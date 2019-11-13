LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Shiv Sena Won't Mention Plea Against Governor in SC, to Wait for Letters of Support from Congress & NCP

News18.com | November 13, 2019, 12:08 PM IST
facebook Twitter skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: The Supreme Court will hear today the plea of the Shiv Sena against Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's refusal to grant more time to the party to submit the required letters of support from the Congress and the NCP to form the next government. The Shiv Sena has termed the governor's Monday decision as unconstitutional, unreasonable and mala fide. Ahead of the hearing, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party hit out at the BJP, saying “though horse trading hasn't yet begun in Maharashtra, President’s Rule is a step in that direction”. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said the Governor was “expected to show some independent thinking”.

“Let them criticise the Shiv Sena about the direction in which we are going. What happened when they went with Mehbooba [Mufti] and Nitish [Kumar]? We have digested the poison, like Bhagwan Shankar 'Neelkanth'. If they would have lived by their promise, we wouldn't have taken this step. But they would like to sit in opposition instead of giving us our due,” the Sena said.
Read More
Nov 13, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

With the imposition of President’s Rule, Devendra Fadnavis ceases to be caretaker CM of Maharashtra. Fadnavis was designated as the caretaker CM of the state by Governor after the term of the Maharashtra assembly expired on 8 November.

Nov 13, 2019 11:57 am (IST)

NCP Forms Committee to Decide Terms with Congress | A five member committee of the NCP leaders has been formed to decide the common minimum program with the Congress. The members include Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Chagan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Nawab Malik. The decision was taken after the meeting called by NCP.

Nov 13, 2019 11:43 am (IST)

The Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress criticised the Governor's move yesterday on the grounds that Sharad Pawar’s party had time till 8:30 pm to show its numbers and the Governor jumped the gun at the behest of the BJP. “President's Rule has to be the last resort. There is a huge difference between a party saying, ‘no, I can't form the government’, and one saying, ‘yes, I can but I need more time,” Congress MP and senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said.

Nov 13, 2019 11:12 am (IST)

Ailing Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweeted the word 'agneepath' three times, apparently to indicate difficult path ahead for his party in its efforts to form government in Maharashtra with the Congress and NCP, its political rivals till recently. Raut, who on Tuesday quoted poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan to reaffirm his party's resolve to succeed and not give up, on Wednesday tweeted: "Agneepath, agneepath, agneepath..."(path of fire), without elaborating. 'Agneepath' is a famous poem by renowned literarian Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Nov 13, 2019 10:36 am (IST)

Shiv Sena will not mention in the Supreme Court on Wednesday its plea challenging the governor's decision of not granting it 3 days time for getting letter of support for government formation in Maharashtra, according to the party lawyer. The lawyer representing Shiv Sena in the apex court said that the party has preferred not to mention the petition. Advocate Sunil Fernandes, who had filed the petition on behalf of the Shiv Sena, said on Tuesday that the Supreme Court had asked them to mention the writ petition at 10:30 AM today.

Nov 13, 2019 10:26 am (IST)

BJP Deriving 'Sadistic Pleasure': Sena | In a vitriolic attack on the BJP, the Shiv Sena said it was deriving "sadistic pleasure" out of the struggle of other political parties to form government in Maharashtra. Without taking any names, the Sena, in an editorial in party mouthpiece 'Saamana', said those who talk of ethics in politics are currently the "most disruptive". Read more

Nov 13, 2019 10:10 am (IST)

NCP leader Ajit Pawar said, "We have told our MLA's to go back to their constituencies but they have asked to meet again tomorrow and finalise things. All MLA have passed a resolution that whatever decision by Sharad sahab will be final, some have suggested that they will discuss and meet again tomorrow. When we meet our MLAs we will tell them what we discussed with the congress...we also have to tell them that after the president rule what are the steps that needs to be taken."

Nov 13, 2019 10:04 am (IST)

Shiv Sena Backs Down Urgent Hearing | Shiv Sena backs down and won't press for urgent hearing in Supreme Court. Shiv Sena said that they will file new plea only after the party has numbers. Shiv Sena to file petition only if it has letters of support from NCP and Congress. 

Nov 13, 2019 9:57 am (IST)

Ahmed Patel will be meeting Congress president Sonia Gandhi shortly to appraise about the developments in Maharashtra, sources said. Congress to form its strategy after the SC hearing today.

Nov 13, 2019 9:54 am (IST)

Uddhav Thackeray Meets Patel | Uddhav Thackeray met Ahmad Patel last night, say sources. Uddhav Thackeray assured Ahmad Patel that all issues will be resolved. Congress will call a strategy meeting after Supreme Court hearing today. 

Nov 13, 2019 9:48 am (IST)

Referring to the impasse in the government formation in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a tweet called it as "path of fire". 

Nov 13, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

NCP leader Nawab Malik said, "Now that Governor's rule has been imposed we can work with Congress to reach an agreement on the common minimum program with the Shiv Sena. We were not given any time for Government formation...Sena was also denied more time...but now the matter will be coming in SC and we are hopeful of getting more time."

Nov 13, 2019 9:17 am (IST)

The Congress reacting to the President's Rule said Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari acted in a hurry in sending his report recommending President's rule in Maharashtra without exhausting all options for government formation. "I condemn this action which has been taken in a hurry without exhausting all options. This raises questions about the governor's impartiality. This also raises doubt whether the governor is acting under pressure," Maharashtra Congress spokesman Sachin Sawant said. The governor, who had given the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) time till 8.30pm on Tuesday to express its "willingness and ability" to form government, has submitted a report to President Ram Nath Kovind recommending President's rule in the state. 

Nov 13, 2019 9:04 am (IST)

Maharashtra Seat Tally | In the assembly elections for the 288-member House, the BJP won the maximum 105 seats, followed by its ally Sena (56). The opposition NCP and Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. The poll results were announced on October 24.

Nov 13, 2019 8:43 am (IST)

Why was President’s Rule Imposed Before NCP Deadline? | Speaking on the President's Rule, the Ministry of Home Affairs said, “Proclamation under Article 356(1) of the Constitution, thereby imposing President’s Rule in relation to the state of Maharashtra and keeping the state Assembly under suspended animation, has been issued.” The decision came after Koshyari sent a report to the Union government saying President’s Rule must be imposed since no party or alliance was in a position to provide a stable government in the state. “The Governor said he has made all attempts to see government formation but has not met with any success. The Governor is satisfied that a situation has arisen that no stable government can be formed in the state,” an MHA spokesperson told CNN-News18. Read More

Nov 13, 2019 8:28 am (IST)

Maharashtra Congress MLAs to Fly Back to Mumbai | Maharashtra Congress MLAs will return to Mumbai today. The 44 MLAs were kept at a resort in Jaipur to avoid poaching attempts by BJP. The MLAs will fly to Mumbai after President's rule has been imposed in the state. 

Nov 13, 2019 8:15 am (IST)

Shiv Sena Moves Supreme Court, Demands Urgent Hearing | Lawyers of the Shiv Sena moved Supreme Court and sought an urgent hearing against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's refusal to grant more time to the party to submit the required letters of support to form the next government on Monday night, a party leader said yesterday. The lawyers, appearing for the Sena, said they have made a request to the registrar for according urgent hearing on Tuesday itself and said they are yet to get a response. The Shiv Sena has termed the governor's Monday decision as unconstitutional, unreasonable and mala fide.

Nov 13, 2019 8:05 am (IST)

'We Asked for 48 Hours, but Governor Gave Us Six Months' | Uddhav Thackeray took a dig at Governor BS Koshyari over the denial of more time to gather support for government formation in the state. "The Maharashtra Governor had given us a letter (asking the Sena to show willingness to form government) even before the deadline allotted to the BJP got over. We then asked the Governor for additional time, which he denied. Now it seems the Governor has given us ample time of six months to decide on government formation," said a sarcastic Thackeray. “We had asked for 48 hours, but the Governor gave us six months."

Nov 13, 2019 7:51 am (IST)

Attacking the BJP over its claim that the Shiv Sena had been in touch with the Congress-NCP since the October 24 poll results were announced, Thackeray said he had allied with the chief NDA constituent in its "dark times". “I officially spoke to the Congress-NCP only yesterday (November 11), seeking support for government formation. We will work out a formula for the same,” he said after meeting the Sena's MLA-elects at a suburban resort.

Nov 13, 2019 7:48 am (IST)

What Happened So Far? | After President rule was imposed in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday evening said the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and his party will work out a formula for the formation of government in Maharashtra that has been facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now.

Nov 13, 2019 7:46 am (IST)

What Happened When They Went With Mehbooba and Nitish? | Shiv Sena in the editorial of Saamana linked the President's Rule to horse trading in Maharashtra. "Though horse trading hasn't yet begun in Maharashtra, president rule is a step in that direction. Governor was expected to show some independent thinking. Let them criticise shiv sena about the direction in which we are going. What happened when they went with Mehbooba and Nitish?"

Nov 13, 2019 7:31 am (IST)

The BJP blamed "stubbornness" of its estranged ally and political rival Shiv Sena, without taking its name, for imposition of President's Rule in Maharashtra. "Imposition of President's Rule is an insult to the mandate of the people and this had happened because of the stubbornness of some people who disrespected that mandate. We are keeping a close watch on evolving political situation," senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar told reporters after attending a BJP core committee meeting.

Nov 13, 2019 7:28 am (IST)

However, Koshyari, is his report submitted at noon, noted that the NCP on Tuesday morning conveyed to him that the party needed three more days to gather requisite support. The governor felt that as already 15 days had passed, he was not in a position to give more time, the officials said. The governor noted that he is satisfied that governance of the state cannot be carried out in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution and he is left with no alternative and is constrained to send a report on the provision of Article 356, they said.

Nov 13, 2019 7:27 am (IST)

After the BJP declined to form the government and the Shiv Sena failed to get letters of support from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, Koshyari had on Monday night asked the Sharad Pawar-led NCP to express its "ability and willingness" to stake claim to form government in the state by 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

Nov 13, 2019 7:26 am (IST)

Maharashtra governor BS Koshyari yesterday recommended President's rule in the state. Officials said that the Union Cabinet had recommended President's Rule in the state after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari submitted a report in this regard. President Ram Nath Kovind signed a proclamation imposing President's Rule in Maharashtra under Article 356(1).

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Shiv Sena Won't Mention Plea Against Governor in SC, to Wait for Letters of Support from Congress & NCP
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses a press conference as his son Aaditya Thackeray looks on, in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)

Hours after the President’s Rule was imposed in the state, which has been facing political uncertainty for nearly three weeks now, Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday evening said the Congress, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and his party will work out a formula for the formation of government in Maharashtra.

Attacking the BJP over its claim that the Sena had been in touch with the Congress-NCP since the October 24 poll results were announced, Thackeray said he had allied with the chief NDA constituent in its "dark times".

“I officially spoke to the Congress-NCP only yesterday (November 11), seeking support for government formation. We will work out a formula for the same,” he said after meeting the Sena's MLA-elects at a suburban resort.

Thackeray, flanked by his son Aaditya, said the Sena needs clarity on the Common Minimum Programme (CMP), just like the Congress and the NCP if a government is to be formed with their support.

Thackeray took a dig at Governor BS Koshyari over the denial of more time to drum up support for government formation in the state — the party had failed to produce the required letters of support from the NCP and the Congress when it met Koshyari on Monday night to stake a claim to form the government.

"The Maharashtra Governor had given us a letter (asking the Sena to show willingness to form government) even before the deadline allotted to the BJP got over. We then asked the Governor for additional time, which he denied. Now it seems the Governor has given us ample time of six months to decide on government formation," said a sarcastic Thackeray. “We had asked for 48 hours, but the Governor gave us six months."
  • 11 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    AFG vs WI
    249/7
    50.0 overs
    		 253/5
    48.4 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India
    IND vs BAN
    174/5
    20.0 overs
    		 144/10
    19.2 overs
    India beat Bangladesh by 30 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 10 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand
    NZ vs ENG
    146/5
    11.0 overs
    		 146/7
    11.0 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 9 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 09 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India
    WI vs AFG
    247/9
    50.0 overs
    		 200/10
    45.4 overs
    West Indies beat Afghanistan by 47 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 08 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia
    PAK vs AUS
    106/8
    20.0 overs
    		 109/0
    11.5 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram