Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Onus on NCP After Sena's Loss of Face; Sonia May Dial Sharad Pawar Again

The Shiv Sena on Monday claimed that the NCP and Congress have agreed "in-principle" to back its government without the BJP in Maharashtra but failed to get letters of support from the political rivals before the deadline set by the Governor who rejected its plea for three more days to do so.

The Shiv Sena on Monday claimed that the NCP and Congress have agreed "in-principle" to back its government without the BJP in Maharashtra but failed to get letters of support from the political rivals before the deadline set by the Governor who rejected its plea for three more days to do so. Nov 12, 2019 8:24 am (IST) How a Jaipur Resort is Creating Buzz Among Locals | A resort in Jaipur has become one of the centres of power play amid efforts to form the government in Maharashtra. Since Friday evening, the new Congress MLAs are staying at the resort on Delhi Road near Jaipur while party leaders discuss whether to support the Shiv Sena claim to power in Maharashtra. With the MLAs staying in the resort at Pili Ki Talai area in Amer near Jaipur, many senior Congress leaders from Rajasthan, including Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, have been frequently visiting the resort to gauge the MLA's mood. The frequent trips of Maharashtra Congress MLAs and party leaders as well as chief minister to and from the resort has created a buzz among locals. Read more Nov 12, 2019 8:17 am (IST) Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi twice within and hour yesterday and sought her party's support to form a government in Maharashtra. The phone call from Thackeray to Gandhi came before the Congress held a crucial meeting for a second time in the day to decide on whether or not to support the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena chief sought the Congress' support to form a government in Maharashtra, sources said. Nov 12, 2019 8:12 am (IST) Congress' Core Group to Meet Sonia Gandhi | The Congress on Monday held marathon discussions and a meeting of the party's highest decision-making body, the Congress Working Committee, but remained indecisive on whether to support a Shiv Sena-led government in Maharashtra. After hours of deliberations, the Congress decided to hold further talks with ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), while keeping its options open on participation in the new government. Sources said top leaders of the party's core group will meet at the residence of Party president Sonia Gandhi at 10 am on Tuesday to discuss the issue. Nov 12, 2019 8:06 am (IST) "We have initiated talks with two parties. Both the parties have expressed their in-principle support to the Sena," Aaditya Thackeray said yesterday without taking names of the Congress and the NCP. "We informed the governor about our willingness to stake a claim for government formation. Shiv Sena MLAs have already issued their support in written," Aaditya added. He said the two parties need a few more days to complete their procedures, "hence we sought time from the governor but he refused to grant it." Nov 12, 2019 7:57 am (IST) Congress Dilemma in Maharashtra | The radical Hindutva ideology of Shiv Sena is causing acute discomfort to the Congress leadership. While ‘Kerala Lobby’ within the Congress may be cautioning Sonia Gandhi against backing Sena, the AICC’s interim chief is under pressure from its newly elected MLAs to extend support to government formation bid by Sena-NCP combine. Congress MLAs camping in Jaipur want party leadership to initially extend support from outside, stake claim on Speaker’s post and then negotiate ministerial berths. In their collective wisdom, participation in ministry cements alliance and brings stability while support from outside tends to be tentative, problematic and does not even offer a fig-leaf in terms of showcasing party’s reluctance to get into the alliance. Read more Nov 12, 2019 7:52 am (IST) NCP president Jayant Patil said, "The call by the governor was unexpected. We discussed internal party strategy after that. Since Congress is our alliance partner, we will take them on board tomorrow." On the question of alliance with Shiv Sena, Patil said, "We will hold a meeting with them (Congress) to decide the future course of action." Nov 12, 2019 7:47 am (IST) NCP and Congress Meet Today | Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar yesterday said, "NCP and Congress will have a meeting tomorrow (12th November) to decide about Shiv Sena, many senior leaders from both the parties will be present in tomorrow's meeting. Nov 12, 2019 7:35 am (IST) Speaking to reporters outside Raj Bhavan after meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said "two parties" (Congress and the NCP) have agreed "in principle" to support the party-led government, but the governor refused additional time sought by his party to muster numbers. Sources told News18 that the Uddhav Thackeray-led party is now mulling some legal options over governor's refusal to their 48 hours deadline extension. Nov 12, 2019 7:30 am (IST) On Sunday night, the Governor had asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, hours after BJP declined to form the government. The Shiv Sena, the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP's 105 members, had time till 7.30 pm to stake claim on a day marked by hectic parleys with its chief Uddhav Thackeray meeting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and having a telephonic conversation with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The NCP has 54 MLAs while the Congress has 44. Nov 12, 2019 7:28 am (IST) Governor Invites NCP to Form Govt | As the 7.30 pm deadline ended for Shiv Sena, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday night invited NCP asking it to express "willingness and ability to form government". State unit NCP president Jayant Patil said the party will discuss the issue with Congress and get back to the governor by 8:30 pm today. "As per the procedure, the governor has given us a letter being the third largest party in the state of Maharashtra and therefore, we have suggested to him that we will have to talk to our alliance partner," Patil told reporters. Nov 12, 2019 7:22 am (IST) The impasse in government formation enters 18th day and the prospect of President's rule looms in Maharashtra. Congress appeared not wanting to take a hasty decision to align with its ideological rival, and decided to hold further talks with its pre-poll ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on the issue of supporting the Sena. Nov 12, 2019 7:20 am (IST) Shiv Sena Fails to Get Support from NCP & Congress | Shiv Sena had claimed yesterday that NCP and Congress have agreed "in-principle" to back its government without the BJP in Maharashtra but failed to get letters of support from the two parties before deadline set by the Governor.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.



As the impasse in government formation entered the 18th day and the prospect of President's rule loomed, the Congress appeared not wanting to take a hasty decision to align with its ideological rival, and decided to hold further talks with its pre-poll ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on the issue of supporting the Sena.



The Sena, the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP's 105 members, had time till 7.30 pm to stake claim on a day marked by hectic parleys with its chief Uddhav Thackeray meeting NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and having a telephonic conversation with Congress President Sonia Gandhi. The NCP has 54 MLAs while the Congress has 44.



As Uddhav Thackeray met Pawar at a suburban hotel in Mumbai and the Congress corralled its MLAs in a Jaipur resort, Arvind Sawant, the lone Sena minister in the Union council of ministers submitted his resignation.



Putting up a brave front, Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray told reporters outside Raj Bhavan in Mumbai after meeting the Governor that his party's claim on formation of a government still stands, as two parties have agreed "in-principle" to support the Sena-led government. He didn't take names of the Congress and the NCP.



Aaditya said Governor Koshyari refused to grant more time to the Sena to muster numbers. "We have initiated talks with the two parties. Both the parties have expressed their support in-principle to the Sena," he said. adding, "We informed the Maharashtra governor about our willingness to stake a claim for government formation. Shiv Sena MLAs have already issued their support in writing," he said.



He said the two parties (read NCP and Congress) need few more days to complete their procedures. "Hence we sought time from the governor but he refused to grant it," he added.



A Raj Bhavan communique said a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders expressed their willingness to form the government. However, the communique said they could not submit the requisite letters of support.



Further, they submitted a letter requesting for three days of extension of the deadline for submitting the letters of support. "The Governor expressed his inability to give any further extension," the communique said.



Later, another Raj Bhavan statement said that the Governor "today asked the leader of elected members of the third largest party, the Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra."



It said that despite the passage of 16 days after assembly elections, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward with requisite letter of support from alliance partners to form the government.



After two crucial meetings in Delhi, the top leaders of the Congress preferred to have detailed discussions with the NCP on the current political impasse amid reports there were differences within the party over extending support to the Sena.



"The Congress President has spoken to Sharad Pawarji. The party will have further discussions with the NCP," said a terse statement issued by party general secretary K C Venugopal.



"The Congress Working Committee met this morning and held a detailed discussion on the situation in Maharashtra after which a consultation was held with Maharashtra Congress leaders," the statement said.