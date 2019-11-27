Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Keeps Distance from Ally Sena, to Skip Uddhav's Swearing-in

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Buoyed by the success of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine to wrest power from the BJP in a dramatic twist to the month-long saga in the state, which saw Devendra Fadnavis resign as the chief minister after Ajit Pawar pulled the plug, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party fired a fresh salvo at the BJP. “Maharashtra has refused to buckle under pressure and MLAs have retained their self-respect. Why should BJP get so desperate for power in Maharashtra? Though we showed the tally of 162 MLAs, their efforts to prove us wrong were hate-worthy,” the Sena said in its mouthpiece Saamana.
It added: “Now, the Fadnavis government has run away without even facing the majority test. No other government or political party was insulted so much in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar stopped his ‘vastraharan’ in the last stage, but BJP stands completely naked now. An arrogant rampage has stopped in Maharashtra. Now everything will be auspicious.”
Read More
Nov 27, 2019 10:20 am (IST)
After meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan, Maharashtra CM candidate Uddhav Thackeray returns to family residence Matoshree in Mumbai.
Nov 27, 2019 9:58 am (IST)
Sanjay Raut: Tomorrow there is a swearing-in. We don't want to comment on Devendra Fadnavis now. There is a new government in Maharashtra and people are welcoming it. People have given a response to those who tried to form a government by using all kind of 'aghori tactics'. This won't work in Maharashtra. Our mission is complete now. Our Suryayaan has landed safely in the Mantralaya in Maharashtra. You shouldn't be surprised if this Suryayaan now lands in Delhi as well.
Nov 27, 2019 9:35 am (IST)
Another visual of Uddhav Thackeray with wife Rashmi engaged in a conversation with Maharashtra Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhawan in Mumbai.
Nov 27, 2019 9:28 am (IST)
Shiv Sena Chief and 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' (NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena alliance) CM candidate, Uddhav Thackeray meets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan.
Nov 27, 2019 9:26 am (IST)
Balasaheb Thorat Says No Decision Taken on Deputy CM | Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat in Mumbai says, "No decision has been taken on who will be Deputy Chief Minister of the state." Yesterday, there were reports that the Maha Vikas Aghadi has chosen two candidates for the post of Maharashtra Deputy CM — NCP's Jayant Patil and Congress' Balasaheb Thorat.
Nov 27, 2019 9:15 am (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray reaches Raj Bhawan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Thackeray — who is not a member of either house of the legislature — will be sworn-in as the new Chief Minister by Governor B.S. Koshyari at a function in Shivaji Park on Thursday at 6.40 p.m.
Nov 27, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
A friendly and relaxed atmosphere prevailed both within and outside the Vidhan Bhavan, in contrast to the sheer tensions and political turmoil of the past one month that had the state on edge. Later, Chief Minister-designate Uddhav Thackeray is likely to drop in to South Mumbai to interact with his party leaders and legislators.
Nov 27, 2019 9:08 am (IST)
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule welcomed Ajit Pawar at Maharashtra assembly, earlier today before the special session of the assembly.
Nov 27, 2019 9:00 am (IST)
After the oath-taking ceremony, Ajit Pawar says, "I was with the NCP only. Whatever the party will decide will happen."
Nov 27, 2019 8:58 am (IST)
Vinaya Deshpande
NCP MP Sunil Tatkare (when asked whether Ajit Pawar will be part of Maharashtra government) tells CNN-News18, "The party will decide on his position in the government. We are glad that he is back."
Nov 27, 2019 8:52 am (IST)
Oath-Taking Live Telecast | Inside the legislature, among the early MLAs who took oath were former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, five-time MLA Dilip Walse-Patil and BJP member and former Cabinet Minister Haribhau Bagade. The oath-taking ceremony, as it proceeded smoothly, was telecast live, in accordance with Supreme Court orders of yesterday and is expected to be completed by this evening.
Nov 27, 2019 8:47 am (IST)
Protem Speaker Kolambkar Administers Oath | The oath-taking ceremony of the newly-elected MLAs started at a brisk pace as Pro Tem Speaker Kalidas N. Kolambkar on Wednesday started administering their oaths inside the Vidhan Bhavan, here on Wednesday. All the legislators, many of them wide-eyed first-timers started reaching the legislature precincts from 6.30 a.m. onwards to avoid the morning traffic rush in one of the city's commercial hubs, Nariman Point.
Nov 27, 2019 8:33 am (IST)
Kapil Sibal's fresh salvo at Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari:
With the encouragement of Chanakya
Governors
First take oath to protect the Constitution
Then :
Arunachal Uttarakhand Goa Karnataka
Now :
Maharashtra
Openly violate both the letter and spirit of the Constitution
Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar reassures that the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government will "definitely last for five years," adding that the party is happy that Ajit Pawar has returned to the fold. "The workers are also happy. He is very much a party of NCP. He knows how a government works and we will work under his guidance," he says.
Nov 27, 2019 8:10 am (IST)
Oath-Taking of 288 MLAs Begins | The oath-taking ceremony at the Maharashtra Assembly begins. Governer Koshyari administers the oath for the 288 MLAs in the Vidhan Sabha. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis takes the oath.
Nov 27, 2019 8:08 am (IST)
Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the assembly, ahead of the first session of the new assembly.
Nov 27, 2019 8:05 am (IST)
Senior NCP leader Chaggan Bhujbal says, "In politics there are ups and downs and that is all what has happened." Yesterday, Bhujbal appealed to party chief Sharad Pawar that senior leader Ajit Pawar be persuaded to return to the party fold keeping his "contribution" to the organisation in mind.
Nov 27, 2019 8:03 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Supriya Sule says, "I have never had a rift with Dada (Ajit Pawar). Everyone has a role in the party. It is their duty to carry the party forward." After the news of Ajit Pawar's oath-taking broke, Sule had shot a series of cryptic WhataApp stories to express her disappointment.
Nov 27, 2019 8:03 am (IST)
Ajit Pawar, who took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra in a drastic move on Saturday and resigned yesterday after failing to get the required numbers, arrives at Vidhan Sabha and has a photo op with the NCP MLAs at the Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai.
Nov 27, 2019 7:57 am (IST)
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray offers prayers at Siddhivinayak temple, ahead of the first session of new assembly today. From 8.00 am onwards, oath will be administered to the MLAs in the assembly.
Nov 27, 2019 7:55 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena scion Aditya Thackeray and NCP leader Supriya Sule receive an MLA of the new alliance at Vidhan Sabha. Sule says, "We have a lot of renewed responsibilities. I thank every citizen of Maharashtra who stood by us."
Nov 27, 2019 7:52 am (IST)
In this morning's edition of Saamana, the Shiv Sena mouthpiece, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party fired a fresh salvo at the BJP. “Maharashtra has refused to buckle under pressure and MLAs have retained their self-respect. Why should BJP get so desperate for power in Maharashtra? Though we showed the tally of 162 MLAs, their efforts to prove us wrong were hate-worthy,” the Sena said in Saamana. It added: “Now, the Fadnavis government has run away without even facing the majority test. No other government or political party was insulted so much in Maharashtra. Ajit Pawar stopped his ‘vastraharan’ in the last stage, but BJP stands completely naked now. An arrogant rampage has stopped in Maharashtra. Now everything will be auspicious.”
Nov 27, 2019 7:50 am (IST)
New Maharashtra MLAs to Take Oath Shortly | Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has called a special session of the Legislative Assembly today where the floor test will be conducted after pro-tem speaker administers oath to the 288 newly-elected members. The oath will be administered by newly-appointed pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar at the session, which will begin at 8 am.
Nov 27, 2019 7:40 am (IST)
Tussle Between Congress, NCP over Speaker's Post | Meanwhile, there is a whiff of a tiff between the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the post of the Speaker of the House. While the Congress wants one of its MLAs to be appointed as the Speaker, the NCP believes, being the second-largest party in the coalition, the prestigious position should be given to it.
Nov 27, 2019 7:31 am (IST)
Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's letter to Uddhav Thackeray inviting him to be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra:
Nov 27, 2019 7:29 am (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in Tomorrow | The swearing-in ceremony, which was earlier scheduled for December 1, has been brought forward — it will be held at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on November 28. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said the ceremony was brought forward since MLAs have to return to their constituencies. Thackeray, who will be the first member of his family to occupy the top political post, said his government will not seek "revenge" against anyone. "I will go to Delhi to meet my ‘elder brother’ after the government is formed," he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had called him "my younger brother" during campaign rallies.
Nov 27, 2019 7:27 am (IST)
The development came after the alliance, at a joint meeting, announced Thackeray as its nominee for the post of the Maharashtra chief minister. The three parties named their alliance the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi'.The meeting was attended by Sharad Pawar, senior party leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana's Raju Shetti, Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi, MLAs of all these parties and others. The decision to elect Thackeray as nominee for CM's post was taken at a joint meeting of the three parties at a hotel in Mumbai, hours after the three-day-old BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis and supported by NCP's Ajit Pawar collapsed. Ajit Pawar had earlier resigned as the deputy chief minister.
Nov 27, 2019 7:26 am (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray Stakes Claim to form Maharashtra Govt | Last night, Uddhav Thackeray, the chief ministerial nominee of the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, reached Raj Bhavan and staked claim to form the government in Maharashtra. Thackeray, chief of the Shiv Sena, was accompanied by legislature party leaders of the three allies. “We are submitting a joint statement of staking claim for government formation before the governor. We will also produce proof of the support of all the MLAs of the three parties to the governor as a part of the mandatory procedure," said a Sena leader.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Sanjay Nirupam at a rally in Mumbai (PTI)
The editorial came a day after the combine chose Uddhav Thackeray as its chief ministerial face. The three parties named their alliance the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi'.The meeting was attended by Sharad Pawar, senior party leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana's Raju Shetti, Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi, MLAs of all these parties and others.
Governor Koshyari has called a special session of the Legislative Assembly today at 8am for the 288 newly-elected members to take oath, which will be administered by newly-appointed pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar.
The decision to elect Thackeray as nominee for CM's post was taken at a joint meeting of the three parties at a hotel in Mumbai, hours after the three-day-old BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis and supported by NCP's Ajit Pawar collapsed. Ajit Pawar had earlier resigned as the deputy chief minister.
The swearing-in ceremony, which was earlier scheduled for December 1, has been brought forward — it will be held at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on November 28. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said the ceremony was brought forward since MLAs have to return to their constituencies.
Thackeray, who will be the first member of his family to occupy the top political post, said his government will not seek "revenge" against anyone.
"I will go to Delhi to meet my ‘elder brother’ after the government is formed," he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had called him "my younger brother" during campaign rallies.
Speaking at the meeting, Thackeray evoked memories of his father and late Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He also thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi.