Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: 'Autorickshaw Outpaced Mercedes', Eknath Shinde's Dig at Uddhav; Thackeray Says CM Backstabbed Him

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Apparently referring to his humble past when he used to drive an autorickshaw to earn living, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday took a dig at Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying an autorickshaw has outpaced Mercedes car. “Autorickshaw outpaced Mercedes (car)… because this is a government of the common man,” Shinde tweeted in Marathi.

Shinde, whose rebellion against the Sena leadership with at least 40 MLAs led to the collapse of the Thackeray-led MVA government last week, was taunted as an auto rickshaw driver by some Sena leaders when he was leading the revolt. In his initial days, Shinde drove an auto rickshaw to earn a living. Shinde was sworn in as the chief minister on June 30 with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy, a day after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the CM without taking the floor test. Thackeray had reached Raj Bhavan driving a Mercedes car to submit his resignation to the Governor.

Here are the latest updates from Maharashtra:

– Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will win more than 100 seats if mid-term polls are held now in Maharashtra and claimed that people are angry against the rebel MLAs.

– Uddhav Thackeray said Eknath Shinde, who led the rebellion with party MLAs to bring down Maha Vikas Aghadi government, backstabbed him. Addressing Shiv Sena workers, Thackeray said that he had given Shinde the responsibility of the party.

– Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said he had proposed to BJP leadership to make Eknath Shinde, who had rebelled against Shiv Sena leadership, the new chief minister after the collapse of the MVA government last week. Fadnavis also admitted that he was not mentally prepared to assume the post of deputy CM, but changed his decision after a discussion was held with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and intervention by BJP president JP Nadda and Union home minister Amit Shah.

– Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday slammed the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, saying it had no connect with common citizens as he arrived in his hometown Nagpur. However, what caught everyone’s attention was the absence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s photo from the banners and hoardings up by party workers to welcome Fadnavis, who took over as Deputy CM in the Eknath Shinde-led government on June 30.

– The Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena on Monday night issued a notice to 14 legislators from the Uddhav Thackeray camp for violating a whip issued by Shiv Sena chief whip and Shinde loyalist Bharat Gogawale. The notice, however, excluded the name of Aaditya Thackeray, son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, out of respect.

