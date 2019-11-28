Maharashtra Govt Formation LIVE: Raj Thackeray Accepts Cousin Uddhav's Invite for Swearing-in

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, the month-long political drama in Maharashtra will culminate today with the swearing-in of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the 18th chief minister. Thackeray, 59, will be the third Sena leader after Manohar Joshi and Narayan Rane to occupy the top post. The momentous occasion comes after weeks of political wrangling in the state saw the Sena and its ally BJP break their 30-year-long ties over the chief minister’s post. This followed the coming together of the ideologically divergent Sena, Sharad Pawar’s NCP and the Congress.
Supriya Sule Remembers Bal Thackeray | NCP leader and Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule recalled her relations with Bal Thackeray and his wife and said that they treated her like their own daughter. "Maa Saheb and Bala Saheb - missing you so much today. Both of you should have been here today. They treated me with so much love and affection more than a daughter! Their role in my life will always be special and memorable! (sic0)," Sule said in a tweet.
Margdarshak Pawar, Says Shiv Sena | The Shiv Sena has heaped praises on NCP chief Sharad Pawar and termed him 'margdarshak' (guide) of the new government in the state. Though the Shiv Sena espouses the Hindutva ideology, it formed the 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' alliance with the NCP and Congress when the Uddhav Thackeray-led party fell out with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief minister's post after the last month's Assembly elections.
With speculations being made over which all leaders will take oath with Shiv Sena's Uddhav Thakceray at Shivaji park today, reports suggest that Congress Balasaheb Thorat will also be taking oath as a minister. Thorat, however, did not confirm it. "I don't know how many ministers will take oath today, but chief minister and a few ministers from the three parties (Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena) will take oath at the ceremony," Thorat said. NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil and Thorat are likely to take oath as state ministers.
'Bal Thackeray and Indira Gandhi Had Cordial Ties' | Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat said Indira Gandhi and Bal Thackeray had cordial relations and Thackeray supported her. "Whenever it was needed, they stood by each other," Thorat said. The alliance of Congress with Shiv Sena in the Maha Vikas Aghadi along with NCP was seen as an unlikely combine as the two parties share opposite ideologies.
Over 2,000 Cops Deployed at Shivaji Park | At least 2,000 police personnel will guard the Shivaji Park here on Thursday evening as part of the elaborate security arrangements being made for the oath ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra CM, police said. The iconic venue will turn into a virtual fortress as personnel drawn from various security forces, including Quick Response Teams, Riot Control Police, State Reserve Police Force, Local Armed Police and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad will be deployed to prevent any untoward incident. Dog squads will also be on duty to maintain a vigil at the sprawling ground, located in Dadar area, police said.
BJP's Shameless Attempt to Subvert Democracy: Sonia Gandhi | Slamming the BJP, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi said the party made 'shameless attempt to subvert democracy in Maharashtra'. She also slammed Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said, "He behaved in the most reprehensible manner," adding that every effort was made to 'blatantly' sabotage the three party alliance govt formation.
Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai where Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray will take oath as the chief minister at 6:40 pm today.
As the month-long tug of war over the government formation in Maharashtra finally concludes with Uddhav Thackeray taking oath as the chief minister today, NCP workers from Pandharpur met party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence to reuest him to make the MLA of their constituency, Bhalke Bharat, as the cabinet minister.
Bhujbal and Thorat Likely to Take Oath | NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal and Jayant Patil and Maharashtra Congress unit chief Balasaheb Thorat are likely to take oath as state ministers on Thursday, sources in the two parties said. The deputy chief minister's post may go to NCP MLA Ajit Pawar, they said.
On being asked if Aaditya Thackeray will be given a ministerial post in the cabinet, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut said it is the decision of the chief minister to select a minister for the cabinet. "Uddhav Thackeray ji is not only his father but also chief minister. He will take the decision," Raut said.
Historic Day, Says Sanjay Raut | "Today is a historic day," Sanjay Raut said ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in later in the day. He said this is going to have a ripple effect on the politics of the country. "We are expecting leaders from across party lines," Raut said. Political leaders froma cross the parties have been invited for the oath ceremony. "It is upto Sharad Pawar to decide. I don't know, it is NCP's matter. Sharad Pawar is senior-most leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. What post should be given to Ajit Pawar or someone else in his party, will be decided by him," Raut said.
With the swearing-in of 59-year-old Thackeray, the state will have a chief minister from the Sena after 20 years. The oath taking ceremony will be held at the sprawling Shivaji Park, where his father and Sena founder Bal Thackeray addressed his famous Dussehra rallies. The last Sena man to occupy the chief minister's chair was Narayan Rane in 1999, after Manohar Joshi, who in 1995 became the first CM from the party. The swearing-in ceremony follows days of dramatic political developments, which included a three-day government formed by an unexpected support from NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who has since returned to the Sharad Pawar-led party fold.
Congratulating the Congress for being a part of Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, party leader Sanjay Jha sounded the poll bugle for Jharkhand where elections are scheduled to be held from November 30. "Congratulations to all Congress leaders and supporters on being part of #MahaVikasAghadi . But time to move gears immediately: Jharkhand. It must be won (sic)," Jha said in a tweet.
In Baramati, Ajit Pawar's Supporters Project Him as Future CM | A poster projecting prodigal NCP leader Ajit Pawar as future chief minister of Maharashtra cropped up in his home constituency Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday. The poster bears photos of Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar, whose party is the key constituent of newly-formed 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) which also comprises the Shiv Sena and the Congress. "Dada (Ajit), you won the assembly elections by the highest margin in Maharashtra which has accepted your leadership. Maharashtra needs you and you cannot stop now,"
With the stage set for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing in ceremony, senior Sena leader tweeted the famous Bollywood movie dialogue "How is the Josh?" Raut had been vocal against the BJP after the two parties sparred over the post of chief minister.
Sanjay Raut's Jibe at BJP | The BJP made "aghori" (barbaric) attempts to retain power in Maharashtra but the state's people foiled it, marking the beginning of a change in the country's politics, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said on Wednesday. Addressing reporters here, Raut said it will not be surprising if the Shiv Sena forms government at the Centre after having installed its chief minister (Uddhav Thackeray) in Maharashtra.
Senior BJP leader Eknath Khadse on Wednesday said the BJP could have won 20 to 25 seats more in the last month's Maharashtra Assembly polls, if he and some other party leaders were actively involved in the election campaign. The former revenue minister, who resigned in 2016 over allegations of corruption, said leaders like him, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Vinod Tawde and some others were "deliberately kept out" of the state election campaign.
Not a Revolt, Says Ajit Pawar | NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who shocked his party and family after joining hands with the BJP on Saturday and became deputy chief minister in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government, on Wednesday said what he did could not be termed a revolt. He also reiterated that he continues to be with the NCP and would abide by whatever party chief Sharad Pawar says. "It was not a revolt. I was the leader of NCP. Did NCP remove me? Did you read (about my removal from NCP) somewhere?" Ajit Pawar told reporters. "I have been telling all that I was in the NCP, I am in NCP and will be in NCP."
Sena's Guest List Includes 400 Farmers | Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DMK' s MK Stalin have been invited for Thackeray's swearing-in. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said that chief ministers of Congress-ruled states have been invited along with Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal and Stalin. Apart from prominent political leaders, the Sena has also invited some 400 farmers, including members of families of agriculturists who committed suicide, party MP Vinayak Raut said.
'All Issues Sorted' | Leaders of the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) met on Wednesday as the process of forming the new council of ministers gathered momentum. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Thackeray, who is also the Sena president, and Congress veteran Ahmed Patel were among the leaders who held parleys over council of ministers and the swearing-in ceremony. Congress general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge joined the leaders later. "We have sorted all issues," Patel said after the meeting.
Uddhav Thackeray will be sworn in at Shivaji Park, a traditional venue for events by the Shiv Sena, which includes founder Bal Thackeray's iconic Dussehra rallies. In a first, Maharashtra will have a Thackeray chief minister. The October 20 election was also significant for the Sena as Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya became the first from his family to contest a poll and win.
Leaders of the 'Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi' (MVA) — the front of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine — met on Wednesday as the process of forming the new council of ministers gathered momentum. NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Thackeray, and Congress veteran Ahmed Patel were among the leaders who held parleys over council of ministers and the swearing-in ceremony, to be held at the Shivaji Park in Dadar on Thursday evening. Congress general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge joined the leaders later.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Praful Patel confirmed that the deputy chief minister of the alliance will be from his party and the speaker from the Congress. “There will be only one deputy chief minister and that will be from the NCP,” said Patel after attending a meeting of the MLAs of the three alliance partners in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday night met Congress president Sonia Gandhi and is understood to have invited her for his father’s swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at 6:40 pm at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Thursday. He also called upon senior Congress leader and former prime minister Manmohan Singh to extend the invitation. Despite the bitter break-up with the BJP, Uddhav Thackeray called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and invited him for the swearing-in ceremony.
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal and DMK chief MK Stalin have also been invited for the ceremony. Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar said the chief ministers of Congress-ruled states have also been invited.
Apart from prominent political leaders, the Sena has also invited 400 farmers, including members of families of agriculturists who committed suicide, party MP Vinayak Raut said.
