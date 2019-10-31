Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Uddhav Says Still in Talks With Cong-NCP, Insists on Shiv Sainik for CM Post

Read More

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: There seems to be no end in sight for the power tussle in Maharashtra as the Shiv Sena today dismissed that it had softened its stand on the demand from BJP for ’50-50’ power sharing in the state, with the party saying it was in no hurry to form the government. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, addressing his MLAs, said the party was still in talks with the Congress and the NCP and he wanted a “Shiv Sainik to be Maharashtra’s chief minister”. “We are asking for what was committed to us. We had understood their [BJP’s] problem before elections but I want to run my party too,” Thackeray said.“I won't talk with them till they have clarity on what was committed. If chief minister Devendra Fadnavis says he doesn’t know what was committed between Amit Shah and him, he should get clarity first,” he added.