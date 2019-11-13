Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Shiv Sena Won't Mention Plea Against Governor in SC, to Wait for Letters of Support from Congress & NCP

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference as his son Aaditya Thackeray looks on, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)



Hours after the President’s Rule was imposed in the state, which has been facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday evening said the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and his party will work out a formula for the formation of government in Maharashtra.



Attacking the BJP over its claim that the Sena had been in touch with the Congress-NCP since the October 24 poll results were announced, Thackeray said he had allied with the chief NDA constituent in its "dark times".



“I officially spoke to the Congress-NCP only yesterday (November 11), seeking support for government formation. We will work out a formula for the same,” he said after meeting the Sena's MLA-elects at a suburban resort.



Thackeray, flanked by his son Aaditya, said the Sena needs clarity on the Common Minimum Programme (CMP), just like the Congress and the NCP if a government is to be formed with their support.



Thackeray took a dig at Governor BS Koshyari over the denial of more time to drum up support for government formation in the state — the party had failed to produce the required letters of support from the NCP and the Congress when it met Koshyari on Monday night to stake a claim to form the government.



"The Maharashtra Governor had given us a letter (asking the Sena to show willingness to form government) even before the deadline allotted to the BJP got over. We then asked the Governor for additional time, which he denied. Now it seems the Governor has given us ample time of six months to decide on government formation," said a sarcastic Thackeray. “We had asked for 48 hours, but the Governor gave us six months."