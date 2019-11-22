Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: NCP Calls Sena, Cong for 4pm Meeting as Names of CM Frontrunners Emerge

Sanjay Raut Goes to Lilavati Hopital | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who underwent an angioplasty earlier this month, went for a routine checkup at Lilavati Hospital in suburban Bandra on Friday. The Rajya Sabha MP underwent an angioplasty on November 12. The Shiv Sena leader has been at the forefront of Maharashtra power tussle since the state Assembly election results were declared on October 24.
Talking to reporters, Raut reiterated that his party will get the Maharashtra CM's post when the three-party alliance with Congress and NCP assumes power. "The time for offers has ended," Raut said, when asked about reports that the BJP had agreed to share the CM's post with the Sena.
Sources have said that Congress may not get into the “secular-communal” binary on delineating the reasons for having joined hands with Sena for government formation. The emphasis would instead be laid on “spirit of the Constitution as embodied in the Preamble” as the binding glue for the allies. According to sources, Congress leaders including Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, BalasahebThorat, Vijay Wadettivar, KC Padvi, Vishvjit Kadam, Satej Banti Patil, Sunil Kedar and others are likely to be inducted in state cabinet.
Pawar Outwitted So-called Chanakya of Indian Politics: Malik | NCP chief Sharad Pawar has finally "outwitted" the "so-called Chanakya of the Indian politics", the party said on Friday, as it inches closer to forming a government with Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra. The NCP's chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also reiterated that the throne of Delhi could not make Maharashtra bow before it. "Pawar Sahab has finally outwitted the so-called Chanakya of Indian politics. The throne of Delhi could not make Maharashtra bow down before it. Jai Maharashtra," Malik tweeted, without naming anyone.
आख़िर भारतीय राजनीती के तथाकथित चाणक्य को @PawarSpeaks साहब ने मात दे ही दी ,— Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 22, 2019
महाराष्ट्र को दिल्ली का तख्त नही झुका पाया,
जय महाराष्ट्र।
Sanjay Raut also said that his party will get the Maharashtra CM's post when the three-party alliance with Congress and NCP assumes power. "The time for offers has ended," Raut said, when asked about reports that the BJP had agreed to share the CM's post with the Sena.
Sena Won't Side with BJP Even If Offered Lord Indra's Throne: Raut | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena won't side with BJP even if offered Lord Indra's throne. "Why meet governor when President's rule is in place," the Shiv Sena leader added. Raut also said that Shiv Sena will get the CM's post.
Yesterday, the Congress and the NCP held separate meetings with its top central and state leaders. They have also been in touch with Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray. In one of the meetings, the Congress Working Committee after a detailed deliberation on the political situation in Maharashtra gave its approval to join hands with the Sena in the state, party sources said. After the meeting, which was chaired by Sonia Gandhi, Congress sources said the finer details on the government formation in Maharashtra is expected today.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA-son Aaditya met NCP president Sharad Pawar yesterday night. The over an hour-long meeting took place at Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' in South Mumbai as the Shiv Sena continues its effort form government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and the Congress. The Thackerays called on Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, after he arrived here from New Delhi in the evening. The Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting.
Uddhav Thackeray has indicated he may not be willing to share CM's post with NCP, said sources. Uddhav Thackeray is keen that Shiv Sena will remain in the CM's seat for five years. Nawab Malik too had said last week that since Sena had left BJP on this issue, they would prefer it if Sena had their CM for 5 years
The meeting took place on a day when Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said in New Delhi that his party and the NCP have "complete unanimity" on all issues concerning government formation in Maharashtra and will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena to "finalise the architecture of the alliance". The discussions will now move to Mumbai where the Congress and the NCP will hold deliberations with their other pre-poll allies — Peasants Workers Party, Samajwadi Party, Swabhimani Paksh and CPI(M) -- and then with the Sena, Chavan told reporters after another round of talks between senior leaders of his party and the NCP in the national capital.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar yesterday night. The meeting took place at Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' in South Mumbai. The Thackerays called on Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, after he arrived here from New Delhi in the evening. Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP leader and Pawar's nephew Ajit Pawar were also present at the meeting.
Details on Govt Formation Expected Today: Sources | Yesterday, Congress and the NCP held separate meetings with its top central and state leaders. They have also been in touch with Uddav Thackeray. In one of the meetings, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) after a detailed deliberation on the political situation in Maharashtra gave its approval to join hands with the Sena. After the meeting chaired by Sonia Gandhi, Congress sources said the finer details on the government formation in Maharashtra is expected today.
Making Mistake in Maharashtra: Nirupam | Former Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Sanjay Nirupam cautioned the party leadership and said the tie-up with the Sena will prove disastrous. "Several years ago, the Congress made a mistake of tying up with the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh. It faced a rout and since then it has not been able to recover. We are making the same mistake in Maharashtra,” Nirupam said in a tweet. “Becoming a number three party in the Shiv Sena-led government is akin to burying the Congress in the state. It is better if the Congress President does not succumb to the pressure."
Taking a dig at the former ally, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in a tweet said, "Sometimes it's better to quit a relationship for self respect."
November 22, 2019
Alliance to be Named ‘Maharashtra Vikasa Aaghadi’: Sources | The proposed three-party alliance in Maharashtra between Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress may be named ‘Maharashtra Vikasa Aaghadi’ and will be guided by the "spirit of the Constitution" in the running of the government. These broad contours of government formation between ideologically incompatible parties seem to be emerging after the Congress working Committee met in Delhi yesterday. The CWC was preceded by a joint meeting of the NCP and Congress on Wednesday night. Sources said that Congress may not get into the “secular-communal” binary on delineating the reasons for having joined hands with Sena for government formation. The emphasis would instead be laid on “spirit of the Constitution as embodied in the Preamble” as the binding glue for the allies. Read more
NCP sources said the chief minister's post is most likely to be on a rotational basis, with the first half given to the Sena and the latter to the NCP. The Congress is likely to have the deputy chief minister's post for the full five-year term, they said. Asked about this and the seat-sharing formula, Prithviraj Chavan said, "All discussions in public domain are purely speculative."
Delhi has been the center of marathon meetings between the Congress and the NCP this week, including their respective presidents Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar, to work out a suitable formula and ideological harmony before forging an alliance with the Sena, a party whose core Hindutva ideology is poles apart from the duo's. Top Congress leaders Patel, Jairam Ramesh and Kharge, its state leaders Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat and Naseem Khan, and NCP leaders Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Nawab Malik were part of Thursday's meeting.
Shiv Sena Party Meet Today | Uddhav Thackeray will address a meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders today, which is expected to deliberate on the party's line of action in the backdrop of the three main non-BJP parties making efforts to combine, said a Sena leader. Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and KC Venugopal will go to Mumbai on Friday for a meeting with the Sena and the NCP on the modalities of government formation, sources said.
Sena,NCP and Cong to Make Formal Announcement Today | Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA-son Aaditya met Sharad Pawar in Mumbai yesterday night after the NCP chief returned from Delhi. The meeting took place at Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' in South Mumbai. Sources said the three parties are likely to make a formal announcement today to join hands to take a shot at power in the state. They are then likely to send separate letters to Maharashtra Governor BS Koshyari mentioning their decision to come together to form a government, said a source.
Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan asserted that his party and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have "complete unanimity" on all issues concerning government formation and will hold talks with the Shiv Sena on Friday to "finalise the architecture of the alliance". The discussions will now move to Mumbai where the Congress and the NCP will hold deliberations with their other pre-poll allies -- Peasants Workers Party, Samajwadi Party, Swabhimani Paksh and CPI(M) -- and then with the Shiv Sena, the former Maharashtra chief minister told reporters after another round of talks between senior leaders of his party and the NCP.
File photo of NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
In a late night development, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA-son Aaditya met NCP president Sharad Pawar in over an hour-long meeting that took place at Nationalist Congress Party supremo's residence 'Silver Oak' in South Mumbai. The sudden meeting comes as the Shiv Sena continues its effort form government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and the Congress.
The Thackerays called on Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, after he arrived here from New Delhi in the evening. The Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting. However, no Congress leader was present at the meeting. "Since it was a meeting between top leaders, only they will know what transpired there. But the discussion is likely to have revolved around giving final touches to sharing of posts in the government being planned to be formed," an NCP leader said.
The meeting took place on a day when Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said in New Delhi that his party and the NCP have "complete unanimity" on all issues concerning government formation in Maharashtra and will now hold talks with the Shiv Sena to "finalise the architecture of the alliance".
The discussions will now move to Mumbai where the Congress and the NCP will hold deliberations with their other pre-poll allies — Peasants Workers Party, Samajwadi Party, Swabhimani Paksh and CPI(M) — and then with the Sena, Chavan told reporters after another round of talks between senior leaders of his party and the NCP in the national capital.
Sources said the three parties are likely to make a formal announcement on Friday about joining hands to take a shot at power in the state. Uddhav Thackeray will address a meeting of party MLAs and senior leaders on Friday during which he is expected to deliberate on the party's line of action in the backdrop of the three main non-BJP parties making efforts to form government in Maharashtra, a party leader said.
A senior NCP leader said a government is likely to be formed before the first phase of the Jharkhand polls scheduled on November 30. NCP sources said the chief minister's post is most likely to be on a rotational basis, with the first half to be given to the Shiv Sena and the latter to the Nationalist Congress Party.
The Congress is likely to have the deputy chief minister's post for the full five-year term, they said. However, Congress sources asserted that the issue of rotational chief ministership did not come up during the discussion with the NCP. The two parties will have another round of meeting on Thursday to give final touches to the contours of the alliance.
There will be discussions between the Shiv Sena and the Congress-NCP alliance in Mumbai on Friday, following which an announcement on government formation will be made.
Earlier, speaking to reporters after the nearly four-hour-long meeting at NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence here, both Chavan and Malik said the current spell of President's rule in the state has brought administration to a standstill, and the two parties are confident of ending this.
The announcement, which is likely to end whatever little doubt remained over whether the Congress will back the Sena or not amid reports of opposition to such an alliance by a section of its leaders, came a day after Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Senior Congress leaders Ahmad Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge were part of the deliberations held at Pawar's residence.
