Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Sharad Pawar Says 10-11 MLAs Along with Ajit Joined Hands With BJP; Legislators Claim They Were 'Deceived'

Maharashtra government formation LIVE Updates: Senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar has claimed that Ajit Pawar gave letter of support on behalf of all 54 NCP MLAs. He said that they do not need separate letter from each legislator. "Letter from Leader of Legislative Party is considered the letter of the party," he told News18. Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule has put up a status on WhatsApp, saying there is "split in the party and family".
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar seems to be equally miffed with his nephew Ajit's decision to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I came to know at 7 am today about Ajit Pawar. I did not know before that. I will hold a press conference in some time. Uddhav too will address the media. I will speak elaborately then," the NCP chief said, clarifying that it was not his decision.
"This is my information: 10-11 NCP members had gone. Each MLA got in touch with us after that," said Sharad Pawar. Pawar added that Dr Shendge came to meet him from Raj Bhavan.
Public Opinion Against Govt: Pawar | Sharad Pawar addressing press conference said, "Public opinion is against forming government with BJP. If such actions are still taken, people of their constituencies won't support them. If they resign and go for re-election, we will do everything to defeat them. All three parties."
Sharad Pawar addressing press conference said, "Whoever went and whoever is going to go, we don't know of it. I want to tell them two things- Anti-defection law exists and so their efforts will be wasted."
'I am Confident of My NCP Cadres' | "This is in complete contrast to NCP ideology. An honest NCP worker can never be a part of BJP government formation. I am confident of my NCP cadres" says Sharad Pawar.
"Then I came to know, under Ajit Pawar, some NCP leaders had gone there. After a while, we saw that Devendra Fadnavis was made the CM and Ajit Pawar deputy CM," Sharad Pawar said.
"I got a call from a colleague at 6.45 am that we have been brought to Raj bhavan. I was surprised that efficiency in Raj Bhavan has increased so much in Maharashtra", says Sharad Pawar.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, "For govt formation, Congress-NCP, Shiv Sena leaders sat together to prepare for it. The numbers were there with these parties.Sena had 56, NCP 54, Congress 44. Total 156+ independents supporting all three. (making the count) 170."
Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Aditya Thackeray and other leaders to address press conference shortly.
Nationalist Congress Party's Supriya Sule receives Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thackeray and Aditya Thackeray outside YB Chavan Centre, where Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena will address the media shortly.
BJP leader Prahlad Joshi said, "We waited for very long to form a stable government, but couldn't...BJP and Shiv Sena got a mandate but Shiv Sena refused to form it after the results. But looking things we had to go ahead with NCP. Its a lesson for Shiv Sena." Reacting on Sharad Pawar, Prahlad Joshi said, "I can't say anything on it...will see what will he say in his press conference".
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh calls the government formation in India as a mockery of Indian constitution. Earlier today, BJP forge alliance with a faction of NCP MLAs and Devendra Fadnavis was sworn as the Maharashtra CM while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was sworn as the deputy CM.
"Congress, NCP and Shivsena will have a joint press conference at 12.30 pm at YB chavan pratishthan," said Sanjay Raut.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "I want to ask that did the government received Jayant Patil letter and does it have the signature of all the MLA's...its a mockery of the constitution. Before the elections PM Modi says na 'khaunga na khane dunga' but now it looks like 'khoob khao and khoob khilao'."
Congress leader Sanjay Jha questioned the revocation of President's rule in Maharashtra. "At what time was the Union Cabinet meeting held that recommended revocation of President’s rule in Maharashtra???? Who all were present? Where are the minutes?" Sanjay Jha said.
A Whiff of Karnataka and a Dash of Gowdas in Maharashtra's Political Coup | Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has claimed his nephew Ajit Pawar has rebelled to join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in Maharashtra. The overnight coup in Maharashtra is reminiscent of something similar in neighbouring Karnataka 13 years ago. The Congress-JDS government in the state, led by N Dharam Singh, collapsed overnight and a "breakaway" faction of the JDS led by party founder HD Deve Gowda's son HD Kumaraswamy formed a government with the BJP, its core ideological enemy. Read more
In another Whatsapp status, NCP's Sharad Pawar daughter Supriya Sule said, "Who do you trust in life... never felt so cheated in my life...Defended him loved him... look what I get in return." Supriya Sule in another status has confirmed that there is a split in party after Ajit Pawar forged an alliance with BJP.
NCP leader Nawab Malik said, "At 12:30 pm press conference we will clarify everything. At 4:30 pm all NCPs MLAs have been called for a meeting."
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad said, "NCP is not with BJP. Will never support BJP. Appeal to NCP workers to not get emotional. Don't let outburst on social media. We all need to stand with Sharad Pawar."
Reacting to the government formation in Maharashtra, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said "People had voted for BJP alliance. Shiv Sena betrayed people and peoples’ mandate and decided to go with the Congress, which opposed Ram Mandir and Veer Savarkar; Shiv Sena was happy to go with the Congress, which is synonymous to corruption and had imposed emergency."
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam said, "People would be thinking I will be happy by today's developments, but I am actually very sad. Congress has been unnecessarily defamed in this and thinking of alliance with Shiv Sena was a mistake. I appeal to Sonia ji to at first dissolve Congress Working Committee." Nirupam was a vocal critic of Congress alliance with Shiv Sena.
NCP's Official Statement at 12:30 pm | Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule said, "We will make an official statement at 12:30 pm". Sharad Pawar has called all NCP MLA's for meeting at 4.30 pm today at YB Chavan Hall. When asked about the cabinet berth for Supriya Sule, she said, "We will clear at 12:30 pm."
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is the new CM of Maharashtra while Ajit Pawar is the deputy CM Maharashtra. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with BJP raising speculations of rift with Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar, who is the deputy CM of Maharashtra was elected as the NCP legislature party leader on 30 October.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said, "The letter (of support) that is being used is wrong and its been misused. At 6:30 pm NPC MLAs meeting has been called." Devendra Fadnavis in a dramatic move took oath as Maharashtra CM while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra.
Congress cancels press briefing at 11:30 am. An urgent meeting was called by Congress at party office in Mumbai. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal were to be present. Devendra Fadnavis in a dramatic move took oath as Maharashtra CM while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra.
Sharad Pawar Will do a Press Conference at 12:30 pm | Talking about the question on the split in Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) , NCP MP Majeed Menon said, "I don't even know about any sort of split in the party. I have no information...Sharad Pawar will do a press conference at 12:30 pm...(on party split) I have nothing to say on it...Pawar ji will do a PC and talk on it."
Party and Family Split: Supriya Sule | Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule in her Whatsapp status wrote, "Party and family split". Sule confirms that there is a split in Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).
Congress Calls Urgent Meeting | An urgent meeting has been called by Congress at party office in Mumbai. Senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal to be present. Devendra Fadnavis in a dramatic move took oath as Maharashtra CM while Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy CM of Maharashtra.
Ajit Wasn’t Making Eye Contact: Raut | Reacting to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “Ajit Pawar was in the meeting yesterday. Initially he seemed fine…he was participating in the talks till around 9 pm. But then he suddenly left saying he has a meeting with a lawyer. That is when our suspicion grew because even during the meeting, he wasn’t making eye contact and his body language was strange. His phone was switched off. Now we know which lawyer he went to. He has backstabbed the people of Maharashtra.”
Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to Address Media | NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray to address the media at 12.30 pm today. Reacting to Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as CM and Ajit Pawar as deputy CM, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar speaking to CNN-News18 had said , "I came to know at 7 am today about Ajit Pawar. I did not know before that. I will hold a press conference in some time. Uddhav too will hold a PC. I will speak elaborately then."
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in a tweet questioned Governor whether it received letter of support from Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He also said, "The Governor should have decided after NCP leader Jayant Patil have taken support from the NCP MLAs.
Sharad Pawar speaks at a press conference jointly called by the NCP and the Shiv Sena.
In an overnight coup, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) turned its tables on rivals with a faction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) breaking away under Sharad Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar and forming government under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The development has brought a major twist in the Maharashtra saga as a day earlier it was senior Pawar who announced that the new Maharashtra government would be led by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
"I am happy to have been given another chance to serve as the chief minister of Maharashtra. The people of Maharashtra had given a very clear mandate but the Shiv Sena, which fought the elections alongside us, rejected people's mandate. The state needs a strong government and we are determined to give them that. The President's rule should end now," Fadnavis said. The BJP and Shiv Sena, which fought the state elections in alliance, secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. But the BJP did not cede the Sena's demand of sharing the chief minister's post, leading to falling apart of the nearly three-decade-old alliance. The Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats respectively, in the last month's polls.
On Friday, the new trio of Sena-NCP-Congress finally came to a consensus to reserve the top post for senior Thackeray as the Nationalist Congress Party seemed hesitant to back any other candidate for the key post. However, now the logjam is over speaker position and the post of deputy chief minister. Sources said that since the biggest party has taken CM post, second biggest should get speaker. But the Congress is insisting on the speaker post, a source said, adding that remains a bone of contention between Congress and NCP.
The source said that the Congress leaders spoke to grand old party's interim president Sonia Gandhi over the logjam on Friday. A clearer picture is expected to emerge today. Another source said that Congress is looking at a Dalit face for the post of deputy CM. But Sharad Pawar-led party is likely to select a Maratha for the post. The portfolio of education is expected to be held by Thackeray's MLA-son Aaditya, the source added.
Emerging from a marathon meeting of top leaders of the Congress, the NCP and the Sena, who are making efforts to form government in Maharashtra, Pawar on Friday said there was a consensus on Thackeray's leadership. "There is a consensus that leadership of the government will be with Uddhav Thackeray," he told reporters after the meeting. He said the meeting at Nehru Centre in central Mumbai deliberated extensively on finalising an agenda for governance.
Meanwhile, a fresh PIL was filed in the Supreme Court on Friday seeking to restrain the Maharashtra Governor from inviting political parties Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress to form the government "against the people's mandate" and to declare such formation as "unconstitutional".
Terming the alliance as "unholy", the plea filed by Maharashtra resident Surendra Indrabahadur Singh said that if a coalition of Shiv Sena with the political parties against which it contested is allowed, it would be against constitutional ethos and will result in dilution of public mandate.
"The present petition seeks to stop the unholy alliance between three political parties which have all fought against each other but is trying to form government by joining hands thereby cheating the electoral mandate," the plea said.
This is the second petition filed against the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. The first petition in this regard was filed by one Pramod Pandit Joshi seeking declaration of the coalition as "fraud" on the electorate for gaining power.
The fresh PIL said the Governor is under constitutional obligation to consider concept of popular government but the post poll alliance between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is based on power sharing concept between parties which have been voted out by people. The plea alleged that the change in the stand of Shiv Sena, which had fought the Assembly polls along with BJP, was "nothing but betrayal of people trust reposed in the NDA".
It said that the Maharashtra electorate cast votes keeping in mind the pre-poll alliance of Shiv Sena and BJP; however the new coalition would be against the constitutional right of voters and vitiate entire electoral system.
"Shiv Sena is trading with NCP and INC to stake claim to form government in Maharashtra. Such act, if done, will amount to playing fraud on the voters who have voted for Shiv Sena believing them that its going for alliance with Bhartiya Janta Party and vice versa. Such Votes which are cast under misrepresentation and fraud, vitiates the vote cast by me and people alike and infact vitiates the entire democratic electoral system," the plea alleged.
"The voters of BJP and Shiv Sena had casted their vote either to BJP or Shiv Sena on the belief that the Mandate is being made in favour of the Mahayuti. Similarly people voted for either NCP or INC on the belief that it is being made in favour of Maha aghadi... However, due to some differences between Mahayuti partners, they have not claimed to form government which is an insult to mandate given by people. In fact the mandate was being put in trade by formation of the new government in Maharashtra," it further said.
President's rule has been imposed in the state since November 12 after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari sent a report to the Centre, stating that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts.