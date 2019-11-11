Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Uddhav Makes Final Effort to Fulfill Balasaheb's Dream of Thackeray CM, Dials Sonia Gandhi Twice Within an Hr

The phone call from Thackeray to Gandhi came before the Congress held a crucial meeting for a second time in the day to decide on whether or not to support the Shiv Sena.

News18.com

Updated:November 11, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Uddhav Makes Final Effort to Fulfill Balasaheb's Dream of Thackeray CM, Dials Sonia Gandhi Twice Within an Hr
Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray

New Delhi: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday spoke to Congress president Sonia Gandhi twice within and hour and sought her party's support to form a government in Maharashtra.

The phone call from Thackeray to Gandhi came before the Congress held a crucial meeting for a second time in the day to decide on whether or not to support the Shiv Sena. The Shiv Sena chief sought the Congress' support to form a government in Maharastra, sources said.

The BJP and the Sena, long-term allies for around 30 years, won a majority together in last month's Maharashtra elections. However, the Sena was hell bent on installing a CM from their party, following which it severed ties with the bigger ally.

"I had promised Balasaheb that there will be a Shiv Sena Chief Minister one day, and I will fulfill that promise, I don't need Amit Shah and Devendra Fadnavis for that," he had said.

The Sena, the second largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP's 105 members, stepped up efforts to frab power in the politically crucial state. The party has time till 7.30 pm to stake claim on government formation. Thackeray also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.

The Congress is expected to take a final call on extending support to the Shiv Sena at a meeting of its top leadership with Maharashtra state leaders.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram