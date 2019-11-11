Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Shiv Sena Says No Relationship Left With BJP on D-Day For Uddhav, Congress-NCP Hold Emergency Meetings

'Things Being Pushed Towards President's Rule' | Regarding the Governor's invitation to form the government in Maharashtra, Sanjay Raut says, "We should have been given more time. Such things take time when you have discuss with others. But when someone is acting with the intention of pushing Maharashtra into President's rule, all the things are moving in that direction."
Event Highlights
- No Relation Left between BJP, Sena: Raut
- Sanjay Raut Hits Out at BJP
- Pawar to Chair NCP Core Meet
- Maharashtra BJP to Meet at 11am
- Sena Union Minister Resigns
- Cong MLAs Convey Wish to Form Govt
- Raut to Meet Sonia Gandhi Today
- NCP Asks Sena to Ditch Ally
- Sena Leaders Met Uddhav Yesterday
- Sena to Stake Claim Today
Sharad Pawar’s NCP put forward the condition that it would only support Sena’s claim if the party exits the NDA at the Centre. After the BJP’s refusal to form the government in the state, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had on Sunday night asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, sending the leaders in Sena, NCP and the Congress into huddles.
'No Relation Left between BJP, Shiv Sena' | Lambasting the BJP for refusing to go ahead with the 50-50 power-sharing formula, Sanjay Raut says, "They are ready to sit in the Opposition but refuse to go with the 50-50 formula as decided. When they are not ready to talk to us, I don't think there is any relationship left between us now. There is no question of the relationship with the BJP when they themselves have not followed what they had agreed upon," adding that Union Minister Arvind Sawant resigned from the NDA government at the Centre this morning on the directions of party chief Uddhav Thackeray.
'Arrogant': Sanjay Raut Hits Out at Ally BJP | Sanjay Raut slams the BJP, which is the single-largest party in the Maharashtra state assembly for failing the people of the state for choosing to not go ahead with the Sena and form the government. Raut dubs the BJP's failure to get the numbers to form the government "arrogance". "The BJP has met the Governor and told him that they don't have a mandate and they cannot form the government and will sit in the Opposition. This is their arrogance towards the people of Maharashtra," says Raut.
Sanjay Nirupam harps on how the BJP may benefit from the mistakes committed by the Congress in the course of government formation in Maharashtra. "Think about tomorrow not today," says Nirupam.
As for temporary benefits, your thought process is correct but in the long run Congress party will lose its base if we go ahead with this formula. My fear is BJP will be benefited by our mistakes finally.— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 11, 2019
So think about tomorrow not today.
"We don’t have an option but to wait and watch. Despite being the single-largest party we can’t form the government. Our party leaders haven’t asked Sawant to quit, it’s his discretion. He was sworn in as part of council of ministers because Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray gave the name," says top BJP sources.
Sharad Pawar to Chair NCP Core Meet | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to chair party's core group meeting which is to be held today in Mumbai, over the current political situation in the state. Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and other party leaders will be present.
Senior Maharashtra Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam insinuates that the prevalent political instability in Maharashtra may not end after a government in the state is formed and the assembly should brace for the polls in 2020.
No matter who forms govt and how ? But the political instability in Maharashtra can not be ruled out now. Get ready for early elections. It may take place in 2020.— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) November 11, 2019
Can we go to the elections with ShivSena as partner ?
Senior Congress leader Nawab Malik refutes any discussion between the Shiv Sena and the Congress and says that the party has not got any word from the Sena. "Whatever decision NCP-Congress will take the decision together. Our MLAs meeting is tomorrow. First Sena has to leave the NDA, then only we will talk," Mail says.
On the contrary, Sanjay Raut put out a cryptic tweet this morning:
रास्ते की परवाह करूँगा तो मंजिल बुरा मान जाएगी………!— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 11, 2019
Meanwhile, this morning at the Delhi airport, Mallikarjun Kharge said, "People have given us the mandate to sit in the opposition and that has been our position. We have a meeting at 10am and whatever the high command decides we will do. I have no knowledge of Uddhav Thackeray speaking to Sonia Gandhi over the phone."
Shiv Sena Union Minister Arvind Sawant Resigns | Meanwhile, in a major turn of events, Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant steps down from the central government amid a power-sharing tussle between his party and the BJP. In a series of tweets, he expressed his decision to resign from the Ministry in the wake of the "BJP's pursuit of falsehood."
लोकसभा निवडणुकी आधी जागा वाटप आणि सत्ता वाटपाचा एक फॉर्म्युला ठरला होता. दोघांना तो मान्य होता.आता हा फॉर्म्युला नाकारून शिवसेनेला खोटे ठरवण्याचा प्रकार धक्कादायक तसेच महाराष्ट्राच्या स्वाभीमानास कलंक लावणारा आहे. खोटेपणाचा कळस करत महाराष्ट्रात भाजपाने फारकत घेतलीच आहे.. 1/2— Arvind Sawant (@AGSawant) November 11, 2019
Congress MLAs Convey Wish to Form Govt to Kharge | Last evening, during a meeting with Congress stalwart Mallikarjun Kharge in Jaipur, 35 Congress MLAs indicated their will to keep bjp out of power in Maharashtra and urged the leader to mend ways to realise the formation of a government with the Shiv Sena.
Sanjay Raut to Meet Sonia Gandhi Today | Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had reportedly met Sonia Gandhi yesterday regarding the dilemma of government formation in the state of Maharashtra. On the other hand, Sena leader Sanjay Raut is expected to meet Congress chief Sonia Gandhi this morning and is likely to take things forward. However, there hasn't been much buzz from the Congress quarters.
NCP's Condition for Shiv Sena: Leave Alliance with BJP | While the Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party made it clear that the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first. The fast-paced developments seem to have increased the bargaining power of opposition Congress and NCP, as the Sena, which has 56 MLAs, is far away from the halfway mark of 145.
Shiv Sena Leaders Reiterate Will to Form Govt | Shiv Sena leaders had met party chief Uddhav Thackeray and reiterated their stand that if their ally BJP was not ready to form the government in the state, the regional party was ready to make efforts to form a coalition government in Maharashtra. The Sena leaders have also met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar in the 16 days since the assembly elections results were announced.
Shiv Sena to Stake Claim to Form Govt in Maharashtra Today | The high-voltage political drama in Maharashtra took another turn yesterday as Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited Shiv Sena to form the government in the state. Hence, the Shiv Sena is set to stake claim to form the government in Maharashtra today and prove its numbers in the state assembly. The invitation came a couple of hours after the single-largest party in the Assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), said that it does not have the numbers in the state assembly and would not be able to form the government. On Saturday, the Governor had invited caretaker chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to form the government.
File photo of Sanjay Raut and Uddhav Thackeray.
The Sena, the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30pm on November 11, to stake the claim. Congress sources said the party legislators from Maharashtra were meeting in Jaipur with senior leaders to discuss the possibility of supporting a Sena-led government.
A close aide of a senior Congress leader here said the MLAs will return to Mumbai from Jaipur Monday afternoon after which the party may announce its stand on the political impasse. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP core committee headed by caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also meet in Mumbai on Monday. Governor Koshyari has asked Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde to "indicate willingness and ability" of the party to form government, a Raj Bhavan statement said.
After the governor's communication, Sena MLAs, staying at a suburban hotel in Mumbai, went into a huddle. They later moved to Matoshree, the Bandra residence of the party chief Uddhav Thackeray, for another meeting. The fast-paced developments seem to have increased the bargaining power of opposition Congress and NCP, as the Sena, which has 56 MLAs, is far away from the halfway mark of 145.
A day after the governor asked the BJP to indicate its willingness and ability to form government, Fadnavis informed him about the party's inability to do so due to lack of enough numbers. The role of the Congress (44 MLAS) and the NCP (54 MLAs) is crucial now.
If the Sena decides to form a government with the support of Opposition parties, the collective strength of all the three parties will go up to 154 in the House, just above the halfway mark.
While the Congress refused to open its cards, the NCP made it clear that the Sena would have to break away from the NDA before the Sharad Pawar-led party can think of lending support to the Uddhav Thackeray's party.
However, Sena leader Sanjay Raut appeared unfazed and said his party would install its chief minister at any cost. Sharing of power, especially the post of the CM on a rotational basis, was the bone of contention between the Sena and the BJP for the last 16 days, which resulted into a deadlock.
