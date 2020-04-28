POLITICS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Govt Harassing Journalists, Terrorising Media, Alleges Ex-CM Devendra Fadnavis

File photo of BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

File photo of BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Fadnavis, leader of the opposition in the Assembly and former chief minister, was accompanied by Pravin Darekar, leader of opposition in the council, senior leaders Ashish Shelar and Vinod Tawde, as well as Mumbai party unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 6:55 PM IST
Share this:

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday led a party delegation to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari claiming there was an undeclared emergency in the state and that journalists were being terrorised by the Uddhav Thackeray government.

Fadnavis, leader of the opposition in the Assembly and former chief minister, was accompanied by Pravin Darekar, leader of opposition in the council, senior leaders Ashish Shelar and Vinod Tawde, as well as Mumbai party unit chief Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

Fadnavis claimed ABP Majha journalist Rahul Kulkarni was arrested in connection with a migrant mob gathering in Bandra during lockdown on April 14 because he had exposed a letter given by a state government official to scam-accused DHFL promoters Wadhawans allowing them to travel from Mumbai to Satara during lockdown.

Since the case was filed in Mumbai, the arrested journalist was made to travel through COVID-19 hotspots from Osamanabad to the metropolis, Fadnavis alleged. He said a case had also been filed against a Times Now journalist for a new report.

The media can be asked to clarify a negative news report but filing cases and arresting them amounts to terrorising the media, the former CM claimed.

Fadnavis further pointed out that journalist Arnab Goswami was grilled for 12 hours by the police in connection with a news programme he hosted.

Those speaking out against the state government on social media are also being harassed, adding that even distribution of newspapers was being curtailed in the name of a health threat.

The door-to-door delivery of newspapers has been prohibited in containment areas to stop the spread of novel coronavirus. "We urge you to intervene and seek a response from the state government," Fadnavis told the governor.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,010

    +878*  

  • Total Confirmed

    29,974

    +1,594*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,027

    +665*  

  • Total DEATHS

    937

    +51*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 28 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres