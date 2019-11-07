Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Ahead of BJP's Meet With Governor, Shiv Sena Accuses Ally of Poaching MLAs

News18.com | November 7, 2019, 8:08 AM IST
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: In yet another sign of strained relations between the BJP and Shiv Sena, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party today accused its Maharashtra ally of trying of poach MLAs as the deadline nears for government formation in the state. In an editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana, the party said it had been receiving complaints about new MLAs being approached with money. However, it expressed confidence that the MLAs “won't break away”.

The tenure of the current Assembly ends in two days and a special three-day session of the House may be convened next week to swear in the new MLAs, said sources. A resolution to the BJP-Sena stalemate over government formation is expected and a new dispensation may take office before the term of the outgoing Assembly ends, they added.
Nov 7, 2019 8:00 am (IST)

BJP Still Waiting and Watching: Sources | Sources in the BJP said that there has been no call from Shiv Sena. Sources said BJP still waiting and watching. 

Nov 7, 2019 7:57 am (IST)

Shiv Sena Has to Take the Initiative: Sources | Highly placed sources in the BJP said, "If there is any way to break peace with Shiv Sena, it will have to be an initiative by them". Sources also said that Shiv Sena declined to attend the meeting hosted by BJP, now Shiv Sena has to reach out to BJP if things need to move ahead. 

Nov 7, 2019 7:51 am (IST)

Shiv Sena Accuses BJP of Poaching MLAs | Shiv Sena accuses BJP of poaching MLAs ahead of government formation in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena also reiterated its demand that the next CM will be a Shiv Sainik. 

Nov 7, 2019 7:47 am (IST)

NCP Rules Out Alliance with Shiv Sena | Sharad Pawar has ruled out joining Shiv Sena in the government with outside support of the Congress. NCP chief Sharad Pawar said in a press conference yesterday that the mandate for his party and its ally Congress is to sit in the opposition. It is for the BJP-Sena to form the government, he added.

Nov 7, 2019 7:43 am (IST)

What is the Standoff About? | The BJP and the Shiv Sena are locked in a standoff over the post of chief minister in new Maharashtra government and sharing of ministerial portfolios. Shiv Sena continues over its demand of the Chief Ministerial berth in the new government. 

Nov 7, 2019 7:38 am (IST)

'We Can Have a Govt by Nov 7' | Sources from both parties said back-channel talks are on between the two allies and a breakthrough is expected. “We expect a breakthrough. If all goes well, we can have a government by November 9," said a source on condition of anonymity.

Nov 7, 2019 7:36 am (IST)

'Tenure of Maharashtra Assembly Ends in Two Days' | Sources said that the tenure of the current Maharashtra Assembly ends in two days and a special three-day session of the House may be convened next week to swear in the new MLAs. 

Nov 7, 2019 7:33 am (IST)

'BJP Hasn't Received Any Proposal on Govt Formation' | Sanjay Raut said that Uddhav Thackeray hasn't received any proposal from the BJP over government formation in Maharashtra. Raut added that the BJP leaders will meet the Governor Koshyari today.

Nov 7, 2019 7:30 am (IST)

BJP Leaders to Meet Governor Today | The prospect of a new government in Maharashtra brightened yesterday with BJP leaders slated to meet the governor today and the Nationalist Congress Party making it clear it will prefer to sit in the opposition.

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Friday. (PTI)

Sena’s allegations come on a day when the BJP is scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari "with a message approved by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis”, senior leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said.

However, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, whose party has refused to give up its claim on the post of the rotational chief minister, said his party chief Uddhav Thackeray is yet to get any proposal from the BJP.

The BJP and the Sena are locked in a standoff over the post of chief minister in new government and sharing of ministerial portfolios.

In the recent Assembly polls, the BJP emerged as the single-largest party by winning 105 seats in the 288-member House. The Sena won 56.

Claiming that the BJP had agreed to a "50-50" formula on power-sharing in the state, the Sena has demanded that the top seat be shared between the two.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the mandate for his party and its ally Congress is to sit in the opposition. It is for the BJP-Sena to form the government, he added.

Pawar asked the haggling allies to form the government at the earliest, asserting his party and the Congress will work as a "responsible opposition".

Addressing a press conference here after meeting Raut, Pawar ruled out joining the Sena in government with the outside support of the Congress, an idea doing the rounds in political circles for the last few days.

"Where is the question (of a non-BJP government)?" he asked, saying the BJP and the Sena have been in alliance for 25 years, and they "will come together sooner or later".

"If we had the numbers, we wouldn't have waited for anyone. The Congress and the NCP didn't cross the 100 mark. We will work as a responsible opposition," he said.




