Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Political Potboiler in SC Today as Sena-Congress-NCP Seek Urgent Floor Test

News18.com | November 24, 2019, 9:22 AM IST
Event Highlights

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: The Maharashtra saga will reach the doors of the Supreme Court today as the SC will hear a petition by the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress against the "arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions" of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in swearing-in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. The bench, which will hear the petition at 11.30am, comprises Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna.

The petition sought that the court issue appropriate directions to summon a special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with the only agenda of administering oath to the MLAs, immediately followed by the holding of a floor test on Sunday, in order to thwart horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres" in the state.
Nov 24, 2019 9:22 am (IST)
The Hurdle of Anti-Defection Test | News18 approached Constitutional expert and former Lok Sabha secretary general PDT Acharya to assess the relevance of the anti-defection law in the case of Maharashtra coup. Acharya said, "The anti-defection law has a conditional applicability in this scenario. The main point of contention is whether Ajit has broken away from the NCP. If he has broken away from the party, then the law applies to them. Whether junior Pawar has overstepped senior Pawar in terms of party ranks is beyond the purview of the Constitution. Here, senior Pawar has to move quickly and prove the split."

Nov 24, 2019 9:04 am (IST)

Maharashtra Governor Koshyari Meets President Kovind | Hours before the Supreme Court hears the writ petitions filed by the Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari reaches President Kovind's residence for the Governors' conference. 

Nov 24, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

Shiv Sena Leaders Catch Hold of 'Missing' NCP MLA Near Mumbai Airport | It seemed like a scene straight out of a Bollywood thriller as Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Milind Narvekar caught hold of ‘missing’ NCP MLA Sanjay Bansod from near the Mumbai airport on Saturday evening and questioned him about his ‘abduction’ by the BJP as part of the political coup the party pulled in Maharashtra along with Ajit Pawar. Bansod, who was reportedly on his way to Delhi, was then taken to a hotel where Sena MLAs have been put up. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar — who has distanced himself from his nephew’s association with the BJP — then spoke to Bansod and sent MLA Shashikant Shinde to the hotel. Shinde later took Bansod to YB Chavan Centre for an NCP meeting.

Nov 24, 2019 8:41 am (IST)

Kapil Sibal Likely to Appear for SC Hearing | Sources privy to the developments say that Congress veteran and senior advocate Kapil Sibal is also expected to appear for the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress trio in the Supreme Court for the hearing, which is scheduled to begin at 11:30 am.

Nov 24, 2019 8:33 am (IST)

Professor ‘in Shock’ over Maharashtra Drama | In other news, a professor in Chandrapur went into a "shock" after the surprise Maharashtra oath-taking episode. Zaheer Syed, who teaches English at a college in Gadchandur, 43 kms away from Chandrapur city, said, "I fell sick and went into shock in the morning after watching the news about unfolding political drama in the state". Read full story here.

Nov 24, 2019 8:14 am (IST)

Pawars' Deja Vu | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar's decision to join hands with the BJP in an act of overnight rebellion bears a striking resemblance to his uncle Sharad Pawar's coup against a government formed by two Congress factions to become the state's youngest chief minister 41 years ago. In 1978, Pawar ran the rainbow coalition comprising the Janata Party and the Peasants Workers Party that lasted less than two years. Incidentally, this time he is trying to forge a similar alliance in the state by joining hands with the Congress and the Shiv Sena. Read full story here.

Nov 24, 2019 7:53 am (IST)

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar and his son Parth are currently putting up his brother Shrinivas' residence in Mumbai.

Nov 24, 2019 7:40 am (IST)

Meanwhile, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's tweet this morning:

Nov 24, 2019 7:39 am (IST)

What Does the Writ Petition Say? | The writ petition said it has been "filed by the petitioners assailing the ex-facie arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions dated 23.11.2019 of the Honourable Governor of the State of Maharashtra in ‘purportedly inviting’ the state BJP led by Shri Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state and subsequently administering him the oath of office as the chief minister of Maharashtra".

Nov 24, 2019 7:38 am (IST)

Plea Seeks Immediate Floor Test to Thwart Horse-trading | The Supreme Court will hear the petition at 11.30 am on Sunday. The bench will comprise Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna. The petition sought that the court issue appropriate directions to summon a special session of the 14th Maharashtra Legislative Assembly with the only agenda of administering oath to the MLAs, immediately followed by the holding of a floor test on Sunday, in order to thwart horse-trading and "illegal manoeuvres" in the state.

Nov 24, 2019 7:34 am (IST)

3-judge Bench to Hear Petition in SC Today | The Shiv Sena, Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party approached the Supreme Court against the "arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions" of Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari of swearing in Fadnavis. The top court will hear the petition against the centre's move to end President's Rule and the Governor's move to invite Devendra Fadnavis to form government. A three-judge bench will hear the petition, sources said. 

Nov 24, 2019 7:20 am (IST)

Ajit Pawar Lost Right to Issue Whip | Ajit Pawar's actions defied the party's policies, said a resolution passed at the legislature wing's meeting here, attended by party supremo Sharad Pawar. State NCP chief Jayant Patil will have all the constitutional rights till the next legislature party leader is elected, it said. Ajit Pawar, the NCP chief's nephew, was elected as the legislature party leader on October 30 following the results of the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The resolution passed at the Saturday meeting also said Ajit Pawar's right to issue a whip have been revoked. The party authorised Sharad Pawar and Jayant Patil to decide its stand in light of the developments.

Nov 24, 2019 7:19 am (IST)

NCP Sacks Ajit Pawar for Backstabbing Party | In a dramatic turn of events, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar’s nephew Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra in the wee hours of Saturday and was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister to Devendra Fadnavis who took oath as the CM of Maharashtra for a second term. Hours after the coup took place, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar as the party's legislature unit leader.

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Political Potboiler in SC Today as Sena-Congress-NCP Seek Urgent Floor Test
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray (left) with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar. (PTI)

The three parties have sought a direction to the governor to invite them to form the government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they have the support of more than 144 MLAs. The petitioners alleged that the governor has acted in a "partisan manner" and has allowed himself to be a "pawn in the BJP's illegal usurpation of power".

The writ petition said it has been "filed by the petitioners assailing the ex-facie arbitrary and malafide actions/decisions dated 23.11.2019 of the Honourable Governor of the State of Maharashtra in ‘purportedly inviting’ the state BJP led by Shri Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in the state and subsequently administering him the oath of office as the chief minister of Maharashtra".

"The gross malafide, arbitrariness and illegality is writ large on the face of the impugned actions of the Honourable Governor in as much as the latter has proceed to swear in a chief minister who is well short of the majority mark of 145 in the State Assembly by 40 MLAs and had only recently, on November 10, turned down the Governor’s invitation to form a government for lack of numbers, despite having ample time to garner support for itself," it said, adding that the political alliance of the NCP-Congress with the Sena "constitutes a clear majority in the House".

"It is submitted that in these circumstances the action of the Governor in installing a minority Government is ex-facie against the basic rule of law and the rule of parliamentary democracy i.e. rule by majority," it said.

The parties further prayed for an "immediate floor test within 24 hours so as to avoid further horse trading and illegal maneuvers to somehow cobble up a majority from the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi)".

The action came in a day of dramatic developments in which BJP's Devendra Fadnavis returned as Chief Minister, propped up by the NCP's Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy, just hours after the new Sena-NCP-Congress alliance reached a consensus that Thackeray will be their chief ministerial candidate.

Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar were sworn in by Koshyari at 8 am at a hush-hush ceremony in the Maharashtra capital after dramatic midnight developments, leading to the lifting of President's Rule in the state.

The opposition parties have accused Governor BS Koshyari of acting illegally, with the Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala claiming Koshyari once again proved to be BJP chief Amit Shah's "hitman".

Ajit Pawar's volte face created fissures in the NCP, whose chief Sharad Pawar distanced himself from his nephew's action and said the decision to back Fadnavis for his second consecutive term was his personal choice and not that of the party.

Later, the NCP removed Ajit Pawar from the post of the leader of its legislature group.

Koshyari's actions on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, "culminating to swearing in on November 23 are textbook example of the governor acting at the behest of a political party in power at the Centre", said the petition.

The facts in the case demonstrate that the governor has "belittled the constitutional office and has allowed himself to be a pawn in the BJP's illegal usurpation of power", it said.

The plea said that after comprehensive talks, the three parties finalised a common minimum programme for a post-poll alliance called MVA, and on November 22, it was announced that Uddhav Thackeray would be the alliance's chief ministerial candidate.

"Facing the prospect of a non-BJP government staking claim to power, the BJP on the intervening night of November 22 and 23 resorted to political machinations in an attempt to install a completely unconstitutional BJP government in the state," it said.

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine has also filed a separate application seeking direction for summoning of a special session of the assembly for swearing-in of MLAs and a floor test.

The parties should be permitted to prove its strength on the floor of the House by holding of a composite floor test, they demanded.

"In these circumstances the action of the governor in installing a minority government is ex-facie against the basic rule of law and the rule of parliamentary democracy that is rule by majority.

"More importantly the actions of the governor are entirely malafide and for extraneous considerations without even a prima facie satisfaction based on objective material that Fadnavis has majority support of the members of the house, the application said.

It said any action of the governor in inviting a political party to form government has to be based on prima facie satisfaction and objective material which in the present case is completely conspicuous by its absence.

The governor on November 10 had turned down the invitation to form government for lack of numbers.
