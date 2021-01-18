Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Election Results 2021 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

Event Highlights Counting of Votes Begins

Polling for elections to over 14,000 gram panchayats in 34 of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra began on a peaceful note on Friday morning, an official had said. The polls, being held with COVID-19 protocols in place, will cover 34 districts barring Mumbai city and Mumbai suburban districts.

The elections to the Maharashtra gram panchayats on Friday saw on average 79 percent voting on Friday, State Election Commissioner UPS Madan said. There are 27,920 gram panchayats in Maharashtra. Voting began at 7:30 am and will continue till 5:30 pm except in four tehsils in Gadchiroli, a Naxal-hit district, and Gondia district. In these four tehsils, the voting will end at 3 pm. Maharashtra State Election Commissioner UPS Madan on Thursday said that there are 20,000-odd seats where members have already been elected unopposed.



Elections to 14,234 gram panchayats were announced on 11 December last year, but in some local governing bodies elections were held completely or partially unopposed.



At least 14 Thane district villages have boycotted the gram panchayat elections to press for their demand to be a part of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation. With 14 villages boycotting the elections, five gram panchayats in the district will not go to polls on Friday, the official said.



The gram panchayats are considered the third tier of governance. Elections for them are not held on party lines, using party symbols.



Candidates are allotted election symbols from a list of free symbols. The poll panel had earlier this week canceled the election process in Umrane and Khondamali gram panchayats in Nashik and Nandurbar districts, respectively, after it received evidence of auctioning of posts of sarpanchs and other members.