Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Uddhav Thackeray Meets Sharad Pawar as NCP Says Waiting for Congress to Take Final Call

The Congress, after a meeting of its core committee, said that the final decision on extending support to the Sena will be taken by the state leadership after a meeting called at 4pm today. Sharad Pawar's NCP said their decision will be taken together with the Congress as the suspense over government formation continues. The Sena has time till 7.30pm today to stake claim to power.
Arvind Sawant's Presser Shortly | Shiv Sena Union Minister Arvind Sawant will hold a press conference at 1:30pm. Sawant stepped down from his Ministry amid episodes of political drama between the Shiv Sena and the BJP over Maharashtra government formation. Sawant is likely to address the media regarding the matter of his resignation.
Congress to Meet Again at 4pm | The Congress core group meeting at the residence of party's interim chief Sonia Gandhi concludes. Mallikarjun Kharge says the senior Congress leaders will meet again at 4pm today to take the final call. "We have called all the state leaders to discuss the further course of action," he says.
On the other hand, top NCP sources reiterated the party's stand that a coalition of Shiv Sena with the Congress side will require the former to walk out of the NDA and withdraw support from the Modi government. "If talks of any alliance is to happen then Shiv Sena has to walk the talk. Sena must ask Arvind Sawant to resign and withdraw support from NDA. We will take things forward only when the first demand is fulfilled." The source, however, maintained that there is no formal announcement of ties with the Shiv Sena and the parties will take time to finalise on the issue.
BJP MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar appeals to the Shiv Sena leadership to remain in the NDA alliance and form the government in Maharashtra.
Ive had honor of knowing Balasaheb n #Udhavji closely n many friends in @ShivSena
Whtever be past misundrstandings or miscommnctns - ppl of #Maharashtra trust @BJP4India n Sena alliance.
Lets not damage tht - lets use ppls trust to do good for state n India
Second cryptic tweet by Sanjay Jha indicates a possible coalition between the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress.
Ideology is permanent. But politics must be adaptive.
NCP+Congress to Decide on Impasse Together, Says Sharad Pawar | Amid talks that the NCP and Congress may support the Shiv Sena in government formation in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday said whatever be the decision, the two parties will take it together. "We (the Congress and NCP) contested the election together. Whatever the decision, we will have to take it together," Pawar told reporters ahead of the NCP's core committee meeting in Mumbai.
The BJP on Sunday announced it would not form government in the state and accused the Shiv Sena of "disrespecting" people's mandate secured by the NDA in the recent Assembly polls. Thus, hectic deliberations began since Sunday over the Congress' participation in government formation in Maharashtra after the Shiv Sena was invited by the governor to form the government.
For the uninitiated, a possible amity between the Shiv Sena and the Congress can be traced back to events in 1977 when the Sena supported Murli Deora for Mumbai Mayor and supported its presidential candidates like Pratibha Patil and Pranab Mukherjee. In fact, Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray was in favour of NCP chief Sharad Pawar for Prime Minister when he was in the Congress.
Meanwhile, sources in the Congress say they are not averse to allying with Shiv Sena, however, the central leadership are opposing it keeping in mind the national cost of an alliance with the Sena. The Congress' central leadership are in a dilemma as pressure is mounting from Maharashtra MLAs who largely favour joining hands with the Sena in order to stop the BJP from forming a government in Maharashtra. However, the Congress party wants to keep its MLAs intact and save a possible split.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Sanjay Jha's latest dig at the BJP:
Devendra Fadnavis like most #BJP leaders was hugely over-rated. Political arrogance usually backfires.
My state of Maharashtra needs a good, stable and inclusive new government.
'Things Being Pushed Towards President's Rule' | Regarding the Governor's invitation to form the government in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut says, "We should have been given more time. Such things take time when you have discuss with others. But when someone is acting with the intention of pushing Maharashtra into President's rule, all the things are moving in that direction."
'No Relation Left between BJP, Shiv Sena' | Lambasting the BJP for refusing to go ahead with the 50-50 power-sharing formula, Sanjay Raut says, "They are ready to sit in the Opposition but refuse to go with the 50-50 formula as decided. When they are not ready to talk to us, I don't think there is any relationship left between us now. There is no question of the relationship with the BJP when they themselves have not followed what they had agreed upon," adding that Union Minister Arvind Sawant resigned from the NDA government at the Centre this morning on the directions of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar arrives for party's core committee meeting, in Mumbai. (PTI Photos)
Sources have said that the Sena has floated the proposal to give deputy CM posts to the NCP and the Congress to take their support, but a final decision is yet to be made. The BJP's oldest ally of 30 years, the Sena, on Monday said it is breaking all ties with the party as it looks to form the government with the support of the NCP and the Congress.
Party leader Sanjay Raut said there is no question of any relationship with the BJP when they themselves did not follow what they agreed upon, referring to the 50-50 deal on chief ministership.
The statement came after the lone Shiv Sena MP in the Union Cabinet, Arvind Sawant, said he will resign as minister today. The two opposition parties, the NCP and Congress, each held a meeting of their leaders this morning to decide their next course of action. Sharad Pawar’s NCP put forward the condition that it would only support Sena’s claim if the party exits the NDA at the Centre.
After the BJP’s refusal to form the government in the state, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had on Sunday night asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, sending the leaders in Sena, NCP and the Congress into huddles.
The Sena, the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30pm on November 11, to stake the claim. Congress sources said the party legislators from Maharashtra were meeting in Jaipur with senior leaders to discuss the possibility of supporting a Sena-led government.
A close aide of a senior Congress leader here said the MLAs will return to Mumbai from Jaipur Monday afternoon after which the party may announce its stand on the political impasse. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP core committee headed by caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also meet in Mumbai on Monday. Governor Koshyari has asked Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde to "indicate willingness and ability" of the party to form government, a Raj Bhavan statement said.
After the governor's communication, Sena MLAs, staying at a suburban hotel in Mumbai, went into a huddle. They later moved to Matoshree, the Bandra residence of the party chief Uddhav Thackeray, for another meeting. The fast-paced developments seem to have increased the bargaining power of opposition Congress and NCP, as the Sena, which has 56 MLAs, is far away from the halfway mark of 145.
A day after the governor asked the BJP to indicate its willingness and ability to form government, Fadnavis informed him about the party's inability to do so due to lack of enough numbers. The role of the Congress (44 MLAS) and the NCP (54 MLAs) is crucial now.
If the Sena decides to form a government with the support of Opposition parties, the collective strength of all the three parties will go up to 154 in the House, just above the halfway mark.
While the Congress refused to open its cards, the NCP made it clear that the Sena would have to break away from the NDA before the Sharad Pawar-led party can think of lending support to the Uddhav Thackeray's party.
However, Sena leader Sanjay Raut appeared unfazed and said his party would install its chief minister at any cost. Sharing of power, especially the post of the CM on a rotational basis, was the bone of contention between the Sena and the BJP for the last 16 days, which resulted into a deadlock.
