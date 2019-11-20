Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Sanjay Raut Plays Down Pawar-Modi Meet as Sena Sets Dec Deadline for New Govt

Event Highlights
Shiv Sena’s senior leader Sanjay Raut too sought to play down the meeting, saying Pawar had always been concerned about farmers of the state after which all parties from Maharashtra will call on Modi to seek funds for affected farmers. “There is no division in our party ranks... all rumours about any divisions are false. We are confident of forming a government in Maharashtra by the first week of December.”
Pawar and Raut Had Long Chat in RS
Pawar and Raut Had Long Chat in Rajya Sabha | NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had a long chat in the house in Rajya Sabha. Raut walked up to Pawar and sat with him for more than 10 minutes. Sonia Gandhi meanwhile denied giving any comment on government formation in Maharashtra.
Forthcoming Mayoral polls in Maharashtra might throw up some interesting scenarios in view of changing relations between traditional rivals Shiv Sena and
the Congress-NCP combine who could team up to deny the BJP a chance to retain power in at least some civic bodies. While in some municipal corporations, the Congress and the NCP may gain an upper-hand with the Sena's support, in others the BJP enjoys a clear majority.
Amit Shah to Table Report on President's Rule in Rajya Sabha | Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to table a report in the Rajya sabha today regarding the President's rule in Maharashtra amid a prolonged political impasse that was necessitated after the victorious saffron allies, the BJP and Shiv Sena in an unprecedented set of events, ended their alliance in the state due to infighting. Maharashtra was placed under the President's rule on November 12 after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari recommended the same in a report submitted with the Home Ministry. The Cabinet had recommended that President Ram Nath Kovind issues a proclamation under Article 356(1) of the Constitution imposing President's rule in Maharashtra and keep the state legislative assembly under suspended animation. Today, the union government will table this report on President's rule in Maharashtra.
All the Obstructions in Govt Formation Gone: Raut | Sanjay Raut said, "All the obstructions which were there in last 10-15 days, regarding the formation of govt in Maharashtra, are not there anymore. You will get to know by 12 pm tomorrow that all the obstructions are gone. The picture will be clear by tomorrow afternoon."
Shiv Sena Govt by First Week of December: Raut | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "We are confident of forming a government in Maharashtra by the first week of December." Reacting to the allegation of rumours of division in the party, the Shiv Sena leader said, "There is no division in our party ranks...all rumours about any divisions are false."
Meanwhile, NCP and Congress leaders are expected to discuss a myriad of issues today from the name of their likely alliance if they join hands with the ideologically opposite Shiv Sena to the contours of their tie-up in the coming polls in their meeting scheduled for Wednesday, an NCP leader said yesterday.
According to the report that the Governor submitted to the President, the imposition of President's Rule was necessary as no party had a clear majority. The report also said that the fear of horse trading loomed large due to uncertainty around government formation. The report also says, "As far the parties in the states were concerned- BJP couldn't form a govt and others didn't have a pre-poll alliance".
The meeting between Sharad Pawar and PM Modi comes also days after PM Modi praised the NCP in the Rajya Sabha at the beginning of the Winter Session for strictly “adhering to parliamentary norms”. “Today I want to appreciate two parties, NCP and BJD. These parties have strictly adhered to parliamentary norms." He said the other parties, including his own, should learn from them.
The Uddhav Thackeray-led party is at present working towards an understanding with the ideologically opposed Congress and NCP to form the government in the state. The parties are trying to cobble together an alliance on the basis of a common minimum programme, which has farmers’ interest at its core.
Sharad Pawar to Meet PM Modi at 12:30 pm | Ahead of a key meeting between the Congress and NCP on finalising the contours of a proposed alliance with the Shiv Sena, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to discuss farmers’ issues. Pawar and Modi will meet at 12.30pm and later in the day, the NCP leader will lead a Maharashtra all-party delegation to meet the prime minister.
On Tuesday, Congress president Sonia Gandhi met senior leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, AK Antony and KC Venugopal to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra and the way forward for the party on government formation, sources said.
Keeping his cards close to his chest, Pawar said on Monday that he had only discussed the political situation in Maharashtra with Gandhi and the two parties will hold talks with their other allies before taking a decision on government formation in the state.
Pawar, whose meeting with Sonia Gandhi was being billed as a major step towards a tie-up with the Shiv Sena for government formation in the state, had said that if the NCP-Congress had to take a view on government formation, they had to first discuss it between themselves.
Addressing a press conference after his meeting with Gandhi here on Monday that lasted for about 50 minutes, the Maratha strongman also said there was no discussion on a common minimum programme (CMP) during the talks.
However, sources have said that the Congress and the NCP have been having detailed discussions on the CMP and the way forward for a possible tie-up with the Sena.
Maharashtra was placed under the President's rule on November 12 after no party or alliance staked claim to form government in the state. A day after the President's rule was imposed, the Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP leaders held hectic parleys to work out a CMP for government formation.
At a joint press conference in Mumbai last week with the Congress leaders deputed by Gandhi to hold talks with him, Pawar had said the two parties would discuss and come up with a consensus on what should be the policies and programmes if the Sena was to be supported.
Congress leader Ahmed Patel had insisted that no final decision could be taken without the formulation of a CMP by the three parties.
In the October 21 Maharashtra polls, the BJP-Sena alliance had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and the NCP, the pre-poll allies, had won 44 and 54 seats respectively.
