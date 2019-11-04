Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Drama Shifts to Delhi as Fadnavis Calls on Amit Shah, Pawar to Meet Sonia

Event Highlights Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah to Discuss Deadlock

Sanjay Raut to Meet Maha Governor Today

Impasse Continues over CM Post

Two Key Meetings in Delhi Today



Although the meeting between Fadnavis and Shah has been called to discuss the drought relief measures for farmers, the two leaders are mainly going to discuss the stalemate in Maharashtra over government formation, sources told News18.

Read More Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Two key players in the Maharashtra political drama, Devendra Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar, will head to Delhi today to decide on their next move amid a deadlock over government formation as both the BJP and the Shiv Sena refuse to blink over a power-sharing arrangement. While NCP chief Sharad Pawar will meet Sonia Gandhi at her residence, BJP’s CM pick Fadnavis will call on party chief and union home minister Amit Shah.Although the meeting between Fadnavis and Shah has been called to discuss the drought relief measures for farmers, the two leaders are mainly going to discuss the stalemate in Maharashtra over government formation, sources told News18. Nov 4, 2019 9:03 am (IST) Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah to Discuss Deadlock | Although Devendra Fadnavis and Amit Shah are meeting to discuss aid from the National Disaster Relief Fund (NDRF) to farmers affected by unseasonal rains across the state, sources told News18 that the two leaders will be discussing the power tussle. Nov 4, 2019 8:28 am (IST) Sanjay Raut to Meet Maha Governor Today | After making claims that the Sena could garner the support of as many as 175 MLAs, Sanjay Raut along with other senior party leaders are scheduled to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari today. Nov 4, 2019 8:23 am (IST) Have Support of 170 MLAs: Sanjay Raut | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut escalated the rhetoric further on Sunday by claiming that his party had garnered the support of 170 MLAs. "We will request them (Governor) to first invite the single largest party to form the government and then give chance to other parties," he said. Nov 4, 2019 8:21 am (IST) Impasse Continues over CM Post | The impasse between the saffron allies, BJP and Shiv Sena, over their power-sharing pact has continued for 10 days after the result for Assembly polls were announced on October 24. The Sena has made it clear that it would not settle for anything less than the sharing of the CM post, but BJP says it never promised that to its ally. Nov 4, 2019 8:19 am (IST) Two Key Meetings in Delhi Today | As the tussle over the Chief Minister's seat continues in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis and Sharad Pawar — two key players in the political drama will head to Delhi on Monday to decide on their next moves. While Fadnavis will be meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, NCP chief Sharad Pawar will hold a meeting with Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi at her residence.

File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.



The impasse between the saffron allies, BJP and Shiv Sena, over their power-sharing pact has continued for 10 days after the result for Assembly polls were announced on October 24.



Both the BJP and the Shiv Sena have not made any new moves in the last couple of days, with both sides adamant on their positions and trying to drive a hard bargain. The Sena has made it clear that it would not settle for anything less than the sharing of the CM post, but BJP says it never promised that to its ally.



Both Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray have been touring drought-hit areas and backchannel talks are likely to resume once they return, sources said.



Amid the stalemate, Shiv Sena put the BJP on notice on Sunday as the party seems to have reached out to the Sharad Pawar-led party.



The speculation that Sena was exploring alternative options other than the ally BJP got strengthened when senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar showed reporters a phone message from Sena MP Sanjay Raut, which just contained a formal introduction of and greetings from the latter. Speaking on the message, former deputy chief minister Pawar said, "This means I should call him. I will call and check."



Though the NCP has maintained that it will sit in the Opposition. But NCP chief Sharad Pawar held a closed-door meeting with his party leaders in Mumbai on Saturday to explore an alternate possibility of forming the government with Sena.



According to this arrangement, an NCP-Sena government with outside support from Congress would be formed. Several Congress leaders, including 40 of the party’s 44 MLAs are on board with the plan. But Sonia Gandhi is said to be hesitant as she feels allying with the Sena would hurt the party’s secular credentials, sources have said.