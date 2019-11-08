Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Congress Moves All MLAs to Jaipur Resort Amid Reports of Poaching Attempts as 24-Hour Deadline Looms

'Party Decisions to be Taken Along with NCP' | Hussain Dalwai, Congress Rajya sabha MP, said, "I am fully sure that BJP will not be able to poach our MLAs...Some Congress leaders who defected before elections are planning to return. The Congress leader also added that whatever decision the party will take, it will be taken along with NCP.
Event Highlights
- 'Money Being Offered to Congress MLAs'
- Maha Congress MLAs Shifted to Jaipur
- Aaditya Thackeray Meets Party MLAs
- Nitin Gadkari to Meet Uddhav Thackeray
- 'BJP Not in Favour of Minority Govt'
- Maha Govt Deadline Approaches Tonight
- Shiv Sena MLAs Gather at Rangsharda Hotel
- Shiv Sena Party MLAs Meet Uddhav at Matoshree
- Shiv Sena Authorises Uddhav to take Final Decision
The BJP and the Shiv Sena are locked in a tug-of-war over the issue of the chief minister's post, resulting in a stalemate in government formation. The Shiv Sena has claimed top leaders of the party and the BJP had "agreed" on sharing the chief minister's post on a rotational basis and 50:50 distribution of portfolio ahead of the October 21 assembly polls in the state. The BJP has, however, denied any such arrangement wit the Uddhav Thackeray-led party and has insisted Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will continue to hold the post for full term.
Maharashtra Congress MLAs Shifted to Jaipur | Most of the 44 Congress MLAs landed at Jaipur airport in the early hours today. The remaining MLAs are expected to join by afternoon. According to sources, all Maharashtra Congress MLAs will be shifted to a resort in Rajasthan as the party fears poaching from rival parties.
No Talks Between Mohan Bhagwat and Uddhav | Sanjay Raut has said that there have been no talks between RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on government formation in Maharashtra. "There have been no talks yet between Bhagwat and Thackeray," Raut said. Asked if he represented views of his party amid the logjam over government formation in the state, Raut said, "I put forth views of Uddhav Thackeray."
24-hour Deadline Looms | With both sides refuding to budge over the government formation in Maharashtra, the previous BJP government's tenure will expire in less than 24 hours. This means that the BJP and Shiv Sena have only limited hours to reach an agreement, or the state will likely go for President's Rule.
Sanjay Raut in a tweet shared a couplet from Bhagwad Gita invoking the message of not running away from challenges but struggle with it.
आग्नेय परीक्षा की— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 8, 2019
इस घड़ी में-
आइए, अर्जुन की तरह
उद्घोष करें :
‘‘न दैन्यं न पलायनम्।’’
- अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी
(गीता का संदेश- *न दैन्यं न पलायनम्* अर्थात कोई दीनता नहीं चाहिए , चुनौतियों से भागना नहीं , बल्कि जूझना जरूरी है)
NCP MLA Nawab Malik said, "The BJP is pushing Maharashtra towards President's Rule so that PM Modi and Amit Shah could takeover the reins of state. The people in Maharashtra won't tolerate this. It is a history that Maharashtra doesn't budge down before Delhi.
महाराष्ट्र को भाजपा राष्ट्रपति शाषण की ओर ढकेल मोदी और शाह जी की जोड़ी के जरिये दिल्ली से महाराष्ट्र की सत्ता की बागडोर चलाना चाहती है।— Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 8, 2019
यह महाराष्ट्र का अपमान जनता सहन नही करेगी।
दिल्ली के तख्त के आगे महाराष्ट्र नही झुकता यह इतिहास है।
जय महाराष्ट्र ।@MumbaiNCP @NCPspeaks
Nitin Gadkari to Remain in National Politics | Nitin Gadkari yesterday put all speculations at rest when he clarified that Devendra Fadnavis will be BJP CM for a second term and that he would not enter the state politics. “Devendra Fadnavis has been chosen and anything in Maharashtra will be under him. I am in Delhi. There is no question of moving to Maharashtra,” Gadkari told reporters, expressing confidence that talks with the Sena would bear fruit soon. Read More:
'BJP Not in Favour of Minority Govt' | Maharashtra minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar said yesterday that his party would not stake claim to form government in the state. Ahead of the BJP delegation's meeting with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday, Mungantiwar told reporters here that the BJP was not in favour of forming a minority government in the state.
Maharashtra Govt Deadline Approaches Tonight | As the impasse over the government formation continues between the two allies, the tenure of the government in Maharashtra will expire tonight. Shiv Sena has clarified that it will remain in the alliance and ruled out any possibility of outside support from rival parties.
Shiv Sena MLAs Gather at Rangsharda Hotel | After the meeting at Matoshree, Shiv Sena MLAs went to Rangsharda Hotel, close to the party chief's home in suburban Bandra, where they have been shifted amid the ongoing uncertainty over government formation and fear of switching sides. Shiv Sena had allege BJP of paching its MLA yesterday.
Shiv Sena Party MLAs Meet Uddhav at Matoshree | MLA Sunil Prabhu said, "It is necessary for all the MLAs to be together in the prevailing situation. Whatever decision Uddhavji takes will be binding on all of us." Yesterday, Shiv Sena MLAs had a party meeting with Chief Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree.
Shiv Sena Authorises Uddhav to take Final Decision | Shiv Sena passed a resolution yesterday authorising party chief Uddhav Thackeray to take the final decision on government formation in Maharashtra. The BJP senior leaders meanwhile met Governor to discuss over the possible options of government formation in Maharashtra.
In the polls, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena-56, the NCP-54 and the Congress 44 in the 288-member house where the simple majority mark is 145.
On Thursday, Thackeray chaired a meeting of Sena's new MLAs for over an hour, during which the legislators reiterated that the "equal sharing of posts and responsibilities" formula agreed upon before the Lok Sabha polls should be implemented.
The Sena MLAs passed a resolution, authorising Uddhav Thackeray to take a "final decision" on government formation in Maharashtra. After the meet, held at Thackeray's Bandra residence 'Matoshree', the legislators went to Rangsharda Hotel, close to the party chief's home, where they were shifted amid the ongoing uncertainty over government formation and fear of switching sides.
"It is necessary for all the MLAs to be together in the prevailing situation. Whatever decision Uddhavji takes will be binding on all of us," Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu said. "Threats and blackmailing won't work now," said Sena MP Sanjay Raut, who has been the public face of the party's new-found belligerence during the last fortnight. "We also have options (to form government)," he said, but did not elaborate.
Maharashtra Advocate General Ashutosh Kumbhakoni met Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan amid talk of the latter stepping in to annoint a caretaker CM if nobody stakes claim to form the new government before the present Assembly's term ends in two days.
In Nagpur, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should head the new government as he has been elected head of state BJP legislature party, and ruled out his assuming the state's top job.
He also said RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should not be linked to the government formation moves in Maharashtra. Senior leaders of Maharashtra BJP met Koshyari in Mumbai to discuss "legal aspects" of the delay in formation of a government in the state.
Those who met Koshyari included minister and state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil and ministers Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan. "We discussed the legal aspects of the current situation with the governor. We will hold talks with our leaders and decide next course of action," he said.
Anant Kalse, former principal secretary of the state legislature, said the onus is on Governor Koshyari to act if no party stakes claim to form the new government. If no party comes forward, the governor can invite the single largest party to form the government, Kalse said.
"If that party shows its inability to form the new government, then the governor will invite the second largest party to form the government," Kalse said. "The governor will have to carry out these modalities," he told a TV channel.
The decision to hold the first session of the new Assembly is taken in the first cabinet meeting of the new government, he said. Holding the session is the cabinet' responsibility, he added. "The Assembly poll results have been notified by the Election Commission. The new Assembly will come into existence as per Constitutional provisions," he said.
"Till the new CM is sworn in, the session of the new Assembly can't be convened," Kalse said. After the new government proposes, the governor calls the session of the new Assembly in which all the new MLAs are sworn in, he said.
"There is no provision of a caretaker government as per the Constitution but there have been such incidents even at the Centre," he said. "The tenure of a caretaker government is a grey area but the new government will have to be formed soon," he said.
Former Maharashtra Advocate General Shrihari Aney said, it is a "very long time" before one can think of imposing President's rule in the state. "There are many options and actions to be taken before reaching such a decision," Aney said.
"There is no provision in law that the new government will have to be formed by November 9, after the tenure of the present Assembly ends," Aney said. The Congress on Thursday questioned the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance's "moral right" to form government in Maharashtra if the Sena apprehends poaching of its MLAs by its senior ally. The Nationalist Congress Party claimed that MLAs were being approached with inducements for switching camps.
