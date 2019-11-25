Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Political Drama Shifts to SC as Top Court to Decide on Floor Test Today

Event Highlights Resort Politics to Thwart Horse-trading

The bench asked Solicitor General Mehta to produce letters of the Governor at 10.30am on Monday for passing orders. The apex court declined the fervent request of Mehta seeking two days to place the Governor's communication on record.

A day after the Supreme Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it Governor BS Koshyari's order on November 23 inviting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and Fadnavis's letter to the Governor claiming majority, the top court will today take a call on the floor test in the state that has been plunged into a political crisis for a month now. On Sunday, a bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as chief minister. The court also issued notice to Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.The bench asked Solicitor General Mehta to produce letters of the Governor at 10.30am on Monday for passing orders. The apex court declined the fervent request of Mehta seeking two days to place the Governor's communication on record.

In another late night development, MLAs of the NCP were shifted from a suburban resort to another hotel in Mumbai. The MLAs travelled in a bus to Hotel Hyatt from Hotel Renaissance in Powai where they were put up since Saturday night, hours after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP in a coup and took oath as deputy chief minister. It is also learnt that MLAs of the Shiv Sena, who are staying at Lalit Hotel near the Mumbai airport, will also be moved to another hotel. Meanwhile, independent MLA Ravi Rana, who has extended his support to the BJP, claimed the Shiv Sena will witness a "big earthquake" soon. He claimed that Fadnavis will get the support of 175 MLAs.

Daroda, Pawar and Zirwal represent Shahapur, Kalwan and Dindori assembly constituencies, respectively. "Daulat Daroda, Nitin Pawar and Narhari Zirwal were taken to Delhi by the BJP in a chartered plane on Saturday," Malik said, adding that "Pawar and Daroda have sent us their video messages saying they are with the party". Earlier in the day, Malik said that apart from the three MLAs, Babasaheb Patil (Ahmedpur), Anil Patil (Amalner) were reported 'missing'.

Meanwhile, the NCP claimed three MLAs, who among others had attended swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on Saturday, were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane by the BJP the same day. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the three MLAs have said that they are with the party. He said while Daulat Daroda and Nitin Pawar have sent video messages saying they are with the NCP, another MLA Narhari Zirwal's message was shared on the twitter handle of the NCP.

Late last night, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar rushed to CM Devendra Fadnavis' residence, ahead of the crucial Supreme Court on floor test. In the meeting that lasted for 40 minutes, the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the apex court hearing and the ministerial berths that would be given to Ajit Pawar's group. The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, said that it was a "routine meeting" to discuss "floor management and Supreme Court judgment". "Cabinet assurances were given before bringing Ajit Pawar on-board," a BJP source. Senior BJP leaders Chandrakant Patil, Vinod Tawade and Girish Mahajan were also present at the closed-door meeting held at the official residence of the chief minister.

The Supreme Court bench asked Solicitor General Mehta to produce letters of the Governor at 10.30am today for passing orders. The apex court declined the fervent request of Mehta seeking two days to place the Governor's communication on record. Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi, appearing for the combine, told the bench that floor test be conducted today itself so that it can be ascertained that Fadnavis enjoys majority in the house. They maintained that post-poll alliance of the three parties have the majority in the 288-member house.

A bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna of the Supreme Court yesterday asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it today Governor BS Koshyari's order on November 23 inviting BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and Fadnavis's letter to the Governor claiming majority. The Supreme Court also issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Fadnavis as chief minister. The court also issued notice to Fadnavis and Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.

File photo of the Supreme Court.



While Sibal termed as 'bizarre' the Governor's decision to revoke President's rule and anoint Fadnavis as the chief minister, Singhvi said it is a "murder of democracy".



Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for two BJP MLAs and some independents, questioned the maintainability of the writ petition filed by the combine and said they should have approached the Bombay High Court.



Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Koshyari at 8am on Saturday at a hush-hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of the President's rule. The BJP was propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar who revolted against his party headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar was made the deputy chief minister.



Amid the political imbroglio, Ajit Pawar rushed to CM Devendra Fadnavis' residence late at night, ahead of the crucial Supreme Court on floor test. In the meeting that lasted for 40 minutes, the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the apex court hearing and the ministerial berths that would be given to Ajit Pawar's group.



The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, said that it was a "routine meeting" to discuss "floor management and Supreme Court judgment". "Cabinet assurances were given before bringing Ajit Pawar on-board," a BJP source.



The NCP on Sunday night claimed three MLAs, who among others had attended swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on Saturday, were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane by the BJP the same day.



NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the three MLAs have said that they are with the party. He said while Daulat Daroda and Nitin Pawar have sent video messages saying they are with the NCP, another MLA Narhari Zirwal's message was shared on the twitter handle of the NCP.