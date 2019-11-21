Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Ahead of Meeting With NCP, Cong Says Sena Tie-up Must Stress on 'Secularism'

A file photo of NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Congress party's Sonia Gandhi and Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray.



While Chavan hoped that political uncertainty will soon end in Maharashtra, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik was unambiguous about the need to join hands with the Sena, asserting that a government cannot be formed in the state without the three parties uniting.



Sources aware of the developments said the manifestos of all three parties would be incorporated in the Common Minimum Programme and the committee will now decide on portfolio distribution, which will be on the basis of seats each party won.



The state plunged into political crisis after the Sena broke its three-decade-old ties with the BJP after the latter refused to accede to its demand of sharing the chief minister's post.



The BJP and the Sena, which fought the October 21 Assembly polls in alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member assembly. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively. The Sena then began talks with the Congress-NCP alliance.



Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party once again trained its guns on the BJP today, this time over the protests by JNU students over fee hike. In an editorial in mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena criticised the police action on protesting students and said the police who charged at the visually impaired students “can't be called people's servants”. “If this was done by the Congress government, BJP would have raised the issue in Parliament. Don't crush the students. No government should get so high on power,” it added.