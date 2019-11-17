LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Twitter War Breaks Out as Parties Pay Tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray

November 17, 2019, 10:58 AM IST
Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: The Shiv Sena has refused to attend a meeting of NDA constituents on the eve of winter session of Parliament today, making clear that its exit from the national-level BJP-led alliance was almost certain. As the party holds talks with the Congress and NCP for forming the government in Maharashtra, its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also said the Sena wants its president Uddhav Thackeray to be the chief minister.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, seating arrangement of Shiv Sena MPs in both houses of Parliament have been changed. They will now sit in the fifth row on the opposition side, sources told News18.
Nov 17, 2019 10:58 am (IST)

Shiv Sena to Stay Away from NDA Meet | The Shiv Sena is most likely to stay away from the meeting of NDA constituents in Delhi today on the eve of the winter session of Parliament beginning on November 18, a party leader said. Sunday, November 17, also happens to be the death anniversary of Sena founder Bal Thackeray. The Sena, a long-standing constituent of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), fell out with the BJP over sharing of the chief minister's post, a few days after the results of the Maharashtra assembly polls were announced on October 24.

Nov 17, 2019 10:48 am (IST)

Sharad​ Pawar has convened a meeting of the NCP's core committee in Pune today, which makes it difficult for him to reach Delhi in time, party sources said on Saturday. Earlier, sources in both the parties had said that Pawar and Gandhi may meet on Sunday. "The core committee meeting will begin in Pune at 4 pm. After that Pawar will head to Delhi in the evening. So the meeting with Sonia Gandhi seems unlikely," sources said.

Nov 17, 2019 10:26 am (IST)

Chandrakant Patil had said, "BJP is the single largest party, and with the support of Independents our tally reaches 119. With this tally, BJP will form the government. "We are keeping a close watch on  every political development in the state," he added. The BJP-Sena alliance, which won 161 seats, fell apart over the Sena's demand of sharing of chief minister's post.

Nov 17, 2019 10:12 am (IST)

Following BJP and NCP paying tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray, Shiv Sena also paid tribute to its founding leader. 

Nov 17, 2019 9:59 am (IST)

After BJP paid tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also paid his tribute to the late Shiv Sena leader. 

Nov 17, 2019 9:31 am (IST)

Highlights of the Week | The Governor, last Saturday (9 Nov), wrote to Fadnavis to initiate the process of government formation, but the party failed to show the numbers after Shiv Sena refuse to come at an agreement. The Governor, then invited Shiv Sena on Sunday to form the government. Shiv Sena failed to show letter of support from Congress and NCP. On Monday, the Governor invited NCP to form the government. Finally on Tuesday afternoon, the Governor recommended President’s rule in the state. 

Nov 17, 2019 9:14 am (IST)

Fadnavis Pays Tribute to Balasaheb | Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pays tribute to Bal Thackeray. The video, shared on Twitter, shows Bal Thackeray with PM Modi, BJP senior leader Lal Krishna Advani. 

Nov 17, 2019 9:10 am (IST)

The meeting between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi to discuss a possible alliance with the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra may not take place today, sources said. Pawar has convened a meeting of the NCP's core committee in Pune, which makes it difficult for him to reach Delhi in time, party sources said on Saturday. Earlier, sources in both the parties had said that Pawar and Gandhi may meet today. "The core committee meeting will begin in Pune at 4 pm. After that Pawar will head to Delhi in the evening. So the meeting with Sonia Gandhi seems unlikely," sources said.

Nov 17, 2019 8:55 am (IST)

Amid the current political stalemate in Maharashtra, Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari on Friday likened politics with cricket, saying "anything" could happen in both these fields as those who appear to be losing the match might actually win the game. Queried on the Union minister's statement, Malik said he was not aware whether Gadkari had understood that people have "clean bowled" the BJP. Maharashtra is at present under Presidents rule. Read more

Nov 17, 2019 8:37 am (IST)

The Shiv Sena yesterday alleged that the BJP was now exuding confidence of forming government in Maharashtra after backing off initially, makes its intention of horse-trading under the guise of President's rule evident. In its mouthpiece Saamana, Sena also hit out at former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis over his remark that the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance won't last beyond six months, saying the new political equation was giving "stomach ache to several people".

Nov 17, 2019 8:19 am (IST)

The scheduled meeting with the governor had triggered a speculation that the three parties might stake a claim to form government, but the leaders of the Sena and Congress maintained the interaction was restricted to discuss the farm distress. "The delegation of the three parties was to meet the Governor on Saturday. But the key leaders of the three parties and MLAs are busy assessing wet drought situation and ensuring assessment of losses in their respective constituencies. "They are also busy submitting details of poll expenditure to the EC. Hence, the meeting has been postponed," Shinde said in a statement. He said the new date for the meeting will be conveyed later.

Nov 17, 2019 8:05 am (IST)

Responding to questions on whether Shiv Sena will share CM's post with the NCP and the Congress, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that his party will lead the government in Maharashtra for the next "25 years" and not just five years. "Maharashtra's next government will be led by the Shiv Sena and the common minimum programme (CMP) being worked out along with the Congress and the NCP ahead of its formation will be in the "state's interest", said Raut. 

Nov 17, 2019 7:58 am (IST)

The scheduled meeting between leaders of the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress and Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the agrarian crisis was postponed yesterday. Shiv Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde said the meeting was deferred as key leaders of all the three parties and MLAs were busy in their constituencies in view of the "wet drought" and for submitting details of their poll expenditure to the Election Commission.

Nov 17, 2019 7:49 am (IST)

The Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' sharpened its attack on the BJP in its editorial yesterday over a statement by state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil. Patil had said on Friday that with the support of independents, his party's tally in the 288-member Assembly stands at 119, and it will form government soon. The BJP's own strength is 105. "Those with 105 seats had earlier conveyed to the governor that they do not have the majority. How come they are now claiming that only they will form the government?" the Sena mouthpiece asked. "...the intention of horse-trading stand exposed now," it added.

Nov 17, 2019 7:41 am (IST)

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting of his party's core committee in Pune today. He may meet senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi next week, and a meeting with Congress president Sonia Gandhi may follow to discuss the Common Minimum Programme and other modalities of forming a coalition with the Shiv Sena, sources said.

Nov 17, 2019 7:37 am (IST)

Meeting between Pawar and Sonia Gandhi Postponed | The meeting which was scheduled between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi has been postponed to Tuesday. The meeting was scheduled for today over the alliance between NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena. 

Nov 17, 2019 7:31 am (IST)

NCP Calls Meeting of Core Committee Leaders | "Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of core committee of NCP leaders tomorrow at 4 pm in Pune," said NCP leader Nawab Malik yesterday.

Nov 17, 2019 7:24 am (IST)

The Sena, NCP and Congress have reached a consensus on a Common Minimum Programme (CMP), the basis of their proposed alliance government, and there was no need to discuss it in Delhi, Raut said. The statement came even as NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi were likely to meet in Delhi on Sunday and discuss the CMP and other modalities of forming a coalition with the Sena.

Nov 17, 2019 7:22 am (IST)

Attacking the NDA, Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "There is a big difference between the NDA of the old and this NDA. Advaniji, who was one of the founders, is now inactive. There is no system in the NDA. Who is the convener for today's NDA? Who is the new Boss of NDA? Please tell me? I don’t know who it is. We are sure that new government in Maharashtra will be run by a Shiv Sena CM. There is no doubt about that. We have our Common Minimum Programme."

Nov 17, 2019 7:20 am (IST)

Asked if only a formal announcement of the Sena walking out of the NDA remains to be made, Raut said, "You can say that. There is no problem with saying that." He also said that "we want Uddhav-ji to lead the government in Maharashtra". The Sena, NCP and Congress have reached a consensus on a Common Minimum Programme (CMP), the basis of their proposed coalition government, and there was no need to discuss it in Delhi, Raut said.

Nov 17, 2019 7:18 am (IST)

The Sena's lone minister in the Narendra Modi government, Arvind Sawant, resigned on November 11. "I have learnt that the meeting (of NDA constituents) is being held on November 17. We had already decided against attending the meeting considering the developments in Maharashtra...our minister resigning from the Central government," Sanjay Raut said.

Nov 17, 2019 7:17 am (IST)

Shiv Sena to Skip NDA Meeting of Winter Session | The Shiv Sena said that it would not attend a meeting of NDA constituents on the eve of winter session of Parliament, making clear that its exit from the national-level BJP-led alliance was almost certain. As the party is holding talks with the Congress and NCP for forming government in Maharashtra, its Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut also said that it wants Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to be the chief minister.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis was quoted as saying that the BJP would form the government. The BJP held a meeting of its defeated candidates here on Saturday. State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil told reporters later that Fadnavis expressed confidence that the party would form government.

