Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: How Will Sanjay Raut Get 175 MLAs, Asks Sharad Pawar; Says Keen to See Amit Shah's 'Skills' in State

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: The politics in Maharashtra has fired up since the BJP, engaged in a war of words with the Shiv Sena over power sharing, said a new government will be in place in the next 48 hours. Sena’s senior leader Sanjay Raut today called on NCP chief Sharad Pawar in the second meeting between the leaders since the deadlock in the state. The meeting comes a day after the NCP said it was open to joining hands with the Sena if the Uddhav Thackeray-led party walked out of the alliance with the BJP.NCP sources on Tuesday said the party, buoyed by its impressive performance in the elections where it bagged 54 seats — 13 more than its tally in 2014 — is willing to think of an alliance with the Shiv Sena with the external support of the Congress if the lone Sena minister in the Modi cabinet resigns.