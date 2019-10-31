Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Uddhav Says Still in Talks With Cong-NCP, Insists on Shiv Sainik for CM Post

News18.com | October 31, 2019, 4:19 PM IST
Event Highlights

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: There seems to be no end in sight for the power tussle in Maharashtra as the Shiv Sena today dismissed that it had softened its stand on the demand from BJP for ’50-50’ power sharing in the state, with the party saying it was in no hurry to form the government. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, addressing his MLAs, said the party was still in talks with the Congress and the NCP and he wanted a “Shiv Sainik to be Maharashtra’s chief minister”. “We are asking for what was committed to us. We had understood their [BJP’s] problem before elections but I want to run my party too,” Thackeray said.

“I won't talk with them till they have clarity on what was committed. If chief minister Devendra Fadnavis says he doesn’t know what was committed between Amit Shah and him, he should get clarity first,” he added.
Oct 31, 2019 3:53 pm (IST)

Maharashtra's history shows it never bows before the "throne of Delhi", said a huge banner put up outside the office of the Nationalist Congress Party when newly-elected party MLAs met. "History shows Maharashtra doesn't bow down before the throne of Delhi," it said. It echoed the remark made by party supremo Sharad Pawar when the Enforcement Directorate named him in a money laundering case in September. Read full story here

Oct 31, 2019 3:51 pm (IST)

With the Shiv Sena seemingly tempering its stand on alliance negotiations, the BJP may offer a dozen portfolios to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party but is likely to deny it major ministries, sources told CNN-News18. After driving a hard bargain for one week since election results, the Sena softened its stand on Wednesday, with party leader Sanjay Raut saying it is important for it to stay with the BJP-led alliance.

Oct 31, 2019 3:38 pm (IST)

Thackeray Disappointed Over Fadnavis Comment | Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray expressed 'disappointment' over CM Devendra Fadnvis's statement that the BJP had not promised 'fifty-fifty' formula for power-sharing in Maharashtra, sources said. Thackeray also stressed that he intended to get a larger share of power in the alliance government compared to the 2014 arrangement.

Oct 31, 2019 3:32 pm (IST)

Who is Eknath Shinde? | The newly-elected Shiv Sena MLAs elected senior leader Eknath Shinde as leader of the party's legislative wing. Shinde, MLA from neighbouring Thane, was the leader of house in the previous term as well, besides being a cabinet minister in the BJP-Sena government. Sunil Prabhu was elected as chief whip of the party in
the Maharashtra legislature.

Oct 31, 2019 3:28 pm (IST)

Uddhav Thackeray interacting with Shiv Sena MLAs during party meeting. Uddhav reiterated the demand of a Shiv Sainik becoming the next Maharashtra CM.

Oct 31, 2019 3:26 pm (IST)

'Won't Talk till They have Clarity on What Was Committed' | "We are asking for what was committed. We had understood their problem before elections. But I want to run my party too. I won't talk with them till they have clarity on what was committed," Uddhav Thackeray said.

Oct 31, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)

In Touch with Congress and NCP Too: Uddhav | Uddhav Thackeray says that everyone is in touch with his party. Ruling out any speculation, Uddhav says that he is in touch with the Congress and NCP too.

Oct 31, 2019 3:15 pm (IST)

'Shiv Sainik to be Maharashtra's Chief Minister' 

Shiv Sainik to be Maharashtra's Chief Minister: Uddhav | ​Uddhav Thackeray said that he is insistent on Shiv Sainik to be Maharashtra's Chief Minister. 

Oct 31, 2019 3:11 pm (IST)

Congress Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar | While the BJP-Shiv Sena are in constant tussle over power sharing, Maharashtra Congress leaders have met NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, say sources. State Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan were among those who visited Pawar's residence.

Oct 31, 2019 3:05 pm (IST)

'In No Hurry to Form Government' | ​Uddhav Thackeray said that he is in no hurry to form the government in Maharashtra. He said this in conversation with party MLAs. Uddhav Thackeray also asked MLAs if anyone was in a hurry to be in the government. 

Oct 31, 2019 3:01 pm (IST)

Who would be there in Shiv Sena Delegation? | The delegation includes Aditya Thackeray, senior party leader Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai. The delegation is supposed to meet the Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan at 3:30 pm.

Oct 31, 2019 2:54 pm (IST)

What is the Meeting between Governor and Shiv Sena About? | Shiv Sena leaders including Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Raote and Subhash Desai to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today at 3.30 pm. The delegation will demand prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains, he added.

Oct 31, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)

Shiv Sena MLAs have elected senior leader Eknath Shinde as leader of the party's legislative wing. Sunil Prabhu was elected as chief whip of the party in the Maharashtra legislature today.

Oct 31, 2019 2:48 pm (IST)

Devendra Fadnavis said that he will rule Maharashtra for the next three years. 

Oct 31, 2019 2:45 pm (IST)

Congress Denies Aligning with Shiv Sena, But... | Congress ruled out any possibility of aligning with the Shiv Sena in forming the next government in Maharashtra. However, former CM and senior leader Prithviraj Chavan had said that the Congress will "consider" any "concrete" proposal on government formation with the Sena. Read More

Oct 31, 2019 2:41 pm (IST)

Result of the assembly polls were declared last Thursday making BJP-Shiv Sena crossing the 145 mark of forming the government. It has been a week, but the two parties are at tussle over the CM candidate in the state.

Oct 31, 2019 2:38 pm (IST)

Amid the ongoing tussle between the BJP and Shiv Sena over power sharing in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis is positive over forming government in the state.

Oct 31, 2019 2:35 pm (IST)

Why is Shiv Sena 'Angry'? | Shiv Sena has been trying to snatch a bigger piece of the pie, reminding the BJP of the “50-50” power-sharing agreement arrived at before the elections. However, Fadnavis denied that such an agreement was reached and asserted that he could continue as the chief minister. This angered the Sena, which called off talks with the BJP.

Oct 31, 2019 2:32 pm (IST)

BJP Backs Devendra Fadnavis for Second Term | BJP has elected Devendra Fadnavis as its legislature party leader, essentially handing over the reins of Maharashtra to him for a second term as the CM. While Shiv Sena is demanding a rotational chief ministership.

Oct 31, 2019 2:29 pm (IST)

What is going on in Maharashtra? | Both the parties are at stalemate over the CM candidate in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena had demanded a written assurance from the BJP for implementing "equal formula for sharing of power", which could possibly include equal division of the chief ministerial tenure.

Oct 31, 2019 2:25 pm (IST)

BJP Won 105 seats, While Shiv Sena got 56 Seats | BJP won 105 seats in the 288 member assembly while Shiv Sena got 56 seats in the assembly elections. Both the parites are busy wooing the 13 Independent MLAs in the state to give themselves an upper hand during discussions for formation of the next government.

Oct 31, 2019 2:22 pm (IST)

Shiv Sena Leaders to Meet Maharashtra Governor | Shiv Sena leaders including Aditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, Diwakar Raote and Subhash Desai to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today at 3.30 pm.

File photo of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.

Fadnavis had on Tuesday denied that the BJP and Shiv Sena had come to an agreement over ’50-50’ power sharing in the state, angering its saffron ally which then called off talks. In a bid to assuage the Thackeray-led party, Fadnavis, who was chosen BJP leader in the House, said on Wednesday that there would be no swearing-in without the Sena, which had helped the BJP return to power.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has decided to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan today to demand prompt financial aid for farmers hit by untimely rains.
