Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Sanjay Raut Plays Down Pawar-Modi Meet as Sena Sets Dec Deadline for New Govt

News18.com | November 20, 2019, 12:07 PM IST
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Ahead of a meeting with the Congress to chalk out the contours of the proposed alliance with Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra, NCP’s Nawab Malik said the only way to form the government was by allying with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party. Clarifying on party supremo Sharad Pawar’s meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi today, Malik said farmers were going through a tough phase as there was no government in the state and the meeting was to apprise the PM of the crisis. “Today at 5pm there will be a meeting between NCP and Congress at Sharad Pawar's Delhi residence... We will be discussing about government formation in Maharashtra,” he said.

Shiv Sena’s senior leader Sanjay Raut too sought to play down the meeting, saying Pawar had always been concerned about farmers of the state after which all parties from Maharashtra will call on Modi to seek funds for affected farmers. “There is no division in our party ranks... all rumours about any divisions are false. We are confident of forming a government in Maharashtra by the first week of December.”
Nov 20, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)

Shiv Sena, NCP & Congress to Consider 16-15-12 Formula | The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress will consider over 16-15-12 formula for the government formation in Maharashtra. The formula has been put into consideration according to the number of seats of the respective parties in the assembly.

Nov 20, 2019 11:46 am (IST)

Pawar and Raut Had Long Chat in RS

Pawar and Raut Had Long Chat in Rajya Sabha | NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had a long chat in the house in Rajya Sabha. Raut walked up to Pawar and sat with him for more than 10 minutes. Sonia Gandhi meanwhile denied giving any comment on government formation in Maharashtra. 

Nov 20, 2019 11:39 am (IST)

Forthcoming Mayoral polls in Maharashtra might throw up some interesting scenarios in view of changing relations between traditional rivals Shiv Sena and
the Congress-NCP combine who could team up to deny the BJP a chance to retain power in at least some civic bodies. While in some municipal corporations, the Congress and the NCP may gain an upper-hand with the Sena's support, in others the BJP enjoys a clear majority.

Nov 20, 2019 11:23 am (IST)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi met senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony and KC Venugopal yesterday to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra and the way forward for the party on government formation, sources said.

Nov 20, 2019 11:09 am (IST)

Amit Shah to Table Report on President's Rule in Rajya Sabha | Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to table a report in the Rajya sabha today regarding the President's rule in Maharashtra amid a prolonged political impasse that was necessitated after the victorious saffron allies, the BJP and Shiv Sena in an unprecedented set of events, ended their alliance in the state due to infighting. Maharashtra was placed under the President's rule on November 12 after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended the same in a report submitted with the Home Ministry. The Cabinet had recommended that President Ram Nath Kovind issues a proclamation under Article 356(1) of the Constitution imposing President's rule in Maharashtra and keep the state legislative assembly under suspended animation. Today, the union government will table this report on President's rule in Maharashtra.

Nov 20, 2019 10:43 am (IST)

All the Obstructions in Govt Formation Gone: Raut | Sanjay Raut said, "All the obstructions which were there in last 10-15 days, regarding the formation of govt in Maharashtra, are not there anymore. You will get to know by 12 pm tomorrow that all the obstructions are gone. The picture will be clear by tomorrow afternoon."

Nov 20, 2019 10:33 am (IST)

Only Way to Form Govt is Alliance with Sena: NCP | Nawab Malik said, "The only way to form government in Maharashtra is by forming an alliance with Shiv Sena...there is no other way".

Nov 20, 2019 10:27 am (IST)

Sanjay Raut said, "Sharad Pawar has always been concerned about the farmers of the state...Sharad Pawar will be meeting PM to highlight their condition...after that all parties from Maharashtra will be meeting PM to seek funds for the affected farmers."

Nov 20, 2019 10:19 am (IST)

Shiv Sena Govt by First Week of December: Raut | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "We are confident of forming a government in Maharashtra by the first week of December." Reacting to the allegation of rumours of division in the party, the Shiv Sena leader said, "There is no division in our party ranks...all rumours about any divisions are false."

Nov 20, 2019 10:12 am (IST)

Pawar Meeting PM Modi on Farmers' Issue: NCP | NCP leader Nawab Malik said, "Farmers in Maharashtra are struggling...they need funds...they are going through a tough phase as there is no government in the state...so to highlight these issues Sharad Pawar will be meeting PM in Parliament today."

Nov 20, 2019 10:07 am (IST)

The Conrgess and the NCP would also discuss whether they would contest the civic body polls with the Shiv Sena if the three parties join hands to form the government in the state. Polls to several civic bodies, including the Birhanmumbai Municipal Corporation, are to be held in 2022.

Nov 20, 2019 10:00 am (IST)

Meanwhile, NCP and Congress leaders are expected to discuss a myriad of issues today from the name of their likely alliance if they join hands with the ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to the contours of their tie-up in the coming polls in their meeting scheduled for Wednesday, an NCP leader said yesterday.

Nov 20, 2019 9:56 am (IST)

According to the report that the Governor submitted to the President, the imposition of President's Rule was necessary as no party had a clear majority. The report also said that the fear of horse trading loomed large due to uncertainty around government formation. The report also says, "As far the parties in the states were concerned- BJP couldn't form a govt and others didn't have a pre-poll alliance".

Nov 20, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

Meeting Between NCP and Congress Leaders at 5 pm | NCP and Congress leaders to meet at 5 pm today over the common minimum programme. 

Nov 20, 2019 9:50 am (IST)

The meeting between Sharad Pawar and PM Modi comes also days after PM Modi praised the NCP in the Rajya Sabha at the beginning of the Winter Session for strictly “adhering to parliamentary norms”. “Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms." He said the other parties, including his own, should learn from them.

Nov 20, 2019 9:49 am (IST)

After the results to assembly elections were declared on 24th October, the Shiv Sena and the BJP couldn't reach an agreement on the CM's chair. After deadlock for over two weeks, Preisdent's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on 12th November.  

Nov 20, 2019 9:45 am (IST)

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is at present working towards an understanding with the ideologically opposed Congress and NCP to form the government in the state. The parties are trying to cobble together an alliance on the basis of a common minimum programme, which has farmers’ interest at its core.

Nov 20, 2019 9:44 am (IST)

Sharad Pawar to Meet PM Modi at 12:30 pm | Ahead of a key meeting between the Congress and NCP on finalising the contours of a proposed alliance with the Shiv Sena, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to discuss farmers’ issues. Pawar and Modi will meet at 12.30pm and later in the day, the NCP leader will lead a Maharashtra all-party delegation to meet the prime minister.

File photo of Shiv Sena leaders Uddhav Thackeray and Sanjay Raut.

On Tuesday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi met senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony and KC Venugopal to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra and the way forward for the party on government formation, sources said.

Keeping his cards close to his chest, Pawar said on Monday that he had only discussed the political situation in Maharashtra with Gandhi and the two parties will hold talks with their other allies before taking a decision on government formation in the state.

Pawar, whose meeting with Sonia Gandhi was being billed as a major step towards a tie-up with the Shiv Sena for government formation in the state, had said that if the NCP-Congress had to take a view on government formation, they had to first discuss it between themselves.

Addressing a press conference after his meeting with Gandhi here on Monday that lasted for about 50 minutes, the Maratha strongman also said there was no discussion on a common minimum programme (CMP) during the talks.

However, sources have said that the Congress and the NCP have been having detailed discussions on the CMP and the way forward for a possible tie-up with the Sena.

Maharashtra was placed under the President's rule on November 12 after no party or alliance staked claim to form government in the state. A day after the President's rule was imposed, the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders held hectic parleys to work out a CMP for government formation.

At a joint press conference in Mumbai last week with the Congress leaders deputed by Gandhi to hold talks with him, Pawar had said the two parties would discuss and come up with a consensus on what should be the policies and programmes if the Sena was to be supported.

Congress leader Ahmed Patel had insisted that no final decision could be taken without the formulation of a CMP by the three parties.

In the October 21 Maharashtra polls, the BJP-Sena alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and the NCP, the pre-poll allies, had won 44 and 54 seats respectively.
