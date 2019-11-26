Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: SC Orders Open Ballot Floor Test Tomorrow; to be Conducted by Pro-tem Speaker & Telecast Live

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: The Supreme Court today ordered that the Maharashtra floor test be held within 24 hours tomorrow which will be conducted through open ballot and will be telecast live. The court said the floor test will be conducted by the protem speaker after the members take oath by 5pm tomorrow.
Meanwhile, The Shiv Sena today said it plans to move the Supreme Court against the closure of irrigation scam cases, saying the Devendra Fadnavis government could not take major policy decisions till the floor test was conducted. According to the joint plea by Sena, NCP and Congress, the parties have termed the decision to close cases against Ajit Pawar illegal. Seeking a stay on ACB's move to close cases, the plea seeks that the court restrain Fadnavis from taking any such decision till the floor test is done. The application will be mentioned after the SC's order at 10.30am today.
Nov 26, 2019 10:59 am (IST)
Seniority Main Criterion for Protem Speaker | The seniority of an MLA is the prerequisite for the appointment of a protem speaker of the Assembly. In the Maharashtra Assembly, two senior-most leaders of the are Balasaheb Thorat of Congress and Kalidas Kolambkar of BJP.
Nov 26, 2019 10:51 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Kapil Sibal, who represented Shiv Sena, also mentioned before the Supreme Court bench about the application to stop Devendra Fadnavis from taking policy decisions. However, the bench didn't comment on the matter. Sibal concluded by saying he hopes good sense will prevail. The Supreme Court has given 8 weeks for all the parties to file replies.
Nov 26, 2019 10:50 am (IST)
Reactions of political parties to the Supreme Court's order are coming in.
Nawab Malik (NCP): The court has given its order today. The floor test to happen tomorrow and we have the numbers. The SC order is a milestone in the Indian democracy. We are hopeful that before 5pm everything will be clear. The BJP game is over.
Nov 26, 2019 10:46 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi welcomes Supreme Court's order to conduct the floor test in Maharashtra tomorrow and says that the Maharashtra Progressive Front led by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP will clear the test.
Nov 26, 2019 10:43 am (IST)
The Supreme Court ordered that the oath to members must be concluded by 5pm, following which the floor test should be conducted.
Nov 26, 2019 10:41 am (IST)
The Supreme Court bench ordered for a floor-test by a protem speaker.
Nov 26, 2019 10:40 am (IST)
SC Orders Open Ballot Floor Test Tomorrow | The Supreme Court bench says the floor test should be conducted on November 27 (tomorrow). The bench ruled that the floor test is to be conducted through open ballot and will be live telecast.
Nov 26, 2019 10:37 am (IST)
The Supreme Court, talking about constitutional morality, cites the Uttarakhand ruling and the Bihar Jagdambika Pal case.
Nov 26, 2019 10:36 am (IST)
Ramana: This court has been called upon to maintain principles of parliamentary democracy and protect rights or citizens of good governance. Several issues can be considered later as they are constitutional matters.
Nov 26, 2019 10:35 am (IST)
Now, Justice NV Ramana, the senior-most member of the three-judge bench, is reading out the order.
Nov 26, 2019 10:34 am (IST)
Judges Assemble, Order Shortly | The three-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna assemble in the courtroom. The Supreme Court will deliver its order on the Maharashtra floor-test shortly.
Nov 26, 2019 10:27 am (IST)
Yesterday, Justice Khanna had observed that the main question to be examined by the Supreme Court is whether Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis enjoys the majority in the House.
Nov 26, 2019 10:14 am (IST)
SC Order on Floor Test Shortly | The Supreme Court is set to deliver its order on Maharashtra government formation shortly. The top court will deliver its order today after hearing of all the concerned parties to the petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance concluded yesterday. The plea challenged Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy. A three-judge bench comprising justices NV Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna will deliver the order shortly.
Nov 26, 2019 10:10 am (IST)
Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghata, who has one MLA, has submitted a letter of support. It has extended support to Maharashtra Progressive Front led by Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP.
Nov 26, 2019 10:04 am (IST)
Sanjay Raut's Fresh Salvo at Maharashtra Governor, BJP | Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, in a press conference ahead of the Supreme Court order, says yesterday's show of strength was for the people of Maharashtra to see. "It was for the people of India and Maharashtra to know that the people who took oath have murdered the democracy of our country. Why are you (BJP) afraid with the show of strength? You should come forward and prove the majority. We had one Bhagat Singh who sacrificed himself for the country on the other hand we have one who has murdered the Constitution of india."
Nov 26, 2019 9:47 am (IST)
Quick Recap of Last Night's Dramatic Events at Hotel Hyat:
5.32 pm: The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will "parade" 162 MLAs in a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening as a proof of their combined strength in the 288-member Assembly, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.
7.32 pm: Hitting out at the BJP-Ajit Pawar government in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged that the only decision it has taken in "public interest" was to close corruption cases and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on the issue.
9.00 pm: NCP chief Sharad Pawar told a gathering of MLAs that he would personally ensure that none of them loses membership for voting against the BJP during floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.
9.19 pm: A day before the Supreme Court rules on floor test for Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis whose swearing-in has been challenged by Shiv Sena- NCP-Congress combine, the three parties paraded 162 MLAs in a show of strength here.
9.38 pm: Some opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday called to commemorate the Constitution Day and will hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra.
Nov 26, 2019 9:41 am (IST)
Ajit Pawar Missing from Official Govt Events | The consistent absence of Ajit Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, from government events has raised eyebrows. Ajit Pawar was missing from yesterday's meeting chaired by CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Secretariat. Further, the Deputy Chief Minister was absent during the official programme to pay respect at Police Memorial on 11th anniversary of 26/11.
Nov 26, 2019 9:18 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pay tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive on 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, today.
Nov 26, 2019 9:06 am (IST)
Political Developments After SC Reserved Its Order Yesterday:
1.14 pm: NCP MLAs Daulat Daroda, Nitin Pawar and Narhari Zirwal, who were 'missing' since Saturday after attending the swearing-in of Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, return to Mumbai on Monday.
2.11 pm: Amid the political uncertainty in Maharashtra, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik posted a motivational couplet on Twitter to send across a message that nothing could deter them from succeeding.
2.31 pm: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said his party, the NCP and Congress will prove to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that they have the numbers to form government in Maharashtra.
2.41 pm: Rajya Sabha proceedings were adjourned for the day after the Congress and other opposition parties stalled functioning of the House over developments in Maharashtra.
2.42 pm: NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he was not behind Ajit Pawar's decision to align with the BJP and become the deputy chief minister and asserted that his party along with Congress and Shiv Sena will form the next government in Maharashtra.
2.49 pm: The Congress said its alliance with the NCP and the Shiv Sena had the support of 154 MLAs and the BJP will get a "befitting reply" in the Maharashtra Assembly floor test.
3.14 pm: Congress president Sonia Gandhi led a protest in Parliament premises against the BJP's move to form the government in Maharashtra as senior leaders from the opposition party raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
4.24 pm: Vehement protests by opposition members, especially those from the Congress, in the Lok Sabha over the political crisis in Maharashtra forced adjournment of the House proceedings for the day, with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbing the developments in the state as "murder of democracy".
Nov 26, 2019 9:02 am (IST)
Pointers of the Sena Petition Against the Closure of Ajit Pawar's Cases in Maharashtra Irrigation Scam:
— Application to be mentioned after SC's order today at 10.30 am
— Plea says Fadnavis Govt can't take major policy decisions until floor-test
— Decision to close cases against Ajit Pawar is illegal
— Plea Seeks a stay order on Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau's move to close cases
— Calls for restraint on Fadnavis from taking any such decision till the floor-test is done
Nov 26, 2019 8:52 am (IST)
Sena to Approach SC Against 'Illegal' Move to Close Irrigation Scam Cases | The Shiv Sena plans to move the Supreme court against the closure of cases against Ajit Pawar in connection with the Vidarbha Irrigation scam cases. A joint petition by Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress is ready to be filed. The application says that the Fadnavis Govt can't take major policy decisions until floor-test. Their plea calls the decision to close cases against Ajit Pawar is illegal and seeks a stay on the Maharashtra ACB's move to close cases
.
Nov 26, 2019 8:41 am (IST)
Timeline of Political Developments in Maharashtra Yesterday:
11.15 am: Congress president Sonia Gandhi, other party leaders hold a protest in Parliament premises against the BJP's move to form a government in Maharashtra along with the NCP.
11:23 am: NCP chief Sharad Pawar asserts that his party along with the Congress and Shiv Sena will form government in Maharashtra.
11.34 am: The Centre tells the Supreme Court that BJP has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs to form a government in Maharashtra. It asks the apex court for two to three days to file a reply to the plea against the governor's decision to invite Devendra Fadnavis to become chief minister.
12.13 am: The Supreme Court reserves its order on Maharashtra government formation for Tuesday 10:30am, says the apex court while hearing the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine's plea against the governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.
Nov 26, 2019 8:39 am (IST)
Timeline of Political Developments in Maharashtra Yesterday:
9:09 am: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accuses the BJP of disregarding the Constitution in Maharashtra and repeating the "game" it played in Karnataka.
9:40 am: The Shiv Sena hits out at BJP, says those who did not respect their 25-year-long friendship with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party will one day dump NCP leader Ajit Pawar as well.
9:45 am: The Congress parliamentary strategy group meets at party chief Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi in the backdrop of the Maharashtra political situation.
10:24 am: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said leaders of his party and the NCP and Congress will meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Monday to present their side for government formation in the state.
10:44 am: Amid the high political drama in Maharashtra and fear of 'poaching' of MLAs, the NCP has shifted its legislators from a five-star resort to two other hotels in Mumbai.
10.46 am: The Supreme Court commences hearing on a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against the Maharashtra governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister.
Nov 26, 2019 8:29 am (IST)
On Constitution Day, Oppn Parties to Boycott Joint Sitting of Parliament | Meanwhile, some opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament today called to commemorate the Constitution Day and will hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra. The Congress, Left parties, NCP, TMC, RJD, TDP and DMK have planned a joint protest at the Ambedkar statue inside the Parliament complex against the political developments in Maharashtra and installing a government led by Devendra Fadnavis with Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister, sources said.
Nov 26, 2019 8:21 am (IST)
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena MLAs take a pledge during a gathering to display their strength, at Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai, yesterday.
Nov 26, 2019 8:13 am (IST)
Further, Shiv Sena also hit out at its erstwhile ally BJP, asking that if Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had the majority, “why did he need to appoint four devils for ‘Operation Lotus’?” The Sena added, “Nitin Gadkari has compared this to cricket. Let us also tell him that let there be match-fixing but these gamblers won't be able to defeat 'satyamev jayate'. When majority will be proved, the 105 martyrs of Maharashtra will be happy. We want to tell the people of Maharashtra, don't worry.”
Nov 26, 2019 8:10 am (IST)
Shiv Sena Fires Volley at Ajit Pawar in Party Mouthpiece Saamna | After the Aghadi put up a show of parade of its MLAs at a five-star hotel last night, the Shiv Sena today hit out at Ajit Pawar for capitalising on his uncle Sharad Pawar's hard work and said if he had the guts, he should have started his own party. In an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party claimed that the chief whip and leader of legislative party posts were two different positions and according to a senior NCP leader, the party had, till two days ago, not appointed a chief whip.
Nov 26, 2019 8:04 am (IST)
On the other hand, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut tweets this morning:
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to pay tribute at Police Memorial at Marine Drive on 11th anniversary of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, today.
Nov 26, 2019 7:57 am (IST)
