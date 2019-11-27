Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Keeps Distance from Ally Sena, to Skip Uddhav's Swearing-in

File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Sanjay Nirupam at a rally in Mumbai (PTI)



The editorial came a day after the combine chose Uddhav Thackeray as its chief ministerial face. The three parties named their alliance the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi'.The meeting was attended by Sharad Pawar, senior party leader Praful Patel, Congress leader Ashok Chavan, Swabhimani Shetkari Sangathana's Raju Shetti, Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi, MLAs of all these parties and others.



Governor Koshyari has called a special session of the Legislative Assembly today at 8am for the 288 newly-elected members to take oath, which will be administered by newly-appointed pro-tem speaker Kalidas Kolambkar.



The decision to elect Thackeray as nominee for CM's post was taken at a joint meeting of the three parties at a hotel in Mumbai, hours after the three-day-old BJP government led by Devendra Fadnavis and supported by NCP's Ajit Pawar collapsed. Ajit Pawar had earlier resigned as the deputy chief minister.



The swearing-in ceremony, which was earlier scheduled for December 1, has been brought forward — it will be held at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on November 28. Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said the ceremony was brought forward since MLAs have to return to their constituencies.



Thackeray, who will be the first member of his family to occupy the top political post, said his government will not seek "revenge" against anyone.



"I will go to Delhi to meet my ‘elder brother’ after the government is formed," he said, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who had called him "my younger brother" during campaign rallies.



Speaking at the meeting, Thackeray evoked memories of his father and late Sena founder Bal Thackeray. He also thanked Congress president Sonia Gandhi.