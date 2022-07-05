Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: Uddhav MLAs Sent Notice for Violating Whip; Thackeray Dares CM Shinde, BJP to Mid-term Poll

Live now
Maharashtra Govt Formation: After winning the trust vote in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena on Monday night issued a notice to 14 legislators from the Uddhav Thackeray camp for violating a whip issued by Shiv Sena chief whip and Shinde loyalist Bharat Gogawale. The notice, however, excluded the name of Aaditya Thackeray, son of party chief Uddhav Thackeray, out of Read More
Key EventsKey Events
The political resolution at the BJP national executive has said the party’s support to Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde as Maharashtra’s chief minister shows it never craves power but believes in serving people “selflessly” and working for their welfare. For Maharashtra’s development and its people’s welfare, the BJP has supported Eknath Shinde as chief minister and Devendra Fadnavis, the party’s main face in the state, has taken oath as deputy chief minister, the resolution noted. Due to the “opportunistic and unprincipled” alliance of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which included the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena, the state’s development was stopped and people faced “massive corruption and misgovernance”, it said.
On a day the Eknath Shinde-led government won the trust vote in the Maharashtra Assembly, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday targeted the BJP saying it was scheming to finish his party, and dared it to hold mid-term elections in the state. Addressing a meeting of Sena district presidents at the Shiv Sena Bhawan here, the former chief minister, who had to resign due to Shinde’s revolt, said it was an insult to the Constitution to run the Legislative Assembly arbitrarily. As per a statement issued by the Shiv Sena, Thackeray told the Sena district presidents to stay together if they want to put up a fight.
For Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the trust vote was an emotional moment. With tears in his eyes, Shinde was delighted yet choked with grief. Having engineered the perfect coup with Shiv Sena legislators who were unhappy with the Uddhav Thackeray leadership, one would have expected Shinde to don a wide smile when the Speaker declared his government safe. But Shinde teared up remembering his gurus — Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray and mentor ‘Dharamveer’ Anand Dighe. The CM had to fight tears towards the end of the session when he addressed the House and spoke of his struggles. He recalled how he rose through the ranks despite being wary of entering full-fledged politics.
The Eknath Shinde-led faction of the Shiv Sena hasn’t given Aaditya Thackeray’s name for disqualification even though he defied the party whip to support the government during the floor test on Monday. Reason: “Out of Respect for Bal Thackeray”. Chief whip of the Shinde-led faction Bharat Gogawale told ANI, “We have given notices to disqualify all the MLAs who defied our whip. We have not given his (Aaditya Thackeray’s) name (for disqualification) given our respect for Balasaheb Thackeray… CM will take a call on this.”
We have given notices to disqualify all the MLAs who defied our whip; have not given his (Aaditya Thackeray's) name due to our respect for Balasaheb Thackeray: Shiv Sena chief whip Bharat Gogawale pic.twitter.com/hRQZsqZ7Lj
— ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2022
The whip issued by Gogawale had asked all the MLAs of Shiv Sena to vote for Eknath Shinde in the trust vote. Gogawale was recognised as the chief whip of Shiv Sena by Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Sunday, a day before the floor test. It is true that we have issued a notice for the violation of the whip to Shiv Sena MLAs who did not vote for CM Shinde.
However, we have omitted the name of Aaditya from it out of respect, Gogawale told PTI. He said all Shiv Sena MLAs, including those in the Uddhav Thackeray camp, had worked together for a long time with Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray. “We respect them. But they should have addressed our concerns,” he added.
The Shiv Sena had 55 MLAs before the rebellion in the 288-member Assembly, whose current strength is 287 due to the death of a Sena legislator. In the trust vote, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence while 99 voted against it.
Meanwhile, Uddhav Thackeray gathered the Shiv Sena MLAs at the party’s office in Mumbai on Monday evening and dared Eknath Shinde-led new government to mid-term elections. This came hours after the Team Shinde-BJP coalition proved its majority comfortably as some more Shiv Sena MLAs crossed over to the new government.
“This is BJP’s ploy to end the Shiv Sena; I dare them to hold mid-term polls in the state. Instead of playing all these games, we will go to the court of people,” Thackeray said in a statement. “If we are wrong, people of the state will send us home; and if you (BJP and Shinde group) are wrong, people will send you home,” he added.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday told his party to be ready for mid-term polls, predicting that the new government won’t last until 2024, when the next assembly elections are due.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.