Says Still in Talks With Cong-NCP, Insists on Shiv Sainik for CM Post

Maharashtra's history shows it never bows before the "throne of Delhi", said a huge banner put up outside the office of the Nationalist Congress Party when newly-elected party MLAs met. "History shows Maharashtra doesn't bow down before the throne of Delhi," it said. It echoed the remark made by party supremo Sharad Pawar when the Enforcement Directorate named him in a money laundering case in September. Read full story here.
Event Highlights
- Thackeray Disappointed Over Fadnavis Remark
- Who is Eknath Shinde?
- 'Won't Talk till They have Clarity on What Was Committed'
- 'In Touch with Congress and NCP Too'
- Congress Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar
- 'In No Hurry to Form Government'
- Who would be there in Shiv Sena Delegation?
- What is the Meeting About?
- Will Congress Align with Shiv Sena?
- Why is Shiv Sena 'Angry'?
- What is going on in Maharashtra?
- Shiv Sena Leaders to Meet Maha Governor
“I won't talk with them till they have clarity on what was committed. If chief minister Devendra Fadnavis says he doesn’t know what was committed between Amit Shah and him, he should get clarity first,” he added.
With the Shiv Sena seemingly tempering its stand on alliance negotiations, the BJP may offer a dozen portfolios to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party but is likely to deny it major ministries, sources told CNN-News18. After driving a hard bargain for one week since election results, the Sena softened its stand on Wednesday, with party leader Sanjay Raut saying it is important for it to stay with the BJP-led alliance.
Thackeray Disappointed Over Fadnavis Comment | Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed 'disappointment' over CM Devendra Fadnvis's statement that the BJP had not promised 'fifty-fifty' formula for power-sharing in Maharashtra, sources said. Thackeray also stressed that he intended to get a larger share of power in the alliance government compared to the 2014 arrangement.
Who is Eknath Shinde? | The newly-elected Shiv Sena MLAs elected senior leader Eknath Shinde as leader of the party's legislative wing. Shinde, MLA from neighbouring Thane, was the leader of house in the previous term as well, besides being a cabinet minister in the BJP-Sena government. Sunil Prabhu was elected as chief whip of the party in
the Maharashtra legislature.
Congress Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar | While the BJP-Shiv Sena are in constant tussle over power sharing, Maharashtra Congress leaders have met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, say sources. State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan were among those who visited Pawar's residence.
What is the Meeting between Governor and Shiv Sena About? | Shiv Sena leaders including Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Raote and Subhash Desai to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today at 3.30 pm. The delegation will demand prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains, he added.
Devendra Fadnavis said that he will rule Maharashtra for the next three years.
For last 5 years, I worked as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s sevak & will continue to do so for next 5 years.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) October 30, 2019
Constitution given by BharatRatna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar is like Geeta, Bible & Quran for us.
Will reach till the last man with basic principles of our great constitution! pic.twitter.com/7Czte0zmUL
Congress Denies Aligning with Shiv Sena, But... | Congress ruled out any possibility of aligning with the Shiv Sena in forming the next government in Maharashtra. However, former CM and senior leader Prithviraj Chavan had said that the Congress will "consider" any "concrete" proposal on government formation with the Sena. Read More
Why is Shiv Sena 'Angry'? | Shiv Sena has been trying to snatch a bigger piece of the pie, reminding the BJP of the “50-50” power-sharing agreement arrived at before the elections. However, Fadnavis denied that such an agreement was reached and asserted that he could continue as the chief minister. This angered the Sena, which called off talks with the BJP.
BJP Won 105 seats, While Shiv Sena got 56 Seats | BJP won 105 seats in the 288 member assembly while Shiv Sena got 56 seats in the assembly elections. Both the parites are busy wooing the 13 Independent MLAs in the state to give themselves an upper hand during discussions for formation of the next government.
File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Fadnavis had on Tuesday denied that the BJP and Shiv Sena had come to an agreement over ’50-50’ power sharing in the state, angering its saffron ally which then called off talks. In a bid to assuage the Thackeray-led party, Fadnavis, who was chosen BJP leader in the House, said on Wednesday that there would be no swearing-in without the Sena, which had helped the BJP return to power.
Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has decided to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan today to demand prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.
