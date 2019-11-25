Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: With Sena by His Side, Sharad Pawar Warns BJP; Says 'It's Not Goa, We Needn't Tell How Lessons Are Taught'

Maharashtra Government Formation LIVE Updates: Vehicles carrying Shiv Sena, NCP MLAs arrived at Mumbai's Grand Hyatt hotel, where Sharad Pawar reached along with her daughter Supriya Sule around an hour ago. Neary 162 MLAs of the three-party combine are expected at the show of strength by non-BJP parties ahead of Supreme Court ruling.
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut today invited Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, where he said the three-party combine will showcase their show of strength. "We are all one and together, watch our 162 together for the first time at grand Hyatt at 7 pm. Come and watch yourself," he tweeted.
Nov 25, 2019 8:37 pm (IST)
Identification Parade Insult to MLAs | Ashish Shelar, BJP in Mumbai says, "Identification parade is done in case of accused persons, not in case of elected MLAs. It is an insult to the MLAs and the people who elected them."
Congress alleged that two of its women parliamentarians were "manhandled" by marshals in the Lok Sabha when they were protesting in the Well of the House over the Maharashtra government formation, with the two MPs lodging a complaint with Speaker Om Birla. Congress President Sonia Gandhi also raised the issue with the Speaker in his chamber saying that such incidents were uncalled for and should not happen, sources said. "The Congress president went to the Speaker's chamber and fought like a tigress," a female Congress MP told a TV channel. Gandhi also asked the two women MPs -- Jothimani and Ramya Haridas -- to lodge a formal complaint with the Speaker.
Nov 25, 2019 8:26 pm (IST)
NCP to Attend Joint Parl Session: Sources | The NCP will attend the Joint Parliament session tomorrow on Constitution Day, while the Shiv Sena as well as the Congress with a few other Opposition parties will be absent while protesting.
Nov 25, 2019 8:23 pm (IST)
Watch: 162 MLAs of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine take oath.
#WATCH Mumbai: Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs assembled at Hotel Hyatt take a pledge, "I swear that under the leadership of Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray & Sonia Gandhi, I will be honest to my party. I won't get lured by anything. I will not do anything which will benefit BJP". pic.twitter.com/CV8VhOmKl1
NCP-Sena-Cong MLAs Take Pledge | NCP leader Jitendra Awhad reads out a pledge on behalf of all MLAs of the NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress that gathered at the hotel. The pledge was, "I will be honest to my party.. will not get lured by anything. I will not do anything that will benifit the BJP. I will not get involved into any anti-party activities."
Nov 25, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)
NCP president Sharad Pawar says, "There will not be any problem in proving our majority. The one who is suspended from the party cannot give any orders. On the day of floor test, I will bring more than 162 MLAs. This is not Goa, this is Maharashtra." He adds, "Will take personal responsibility to ensure no MLA loses Assembly membership for voting against BJP."
Nov 25, 2019 8:00 pm (IST)
Prepared for Floor Test: Sharad Pawar | Sharad Pawar says, "The ones in the Centre have formed government in many states without having majority including Karnataka, Goa, Manipur etc. BJP has shown how power is misused. Of a house of 288, 162 are present here. Many others have also supported us but we have not yet taken it on paper so we won't disclose their names now. The day SC will order for floor test, we are prepared for it."
Nov 25, 2019 7:55 pm (IST)
Strength Can't be Captured by Camera: Uddhav | Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray addresses the MLAs, says, "The strength of our alliance cannot be captured in any camera lens. We have arrived, clear our way." He adds, "If you do not know what Shiv Sena is, try crossing our way, we will show you what Shiv Sena is. We are not here for just 5 years. We are starting from Maharashtra, and then we will move ahead."
Nov 25, 2019 7:51 pm (IST)
Seeing Our Strength CM Should Resign: Thorat | Balasaheb Thorat says, "The first meeting of Maha Vikas Aghadi is happening here. This meeting is tell the ones in minorities to resign. We have given a letter of 162 signatures to governor's office. After seeing our strength, the CM should resign."
Nov 25, 2019 7:44 pm (IST)
Want to Keep BJP Away from Power: Chavan | Congress leader Ashok Chavan says, "We are more than 162. We have taken this decision to keep BJP away from power. We have submitted a letter with 162 signatures to the Raj Bhavan. We are in majority, we should get the chance."
Nov 25, 2019 7:42 pm (IST)
The Congress said its alliance with the NCP and the Shiv Sena had the support of 154 MLAs and the BJP will get a "befitting reply" in the Maharashtra Assembly floor test. The combine's MLAs have now gathered at the Hyatt hotel in a show of unity and strength. Here are some visuals:
Nov 25, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)
Oath to be Taken: NCP Leader | NCP leader Jitendra Awhad tells the MLAs that an oath will be taken at the Grand Hyatt hotel.
Nov 25, 2019 7:37 pm (IST)
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar arrives at the Grand Hyatt hotel:
Congress president Sonia Gandhi led a protest in Parliament premises against the BJP's move to form the government in Maharashtra as senior leaders from the opposition party raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The opposition is also likely to stage a protest in Parliament against installing Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister of Maharashtra on Constitution Day when a joint sitting of both the Houses will take place. Sonia Gandhi also urged Congress and Shiv Sena members to fight against the current situation in Maharashtra.
Nov 25, 2019 7:31 pm (IST)
Mallikarjun Kharge, Ashok Chavan arrive at the Grand Hyatt hotel:
Oppn to Boycott Joint Sitting of Parl | Some opposition parties including the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday called to commemorate the Constitution Day. The opposition led by the Congress, left parties and NCP, TMC and DMK have planned a joint protest outside Ambedkar statue inside Parliament complex against the political developments in Maharashtra and installing a government led by Devendra Fadnavis with Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister.
Nov 25, 2019 7:15 pm (IST)
Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress MLAs assemble at Hotel Grand Hyatt.
Nov 25, 2019 6:57 pm (IST)
Preparations underway at Hotel Grand Hyatt where MLAs from Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will assemble shortly:
Won't Give up Easily: Sonia to Congress, Sena | Sonia Gandhi tells her party colleagues and Shiv Sena leaders that this battle won't and should not be given up easily. She asks the Congress party to raise the issue of government formation in Mahrashtra daily in the Parliament and even take to streets if need be. The party interim chief also states that the Congress will fight this battle together to save democracy and the Constitution.
Nov 25, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)
"I am the NCP. The letter I gave is factually correct. There is nothing to contradict the letter. I was authorised as a legislative party leader by 54 MLAs of my party to take a decision on their behalf on government formation, on the day I gave that letter. The quarrel I have within my family will be resolved soon but this petition must end now," said Ajit Pawar in the Supreme Court today. He said that even the petition filed by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress combine in the apex court said that he is a NCP leader and "even they have impleaded me as party".
Nov 25, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)
Visuals of Sharad Pawar arriving at the Grand Hyatt hotel with Supriya Sule:
Mumbai: NCP's Sharad Pawar & Supriya Sule arrive at Grand Hyatt Hotel.
Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule Arrive at Grand Hyatt | NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule have arrived at Grand Hyatt where earlier Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had invited the governor to show him the numerocal strength of the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance.
Nov 25, 2019 6:15 pm (IST)
Fadnavis Sanctions Aid to Farmers | Maharahtra CM Devendra Fadnavis sanctions another Rs 5380 crore from Maharashtra Contingency Fund to give relief to unseasonal rain affected farmers.
Office of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra: CM Devendra Fadnavis sanctions another Rs 5380 crore from Maharashtra Contingency Fund to give relief to unseasonal rain affected farmers.
Parl Adjourned After Protests over Maha Political Crisis | Vehement protests by opposition members, especially those from the Congress, in the Lok Sabha over the political crisis in Maharashtra forced adjournment of the House proceedings for the day on Monday, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing the developments in the state as "murder of democracy".
Nov 25, 2019 6:03 pm (IST)
Watch: "In none of the 9 inquiries that have been closed today, name of Ajit Pawar is figured. No irregularities were found in these 9 inquiries. These are routine inquiries," says Maharashtra ACB DG.
#WATCH Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) DG, Parambir Singh: In none of the 9 inquiries that have been closed today, name of Ajit Pawar is figured. No irregularities were found in these 9 inquiries. These are routine inquiries. pic.twitter.com/kme8VOOAsN
Just 48 hours after he was sworn-in as Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister, the irrigation scam case against Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar was officially closed today. The scam, pegged at around Rs 70,000 crore, relates to alleged corruption and irregularities in approval and execution of various irrigation projects in Maharashtra during the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) rule. Ajit Pawar was among the NCP ministers who were in-charge of the irrigation department at different times between 1999 and 2014 during the Congress-NCP coalition rule in Maharashtra. The move has given ammunition to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, which has accused the BJP of pressuring Ajit Pawar to switch sides.
Earlier today, the Supreme Court reserved till 10.30am on Tuesday its order on a plea by the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine’s plea against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister in a midnight coup engineered by the BJP with the support of Ajit Pawar. A bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna is likely to pass an order on holding of a floor test, which the combine was pressing for today itself.
Commencing arguments, SG Tushar Mehta commences arguments, raised preliminary objections to judicial review of the Governor's decision. Mehta clarified that he was appearing for the Secretary of the Governor since the Governor could not be a party in person. “No party has till date gone to the Governor saying it can form the government. The letter by Ajit Pawar to the Governor dated November 22 contains signatures of 54 MLAs,” he said.
In his letter, Pawar wrote his decision was in the interest of the people and a stable government. He added that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had also staked claim, citing 170 MLAs in his support. “This letter cited support by 54 NCP MLAs along with support of 11 other MLAs who were Independent and from some other party. There was no reason for the Governor to doubt all this,” he said.
“With parties changing stands and politicians changing stand, how can the Governor act seeing what may happen in the future,” Mehta asked the Supreme Court. He also questioned why the court was interfering after the Governor had fixed a date for the floor test. Appearing for Fadnavis, Mukul Rohatgi said it was a family feud between the Pawars and the pre-poll alliance partner is turning a foe from a friend.
At 10am, senior leaders of the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine reached the Governor’s Office just half an hour before the Supreme Court hears the combine’s plea against the Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. Congress leader Ashok Chavan said they reached the Raj Bhavan at 10am with letters of support to prove they had the numbers to form the government.
A day after the Supreme Court asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to place before it Governor BS Koshyari’s order on November 23 inviting BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form the government and Fadnavis’s letter to the Governor claiming majority, the top court will today take a call on the floor test in the state that has been plunged into a political crisis for a month now. On Sunday, a bench of Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine. The court also issued notice to Fadnavis and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
The bench asked Solicitor General Mehta to produce letters of the Governor at 10.30am on Monday for passing orders. The apex court declined the fervent request of Mehta seeking two days to place the Governor's communication on record.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and AM Singhvi, appearing for the combine, told the bench that floor test be conducted today itself so that it can be ascertained that Fadnavis enjoys majority in the house. They maintained that post-poll alliance of the three parties have the majority in the 288-member house.
While Sibal termed as 'bizarre' the Governor's decision to revoke President's rule and anoint Fadnavis as the chief minister, Singhvi said it is a "murder of democracy".
Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for two BJP MLAs and some independents, questioned the maintainability of the writ petition filed by the combine and said they should have approached the Bombay High Court.
Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Koshyari at 8am on Saturday at a hush-hush ceremony in Raj Bhavan in Mumbai after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of the President's rule. The BJP was propped up by NCP's Ajit Pawar who revolted against his party headed by his uncle Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar was made the deputy chief minister.
Amid the political imbroglio, Ajit Pawar rushed to CM Devendra Fadnavis' residence late at night, ahead of the crucial Supreme Court on floor test. In the meeting that lasted for 40 minutes, the two leaders are learnt to have discussed the apex court hearing and the ministerial berths that would be given to Ajit Pawar's group.
The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, said that it was a "routine meeting" to discuss "floor management and Supreme Court judgment". "Cabinet assurances were given before bringing Ajit Pawar on-board," a BJP source.
The NCP on Sunday night claimed three MLAs, who among others had attended swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister on Saturday, were flown to Delhi in a chartered plane by the BJP the same day.
NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said the three MLAs have said that they are with the party. He said while Daulat Daroda and Nitin Pawar have sent video messages saying they are with the NCP, another MLA Narhari Zirwal's message was shared on the twitter handle of the NCP.