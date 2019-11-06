Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: How Will Sanjay Raut Get 175 MLAs, Asks Sharad Pawar; Says Keen to See Amit Shah's 'Skills' in State

During the presser, Sharad Pawar said that he has conveyed his decision to not form the government to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi. On his discussion with Congress president Sonia Gandhi over the issue of supporting Shiv Sena, he said, "The Congress and NCP fought the election in alliance. We want all decisions about the political situation to be taken by consensus. I am not aware what is the decision of the Congress."
Event Highlights
- Pawar's Jibe at Amit Sha's 'Skills'
- Pawar's Dig at BJP-Sena Alliance
- Pawar Warns of Constitutional Crisis'
- Will be in Oppn: Pawar on Govt Formation
- Subramaniam Swamy Bats for Amity
- Swearing-in With or Without Sena?
- Now, Raut Heads to Thackeray Residence
- Tracing the Deadlock
- Raut Meets Pawar Amid Standoff
- Ahmed Patel Meets Nitin Gadkari
- Gadkari to the Rescue?
NCP sources on Tuesday said the party, buoyed by its impressive performance in the elections where it bagged 54 seats — 13 more than its tally in 2014 — is willing to think of an alliance with the Shiv Sena with the external support of the Congress if the lone Sena minister in the Modi cabinet resigns.
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale welcomed Sharad Pawar's decision to stay out of government formation in Maharashtra.
एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार के विपक्ष में बैठने के बयान का स्वागत करता हूं और महाराष्ट्र में देवेंद्र फडणवीस के नेतृत्व में सरकार बनेगी शिवसेना को भी जिद छोड़ कर उपमुख्यमंत्री पद लेते हुए सरकार में शामिल होना चाहिए— Ramdas Athawale (@RamdasAthawale) November 6, 2019
Devendra Fadnavis is conducting a meeting with Guardian Ministers and State cabinet Ministers at government guest house Sahyadri to take a stock of agricultural crises in Maharashtra. Six Shiv Sena ministers including Diwakar Raote, Eknath Shinde, Ramdas Kadam, Dada Bhushe, Deepak Kesarkar, Vijay Shivtare are also present at the meeting.
Pawar's Jibe at Amit Sha's 'Skills' | Sharad Pawar Subtly jabbing at Amit Shah, Sharad Pawar said he is keen to see the Union Home Minister's skills in Maharashtra. "Amit shah is known for his skills to form governments in the states where the BJP doesn't always have numbers. I'm keen to see his skills in Maharashtra," Pawar said.
Sharad Pawar's Dig at the BJP-Shiv Sena Alliance | Taking a swipe at the BJP-Shiv Sena, Sharad Pawar said that the NCP would not have waited for so long if they had the numbers for government formation. "I do not want to become the Chief Minister again. I have been the CM of Maharshtra four times. If we had the numbers, then we would have formed the govt by now. BJP-Sena should form government as early as possible," he said.
Besides, Sharad Pawar reaffirmed his stand that the NCP will not form the government in Maharashtra. "The Sena and the BJP are in alliance for 25 years, they will form government. The President's rule is just a threat to the Sena. If 24 hours are left, I will be confident till the 23rd hour that something will work out between both of them. I am sure some decision will be taken in the last hour," he said.
Sharad Pawar Warns of Constitutional Crisis' | Sharad Pawar said that Sanjay Raut had told him that the Shiv Sena will support the NCP in the Assembly on the issues that are common to both the parties. However, he said he has no idea about the figure of 175 MLAs that the Shiv Sena is boasting about. "We want them (BJP and Shiv Sena) to form the government. There shouldn't be any constitutional crisis. I will meet Sonia Gandhi over the next few days," Pawar said.
Pawar Once Again Rules Out Forming Govt with Sena | Coming to the crisis in Maharashtra government formation, Sharad Pawar said, "There is nothing to talk about the situation in the state. We are waiting for the BJP-Shiv Sena as they have been given the mandate. They should form the government soon. The Congress and the NCP have been given mandate to sit in the opposition and we will do that."
'Centre Can't Brush Off Responsibilities' | Sharad Pawar is currently speaking on the Delhi police crisis. Criticising the treatment meted out to the police personnek in Delhi by a set of lawyers, Pawar said that the cops work for the society and if they are demoralised, then the situation will go out of hand. "I watched on TV that people in Delhi supported the cops. I appeal to the President of Bar Council to intervene and take steps to boost the morale of the police. The central government cannot deny the responsibility for whatever happened in Delhi," he said.
Subramaniam Swamy Urges Sena to Reconcile with BJP | Subramaniam Swamy has thrown his weight behind the Shiv Sena-BJP amity, urging the "Hindutva forces" to stay together and have patience.
I urge Shiv Sena to find a way to join with BJP to form the Government. It is true Shiv Sena has genuine grievances about BJP leadership as do many stalwarts in BJP also have. But the cause of unity in Hindutva forces require patience for one more decade so best to bear it— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 6, 2019
Meanwhile, members of the Shiv Sena vandalised the office of IFFCO Tokio General Insurance in Pune alleging that the company was not settling insurance claims of farmers. Amid a standoff, Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray fired a salvo at the BJP on Sunday questioning Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ announcement of Rs 10,000 crore relief for rain-affected farmers.
Roadblock in Govt Formation | There has been no headway in government formation in Maharashtra after results of the state Assembly polls were declared on October 24 in which the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena-56, NCP-54 and Congress-44. Sanjay Raut, who is a Rajya Sabha member, earlier said his party was firm on a written assurance from the senior alliance partner over power sharing, including rotation of the chief minister's post for two-and-a-half years.
Athawale Says Swearing-in on Nov 8 'With or Without Shiv Sena' | Meanwhile, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale says that the swearing-in will take place on the day after tomorrow (November 8). "We will form govt with or without Sena. We are not averse to seeking outside support from NCP. The mandate is for the BJP and no question of Fadnavis being dumped. We will prove the majority if needed in due course as many MLAs want to come with us. I met Gadkari. He is in touch with some Sena leaders like Subhash Desai," he said.
Congress leader Ahmed Patel put up his statement on Twitter regarding his meeting with Nitin Gadkari:
Met Shri Nitin Gadkari to submit various representations - for my constitutency and Gujarat state- on underpass construction at Bharuch district, compensation for farmers near the expressway project & relief for MSMEs pic.twitter.com/44rXQOLYP2— Ahmed Patel (@ahmedpatel) November 6, 2019
Tracing the Deadlock | The stalemate between the allies continues over government formation in the state, with the Sena demanding an equal share in power. The tussle continues despite results of the Assembly polls, announced on October 24, giving the BJP-Sena alliance a combined seat strength of 161, way past the 145 majority mark in the 288-member House. The BJP won 105 seats, Sena 56, Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) 54, and the Congress 44.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar yesterday hinted at a possible breakthrough in the stand-off, saying "good news" can come at any moment. His comments came after the meeting of state BJP core team at Fadnavis' official residence 'Varsha' in south Mumbai.
In a letter to Bhagwat, Tiwari said the RSS chief should take a serious note of the situation and intervene to end the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra. He said people were worried over the Sangh's "silence" on the issue. "Gadkari will be able to resolve the situation within two hours," Tiwari said, when asked about his letter to Bhagwat. Claiming that Gadkari is being "sidelined" by the BJP, Tiwari said if the party or Amit Shah authorise Gadkari to intervene, he can resolve the impasse in two hours.
Nitin Gadkari, the Troubleshooter | Sources in the RSS, the BJP’s ideological mentor, said the Sangh would have liked Gadkari to take charge of the situation in Maharashtra. Gadkari, who is in the good books of the RSS and has often received their backing, has earlier helmed the state but is reportedly not interested in returning to state politics. The support for Gadkari to be the troubleshooter also came from the Sena, with farm activist Kishore Tiwari — who joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led party ahead of the Assembly polls — saying Bhagwat should depute Gadkari to resolve the power-tussle.
Sanjay Raut's meeting with Sharad Pawar comes a day after the NCP said it was open to joining hands with the Sena if the Uddhav Thackeray-led party walked out of the alliance with the BJP. The NCP has also promised Shiv Sena its coveted Chief Minister 's post in Maharashtra. This is the second meeting between Raut and Pawar since the deadlock in the state.
Sanjay Raut Meets Sharad Pawar Amid Political Standoff with the BJP | On the other hand, Shiv Sena leader and spokesperson Sanjay Raut met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) patriarch Sharad Pawar this morning. Raut said, "Pawar has shown his concern about the situation in Maharashtra and he is about the unstable political scenario. We have discussed the situation with him as he is a senior leader in the state of Maharashtra.
Ahmed Patel Meets Nitin Gadkari | However, a twist in the tale emerged when Congress leader Ahmed Patel was seen coming out of Gadkari's residence and speculation became rife that the BJP's troubleshooter may have urged the Congress to stay out of the impasse. Meanwhile, Patel told reporters that there was no discussion regarding Maharashtra government formation between the two.
Gadkari to the Rescue? | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has been tasked by the RSS to break the impasse between the Bharatiya Janta Party's Maharashtra unit and its longtime ally Shiv Sena today as the tussle over power-sharing between the two has pushed the government formation process aside in the state. The deadlock over government formation has now reached the doors of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.
The sources said the NCP was ready to offer the chief minister’s post to the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for five years if it walked out of the alliance with the BJP. Another likely scenario could be a Sena chief minister assisted by two deputy CMs — one from the Sena and another from NCP.
In another development that is likely to add to the buzz in political circles, Congress leader and Sonia Gandhi loyalist Ahmed Patel visited Nitin Gadkari, a day after the RSS pitched for the Union minister as the Maharashtra troubleshooter.
Sources in the Sangh, the BJP’s ideological mentor, said the RSS would have liked Gadkari to take charge of the situation in Maharashtra. Gadkari, who is in the good books of the RSS and has often received their backing, has earlier helmed the state but is reportedly not interested in returning to state politics.
The support for Gadkari to be the troubleshooter also came from the Sena, with farm activist Kishore Tiwari — who joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led party ahead of the Assembly polls — saying Bhagwat should depute Gadkari to resolve the power-tussle.
-
05 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 150/620.0 overs 151/318.3 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets
-
05 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand NZ vs ENG 180/720.0 overs 166/720.0 oversNew Zealand beat England by 14 runs
-
03 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India IND vs BAN 148/620.0 overs 154/319.3 oversBangladesh beat India by 7 wickets
-
03 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 107/515.0 overs 41/03.1 oversMatch Abandoned
-
03 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand NZ vs ENG 176/820.0 overs 155/1019.5 oversNew Zealand beat England by 21 runs