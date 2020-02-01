Maharashtra Govt to Seek Legal Opinion on Bringing Muslim Quota Back, Says Nawab Malik
Nawab Malik said that ensuring quota for Muslims is part of the common minimum programme the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi's constituents- Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress- had worked out before forming the government last year.
File photo of NCP leader Nawab Malik .
Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra will seek legal opinion on bringing back five per cent reservation for Muslims in the state, Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said on Saturday.
"We will seek legal opinion on bringing back quota for Muslims. No decision has been taken in this regard yet, but steps will definitely be taken," Malik said.
In June 2014, a few months before the assembly election, the then Congress-NCP dispensation had approved five per cent reservation for Muslims in government service and education, and also issued an ordinance to that effect.
"The BJP-led government was formed in the state in October that year and the ordinance lapsed," Malik said.
He added that the Bombay High Court had, however, given a green signal for giving quota to Muslims in education. But the previous Devendra Fadnavis government did not take any decision on that, he alleged.
