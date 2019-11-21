Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Ahead of Meeting With NCP, Cong Says Sena Tie-up Must Stress on 'Secularism'

Seat Tally | In the October 21 Maharashtra polls, the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member assembly. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats respectively. However, the BP and Shiv Sena couldn't reach an agreement over the CM's post in Maharashtra.
Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressed confidence of forming a "stable" government soon in the state after a marathon meeting with senior leaders of the NCP on Wednesday. A few hours after the press conference, Chavan said Congress and NCP leaders will meet on Thursday. "By evening, we will leave for Maharashtra. Day after tomorrow, all three parties (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) will meet," he said.
CM's Post Likely to be on Rotational Basis | The chief minister's post in Maharashtra is most likely to be on a rotational basis, with the first half of the five-year term to be given to the Shiv Sena and the latter to the Nationalist Congress Party, NCP sources said. The Congress is likely to have the deputy chief minister's post for the full term, they said. A senior NCP leader said the fight between the Shiv Sena and the BJP was for over the issue of chief ministership for two-and-half years each.
Yesterday, Shiv Sena has asked its MLAs to carry with them their official identification documents while coming for a key meeting of the party on Friday, said a Sena leader. The direction for bringing IDs has been given to deal with a situation where the MLAs are required to be presented before Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, he said. The meeting has been convened at 'Matoshree', the family residence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra, the leader said. The saffron party has 56 MLA-elects. Besides MLAs, senior Sena leaders will also take part in the meeting which is expected is discuss the current political situation in Maharashtra and the party's efforts to form a government with support from the Congress and the NCP.
According to sources, a power-sharing formula has also been agreed upon and the Sena-NCP are likely to share the post of CM for 30 months each, although details would be known only after the final deliberations tomorrow. However, a senior Sena leader in Mumbai reiterated that the Sena would hold the CM's post for the full five-year (60 months) term, with two posts of Deputy CMs, one each for NCP and Congress. "Whatever is finalized among the three parties, we are extremely hopeful that all speculation will end and a government headed by Uddhavji as the CM will be sworn in as early as possible, possibly by the month-end," said the leader, requesting anonymity.
A senior NCP leader said a government is likely to be formed before the first phase of the Jharkhand polls scheduled on November 30. NCP sources said the chief minister's post is most likely to be on a rotational basis, with the first half to be given to the Shiv Sena and the latter to the Nationalist Congress Party. The Congress is likely to have the deputy chief minister's post for the full five-year term, they said. However, Congress sources asserted that the issue of rotational chief ministership did not come up during the discussion with the NCP. The two parties will have another round of meeting today to give final touches to the contours of the alliance.
What is 16-15-12 Formula? | According to sources, Congress and NCP are in talks to arrive at a consensus on 16-15-12 cabinet berth formula, which includes the chief minister’s chair for the Sena - a demand over which it fell out with its Hindutva ally BJP. According to sources, the formula essentially means 16 berths for the Sena; 15 ministers from the NCP and 12 from the Congress. They added that the NCP wants to share the chief minister’s post with the Sena for 2.5 years each, a demand reportedly agreed to by Uddhav Thackeray’s party. So far as the deputy CM post is concerned, it would go to the Congress and NCP both or solely to the grand old party. Read more
Govt in Maharashtra Very Soon: Shiv Sena | Giving a strong indication of Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP deal for Maharashtra being virtually sealed, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that he would consider it as 'pedhas' (sweets) being ordered. He said that a three-party government comprising Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress will come to power soon in the state, and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will announce the "sweet news" soon. A party leader said in Mumbai that "we are getting very positive vibes" from New Delhi after a marathon NCP-Congress meeting got over this evening in the national capital.
Yesterday Sharad Pawar had a meeting with PM Modi in Parliament over farmers distress in the state. Sharad Pawar after meeting the Prime Minister in a series of tweet said, "To take a stock of this unprecedented situation and address the concerns of distressed farmers I had visited Nashik and Vidarbha in first half of November. This year the returning monsoon devastated almost every standing crop in major parts of Maharashtra. I brought to notice this alarming situation to the kind attention of Honorable PM."
Cong-NCP Need to Arrive at Agreement at Earliest: NCP | NCP Leader Nawab Malik said, "We will be having a meeting today...CMP has been finalised but we need to finalise all other modalities...NCP and Congress leaders will be meeting today...we have to arrive at an agreement as early as possible to end the governor's rule in Maharashtra...we will form the government along with the Shiv Sena...it is the only option."
Don't Crush the Students: Shiv Sena | Shiv Sena made another scathing attack on the BJP in Saamana. Sena called the alleged attack on JNU students as 'Oppression on the streets of Delhi'. In its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena editorial speaks against the police atrocities on the students of JNU. The police who charge at the visually impaired students, can't be called people's servants. If this would have been done by the Congress govt, BJP would have raised the issue in the parliament. Don't crush the students. No government should get so high on power.
A meeting of Maharashtra Congress leaders with central party leaders KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge was held yesterday at the Congress headquarters. Balasaheb Thorat, Prithviraj Chavan and Naseem Khan were present at the meeting. A meeting of NCP leaders was also held at Pawar's residence in New Delhi.
Manifestos of The Parties To Be Incorporated into CMP | The alliance between the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena will be based on Common Minimum Programme (CMP). Sources said that the manifestos of all 3 parties will be incorporated in the CMP. Committee will now decide on portfolio distribution which will be on the basis of seats each party won.
New Alliance Should Stress on Word 'Secular' | According to sources, Congress has insisted that the new alliance should stress on the word 'secular'. There should be no communal agenda of the alliance in the state. Sources also said that Shiv Sena has told NCP and Congress that they are a true liberal party.
Taking a dig at the BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a tweet said, "I am fine with being bad. I wasn't rewarded for being good".
Congress Positive About Forming Stable Govt | The Congress-Nationalist Congress Party alliance gave its most categorical indication about joining hands with arch rival Shiv Sena, with former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan expressing confidence of forming a "stable" government soon in the state after a marathon meeting of senior leaders of the two parties in New Delhi. A few hours after the press conference, Chavan said Congress and NCP leaders will meet on Thursday. "By evening, we will leave for Maharashtra. Day after tomorrow, all three parties (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) will meet," he said.
While Chavan hoped that political uncertainty will soon end in Maharashtra, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik was unambiguous about the need to join hands with the Sena, asserting that a government cannot be formed in the state without the three parties uniting.
Sources aware of the developments said the manifestos of all three parties would be incorporated in the Common Minimum Programme and the committee will now decide on portfolio distribution, which will be on the basis of seats each party won.
The state plunged into political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-old ties with the BJP after the latter refused to accede to its demand of sharing the chief minister's post.
The BJP and the Sena, which fought the October 21 Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member assembly. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. The Sena then began talks with the Congress-NCP alliance.
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party once again trained its guns on the BJP today, this time over the protests by JNU students over fee hike. In an editorial in mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena criticised the police action on protesting students and said the police who charged at the visually impaired students “can't be called people's servants”. “If this was done by the Congress government, BJP would have raised the issue in Parliament. Don't crush the students. No government should get so high on power,” it added.
