Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in a surprise decision, said on Monday that he wanted to step down from the post and has informed the Prime Minister to relieve him of all his political responsibilities.

An official release stated that Koshyari wants to spend the rest of his life reading, writing and in other leisurely activities. The governor apprised PM Narendra Modi of his desire during the latter’s visit to Mumbai last week, the release added.

In the statement issued by Raj Bhavan, Governor Koshyari said, “It was an absolute honour and privilege for me to serve as the Rajya Sevak or Rajyapal of a great State like Maharashtra – the land of Saints, Social reformers and valiant fighters."

I have always received the love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard.— Governor of Maharashtra (@maha_governor) January 23, 2023

“I can never forget the love and affection I have received from the people of Maharashtra during the last little more than 3 years. During the recent visit of the Hon’ble Prime Minister to Mumbai, I have conveyed to him my desire to be discharged of all political responsibilities and to spend the remainder of my life in reading, writing and other activities. I have always received the love and affection from the Hon’ble Prime Minister and I hope to receive the same in this regard,” Koshyari stated.

Koshyari had offered to resign in November last year, according to a statement issued by Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut during the row over the Governor’s controversial remarks regarding Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji. However, Raj Bhavan at the time dismissed the statement.

Koshyari took over as the 22nd Governor of Maharashtra on September 9, 2019.

