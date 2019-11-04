Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Drama Shifts to Delhi as Fadnavis Calls on Amit Shah, Pawar to Meet Sonia

Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah to Discuss Deadlock | Although Devendra Fadnavis and Amit Shah are meeting to discuss aid from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to farmers affected by unseasonal rains across the state, sources told News18 that the two leaders will be discussing the power tussle.
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.
The impasse between the saffron allies, BJP and Shiv Sena, over their power-sharing pact has continued for 10 days after the result for Assembly polls were announced on October 24.
Both the BJP and the Shiv Sena have not made any new moves in the last couple of days, with both sides adamant on their positions and trying to drive a hard bargain. The Sena has made it clear that it would not settle for anything less than the sharing of the CM post, but BJP says it never promised that to its ally.
Both Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray have been touring drought-hit areas and backchannel talks are likely to resume once they return, sources said.
Amid the stalemate, Shiv Sena put the BJP on notice on Sunday as the party seems to have reached out to the Sharad Pawar-led party.
The speculation that Sena was exploring alternative options other than the ally BJP got strengthened when senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar showed reporters a phone message from Sena MP Sanjay Raut, which just contained a formal introduction of and greetings from the latter. Speaking on the message, former deputy chief minister Pawar said, "This means I should call him. I will call and check."
Though the NCP has maintained that it will sit in the Opposition. But NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a closed-door meeting with his party leaders in Mumbai on Saturday to explore an alternate possibility of forming the government with Sena.
According to this arrangement, an NCP-Sena government with outside support from Congress would be formed. Several Congress leaders, including 40 of the party’s 44 MLAs are on board with the plan. But Sonia Gandhi is said to be hesitant as she feels allying with the Sena would hurt the party’s secular credentials, sources have said.
-
03 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India IND vs BAN 148/620.0 overs 154/319.3 oversBangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
-
03 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 107/515.0 overs 41/03.1 oversMatch Abandoned
-
03 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand NZ vs ENG 176/820.0 overs 155/1019.5 oversNew Zealand beat England by 21 runs
-
02 Nov, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier PNG vs NED 128/820.0 overs 134/319.0 oversNetherlands beat Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets
-
02 Nov, 2019 | ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier IRE vs NAM 135/1019.1 overs 108/1018.2 oversIreland beat Namibia by 27 runs