Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: SC Orders Open Ballot Floor Test Tomorrow; to be Conducted by Pro-tem Speaker & Telecast Live

Nov 26, 2019 9:47 am (IST)

Quick Recap of Last Night's Dramatic Events at Hotel Hyat:



5.32 pm: The Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress will "parade" 162 MLAs in a five-star hotel in Mumbai on Monday evening as a proof of their combined strength in the 288-member Assembly, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut said.

7.32 pm: Hitting out at the BJP-Ajit Pawar government in Maharashtra, the Congress alleged that the only decision it has taken in "public interest" was to close corruption cases and demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come clean on the issue.

9.00 pm: NCP chief Sharad Pawar told a gathering of MLAs that he would personally ensure that none of them loses membership for voting against the BJP during floor test in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

9.19 pm: A day before the Supreme Court rules on floor test for Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis whose swearing-in has been challenged by Shiv Sena- NCP-Congress combine, the three parties paraded 162 MLAs in a show of strength here.

9.38 pm: Some opposition parties led by the Congress are likely to boycott the joint sitting of Parliament on Tuesday called to commemorate the Constitution Day and will hold a protest against the political developments in Maharashtra.