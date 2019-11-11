Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Despite Mins Left for Deadline, Cong Keeps Sena Waiting; Aaditya Meets Guv

Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE Updates: With just minutes left for the deadline, Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with senior Shiv Sena leaders. Sources told News18 that Uddhav could become the chief minister, while there could be two deputy CMs from Congress and NCP each. If the deputy chief minister is from NCP, it'll be Ajit Pawar, a source said.
The Sena, the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP's 105 members, stepped up efforts to frab power in the politically crucial state. The party has time till 7.30pm to stake claim on government formation. Thackeray also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.
Read More
Nov 11, 2019 7:06 pm (IST)
Senior Shiv Sena leaders with Bhagat Singh Koshyari, the governor of Maharashtra.
Nov 11, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)
The meeting between senior Congress leaders at Sonia Gandhi's residence has ended. Senior leader, KC Venugopal, says no letter of support has been sent to the Shiv Sena as of now.
Nov 11, 2019 6:58 pm (IST)
Sonia Gandhi in Conversation with Uddhav Thackeray | Sonia Gandhi calls on Sena leader Milind Narvekar's and expresses her wish to speak with Uddhav Thackeray. Uddhav Thackeray and Sonia Gandhi are in a conversation right now. This is the second round of discussions between the two leaders.
Nov 11, 2019 6:50 pm (IST)
Three independent Maharashtra MLAs arrive at Raj Bhavan and extend their support to the Shiv Sena.
Bacchu Kadu, Independent Candidate outside Raj Bhavan, Mumbai: Three of us (independent candidates) have come here. Whosoever Uddhav Sahab will decide, will be the Chief Minister. #Maharashtrapic.twitter.com/TiBqUFuufR
Aaditya Thackeray Arrives at Raj Bhavan | Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray has reached Raj Bhavan, the Governor's residence, with a letter of support from the NCP-Congress.
Nov 11, 2019 6:36 pm (IST)
NCP and Congress leaders will not accompany Shiv Sena leaders to meet the governor at 7:15pm. They are expected to send a letter extending their support to the party in Maharashtra.
Nov 11, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)
Watch: The Shiv Sena and BJPs love-hate relationship over the years.
Nov 11, 2019 6:26 pm (IST)
Congress to Offer Outside Support to Shiv Sena-NCP | After holding discussions with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi has decided to extend outside support to the Shiv Sena in Maharashtra. Since the Congress will be giving outside support to the Sena, it will not be a part of the state cabinet. The deck has now been cleared for Shiv Sena-NCP to form the governemnt in Maharashtra. Meanwhile, a Shiv Sena delegation is set to meet governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 7:15pm.
Nov 11, 2019 6:20 pm (IST)
Shiv Sena’s Deal With Congress and NCP Done? Arvind Sawant Drops a Hint After Resignation | Earlier today, Arvind Sawant, the lone Shiv Sena minister in the central governemnt, resigned from the cabinet, indicating a departure of Shiv Sena from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He declared that a government will be formed in Maharashtra soon even as the Sena is engaged in hectic negotiations with the NCP and the Congress. Read the full story here.
Nov 11, 2019 6:10 pm (IST)
With the Congress having numerous ideologial differences with the Shiv Sena, Senior members of the party are keen to provide outside support to the Sena but the Maharashtra Congress MLAs, who have been staying at a Jaipur resort for the past two days, are keen to provide inside support and become part of the government formation.
Nov 11, 2019 6:07 pm (IST)
Breaking: Congress party has offered to extend support to Shiv Sena, say sources.
Nov 11, 2019 5:56 pm (IST)
As the governor has invited Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra, a delegation of Shiv Sena leaders is scheduled to meet the governor at 7:15pm. Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Eknath Shinde and Subhash Desai have just left Matoshree (Thakeray residence) to meet the governor at 7:15pm.
Nov 11, 2019 5:37 pm (IST)
Congress leaders AK Antony and Ahmed Patel arrive at Sonia Gandhi's residence. Party's Maharashtra leaders have been called to Delhi for further discussions over the political situation in Maharashtra, the meeting to be held shortly.
Nov 11, 2019 4:26 pm (IST)
Sanjay Raut Complains of Chest Pain, Hospitalised | Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was admitted to Lilavati Hospital here after he complained of chest pain, an official at the hospital said. Raut, who has been speaking to the media daily on his party's stand on the current political situation in Maharashtra, came to the hospital around 3.30 pm. "Raut came to the hospital two days back also for a routine check-up. An ECG (electrocardiogram test) was then done followed by some check-ups. Based on the ECG report, doctors advised him to come to the hospital today for further tests," he said.
Nov 11, 2019 3:55 pm (IST)
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been admitted to Lilavati hospital in Mumbai.
Nov 11, 2019 3:34 pm (IST)
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge reaches interim party chief Sonia Gandhi’s Residence. The Congress meeting is set to begin shortly.
Nov 11, 2019 3:30 pm (IST)
Commenting on the impasse between the BJP and the Shiv Sena over power-sharing in the government formation in Maharashtra, JD(s) supremo says, "Balasaheb gave place to the BJP in Maharashtra. LK Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpayee went to Balasaheb's residence and requested him for seats. Today, the BJP overrode that, which is why Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand that he will teach them a lesson. Now, it's for Congress and NCP to put down the BJP."
Nov 11, 2019 3:26 pm (IST)
Congress Leaders Reach Delhi | Maharashtra Congress leaders have landed in Delhi from Jaipur and are set to be part of the 4 o'clock meeting with party chief Sonia Gandhi.
Nov 11, 2019 3:04 pm (IST)
"The Shiv Sena chief requested Pawar Saheb for support. They also discussed the common minimum programme," a source said. Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut were also present at the hotel, he said.
Nov 11, 2019 2:57 pm (IST)
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray met NCP chief Sharad Pawar here on Monday and is learnt to have requested the latter to extend his party's support in forming government, sources said. During their 45-minute meeting, the two leaders also discussed the 'common minimum programme', including the agrarian issue, that will guide the action of their government in case it is formed, the sources said.
Nov 11, 2019 2:36 pm (IST)
Sr Congress Leaders Leave Jaipur Resort, to Attend Delhi Meeting | Senior Congress leaders have left the resort in Jaipur, where newly-elected Maharashtra Congress legislators are staying, to attend the working committee meeting of the party in Delhi. The Congress is expected to take a final call on extending support to the Shiv Sena at the meeting of its top leadership with Maharashtra state leaders at 4 pm. Former Union minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, former chief inisters Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat and party general secretary Avinash Pande have left the resort, sources said.
Nov 11, 2019 2:14 pm (IST)
BJP core committee meeting at Varsha ends. A second round of meeting will be held around 5pm.
Nov 11, 2019 2:12 pm (IST)
Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises Minister and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant displays his resignation from the cabinet during a press conference, in New Delhi
Nov 11, 2019 2:05 pm (IST)
trong>
Pawar-Thackeray Meeting Ends | The meeting between the Pawars and Thackerays concludes. Udhhav and Aaditya Thackeray along with Sharad and Ajit Pawar were seen leaving the Taj Lands End hotel.
Nov 11, 2019 1:54 pm (IST)
Former Union Minister Heavy Industries and Public Enterprise Arvind Sawant shared his resignation letter on Twitter:
Now, Shiv Sena to Meet Maharashtra Governor at 5pm | Shiv Sena postponed its meeting with Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari by two-and-a-half hours. A Sena delegation was scheduled to meet Governor Koshyari this afternoon at 2:30pm, which has now been pushed to 5pm at the backdrop of the Congress' second core group meeting scheduled at 4pm.
Nov 11, 2019 1:45 pm (IST)
"Where was their ideology when they were forming the govt in Kashmir and Bihar? BJP went back from their pre election promises. It would not have been morally right for me to continue in the Centre, so I have resigned as Union Minister," says Arvind Sawant.
Nov 11, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)
Allegations of Lies on Sena Unacceptable, Says Sawant | At the presser, Arvind Sawant blasts out at the BJP for not abiding by the 50-50 formula of power-sharing, which is the primary reason for tendering his resignation. "If there was no trust, then what is the point? We had made pact on 50-50 formula, which was defied by the BJP. Now, allegation of lies on Sena by BJP unacceptable," Sawant says.
Nov 11, 2019 1:32 pm (IST)
A press conference held by Union Minister and Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant is underway. Sawant resigned from his Ministry this morning.
Nov 11, 2019 1:26 pm (IST)
Uddhav Thackeray Meets Sharad Pawar | A meeting between Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar is underway at Hotel Taj Lands End.
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray held a conversation with Congress's interim president Sonia Gandhi over phone for five minutes. Uddhav along with two other leaders of his party was at Ahmed Patel's residence when the two leaders had a talk, sources said, adding that however the Congress to take a call.
As 7:30pm deadline approaches for Shiv Sena to stake claim for government formation, party MP Sanjay Raut has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital. On the other hand, in the national capital, Congress has begun its second meeting, with the grand old party deciding to go into wait and watch mode on supporting Uddhav Thackeray-led party's bid to form the government as the saffron party heads to the Governor at 5pm to stake its claim to power. Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met in Mumbai today and decided to wait for the Congress to come to a decision.
The Congress, after a meeting of its core committee, said that the final decision on extending support to the Sena will be taken by the state leadership after a meeting called at 4pm today. Sharad Pawar's NCP said their decision will be taken together with the Congress as the suspense over government formation continues. The Sena has time till 7.30pm today to stake claim to power.
Sources have said that the Sena has floated the proposal to give deputy CM posts to the NCP and the Congress to take their support, but a final decision is yet to be made. The BJP's oldest ally of 30 years, the Sena, on Monday said it is breaking all ties with the party as it looks to form the government with the support of the NCP and the Congress.
Party leader Sanjay Raut said there is no question of any relationship with the BJP when they themselves did not follow what they agreed upon, referring to the 50-50 deal on chief ministership.
The statement came after the lone Shiv Sena MP in the Union Cabinet, Arvind Sawant, said he will resign as minister today. The two opposition parties, the NCP and Congress, each held a meeting of their leaders this morning to decide their next course of action. Sharad Pawar’s NCP put forward the condition that it would only support Sena’s claim if the party exits the NDA at the Centre.
After the BJP’s refusal to form the government in the state, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari had on Sunday night asked the Shiv Sena to "indicate the willingness and ability" of the party to stake claim, sending the leaders in Sena, NCP and the Congress into huddles.
The Sena, the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7:30pm on November 11, to stake the claim. Congress sources said the party legislators from Maharashtra were meeting in Jaipur with senior leaders to discuss the possibility of supporting a Sena-led government.
A close aide of a senior Congress leader here said the MLAs will return to Mumbai from Jaipur Monday afternoon after which the party may announce its stand on the political impasse. Meanwhile, the Maharashtra BJP core committee headed by caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will also meet in Mumbai on Monday. Governor Koshyari has asked Sena legislative party leader Eknath Shinde to "indicate willingness and ability" of the party to form government, a Raj Bhavan statement said.
After the governor's communication, Sena MLAs, staying at a suburban hotel in Mumbai, went into a huddle. They later moved to Matoshree, the Bandra residence of the party chief Uddhav Thackeray, for another meeting. The fast-paced developments seem to have increased the bargaining power of opposition Congress and NCP, as the Sena, which has 56 MLAs, is far away from the halfway mark of 145.
A day after the governor asked the BJP to indicate its willingness and ability to form government, Fadnavis informed him about the party's inability to do so due to lack of enough numbers. The role of the Congress (44 MLAS) and the NCP (54 MLAs) is crucial now.
If the Sena decides to form a government with the support of Opposition parties, the collective strength of all the three parties will go up to 154 in the House, just above the halfway mark.
While the Congress refused to open its cards, the NCP made it clear that the Sena would have to break away from the NDA before the Sharad Pawar-led party can think of lending support to the Uddhav Thackeray's party.
However, Sena leader Sanjay Raut appeared unfazed and said his party would install its chief minister at any cost. Sharing of power, especially the post of the CM on a rotational basis, was the bone of contention between the Sena and the BJP for the last 16 days, which resulted into a deadlock.