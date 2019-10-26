Maharashtra, Haryana Election Result 2019 LIVE: Sena Demands BJP Assurance on Rotational CM in Writing; Congress Woos Thackerays With 5-Year CM-ship

Maharashtra, Haryana Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Suspense continues in Maharashtra on government formation two days after election results, with the Shiv Sena driving a hard bargain to lend support to alliance partner BJP. In the latest pressure tactic, the Sena has demanded BJP assurance on 50-50 sharing formula in writing. Speaking to News18, Sena's Thane MLA Pratap Sarnaik said Maharashtra should have a Shiv Sena CM for 2.5 years and that a “senior leader like Amit Shah should give it in writing”. At a meeting held at Matoshree, newly-elected party MLAs also demanded that Aaditya Thackeray be made the chief minister in the next government. Sensing an opportunity, the Congress has sent feelers to the Thackerays again, saying it is up to them to decide if they want Sena CM for five years or wait for BJP response on the 2.5-year demand.
Meanwhile, in Haryana, backed by Dushyant Chautana’s JJP, Manohar Lal Khattar will stake claim to form the government this afternoon and take oath tomorrow. Senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad also confirmed that the party will not be accepting any support from controversial HLP leader Gopal Kanda. Kanda’s offer of support and claim of being the kingmaker had led to massive outrage as the Sirsa MLA is undergoing trial for allegedly abetting the suicides of a former employee in his aviation company and her mother. In yet another important development, reports say the JJP is considering nominating Naina Chautala, mother of Dushyant Chautala, as the deputy CM.
Oct 26, 2019 3:02 pm (IST)
Maharashtra BJP MLAs will meet on October 2 at 2 pm, says state chief Chandrakant Patil.
BJP Maharashtra President, Chandrakant Patil: BJP has called legislative party meeting on 30th October at Vidhan Bhavan to elect leader in the house. All 105 MLAs to attend the meeting. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/dMd9fq86iW
BJP Stakes Claim to Form Govt, Chautala Gives Letter of Support | BJP stakes claim to form government in Haryana after Manohar Lal Khattar, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad meet Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya. The BJP leaders, with JJP's Dushyant Chautala in tow, reached the Raj Bhawan to stake claim. Chautala gives his letter of support to the governor.
Oct 26, 2019 2:33 pm (IST)
Ajay Chautala Granted Furlough | Dushyant Chautala's father and JJP leader Ajay Chautala has been granted furlough for 2 weeks, and should be out of prison by today evening or tomorrow morning, according to DG Prisons. Chautala is lodged in jail after conviction in a teacher recruitment scam along with his father and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala.
Oct 26, 2019 2:31 pm (IST)
Here are visuals of Manohar Lal Khattar, Ravi Shankar Prasad, along with Dushyant Chautala arriving at Governor's House:
Chandigarh: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and JJP Leader Dushyant Chautala arrive at Governor house pic.twitter.com/Q2fZmQntBJ
Manohar Lal Khattar Reaches Raj Bhavan | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar reaches Raj Bhavan with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and JJP president Dushyant Chautala to stake claim to form the state government.
Oct 26, 2019 2:20 pm (IST)
Ball's in BJP's Court: Congress | Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar says that if the Shiv Sena approaches it with a proposal to form an alliance, they will take it to the high command.
Vijay Wadettiwar,Congress on Shiv Sena's proposal to BJP to run govt for 2.5 yrs each: Ball is in BJP's court,it is up to Shiv Sena to decide if they want a 5 year CM or wait for BJP's response on 2.5 yr CM demand.If Sena's proposal comes to us,we will discuss with high command https://t.co/XlRyEwyD7epic.twitter.com/yb1LwahxxS
Aaditya Thackeray for CM: Sena MLAs | After Uddhav Thackeray's renewed assertion for equal sharing of power with the BJP, newly-elected MLAs of Shiv Sena on Saturday demanded that Aaditya Thackeray be made the chief minister in the next government. "We want to see Aaditya Thackeray as the next chief minister. But Uddhavji will take the final decision," said Pratap Sarnaik, MLA from Thane city. Another MLA Abdul Sattar, who defected to the Sena from the Congress ahead of polls, also endorsed Sarnaik's view. "Uddhavji will take the final call on this," he said.
Oct 26, 2019 2:01 pm (IST)
Amit Shah Should Confirm 50:50 Formula in Writing: Shiv Sena | Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik says, "We have decided that the BJP should give us in writing about their proposal. Senior leader like Amit Shah should give.in writing. We want 50-50 formula, including a 2.5 years term for Shiv Sena CM." He further adds that party president Uddhav Thackeray will take a call on who the Deputy CM will be. He also confirmed that Sena MLAs have passed a one line proposal giving all rights of decision to Uddhav Thackeray.
Oct 26, 2019 2:01 pm (IST)
Oct 26, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)
Sonia Gandhi happy with performance in Haryana Assembly elections, says Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda after a meeting with her. Watch:
Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar says, "We have been given the role of opposition and we will perform that role but if any alternative is to be discussed then Shiv Sena must come to us, they have not approached us yet."
Vijay Wadettiwar,Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in assembly: We have been given the role of opposition and we will perform that role but if any alternative is to be discussed then Shiv Sena must come to us, they have not approached us yet. #MaharashtraAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/VCtb7Sy3yP
Meeting the Guv at 2:30 pm: Manohar Lal Khattar | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar says that the party will meet with Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya at 2:30 pm today to stake claim to form government.
Oct 26, 2019 1:12 pm (IST)
Not Taking Support From Gopal Kanda: Ravi Shankar Prasad | Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad says, "Will form a stable, honest government with the support of Dushyant Chautala's JJP and independent candidates. CM will decide on the state cabinet after taking oath, and there will be only 1 deputy chief minister." He also confirmed that the BJP will not take Gopal Kanda's support.
Oct 26, 2019 12:56 pm (IST)
Don't Want Role in Govt Formation: NCP's Praful Patel | "I want to make it clear that we will be in opposition and play the role of a strong opposition. We don't want to have any role in Govt formation, BJP-Shiv Sena have got the mandate, so best wishes to them," says NCP's Praful Patel.
Oct 26, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)
"We will go to meet the Governor and request him to invite us to form the government, " says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The BJP is set to for the government in an alliance with the JJP.
JJP Considering Naina Chautala for Deputy CM? | The JJP is considering Naina Chautala for the post of deputy chief minister in the state, a PTI report said quoting sources. Naina Chautala is the mother of JJP leader Dushyant Chautala and wife of Ajay Chautala, who is lodged in the jail after conviction in a teacher recruitment scam along with his father and former chief minister Om Prakash Chautala. Earlier, Naina Chautala was an INLD MLA from Dabwali. She joined the Jannayak Janata Party after its formation following a feud in the Chautala clan last year.
Oct 26, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)
Khattar Elected as Haryana BJP Legislative Party Chief | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has unanimously been elected as leader of BJP legislative party in the state, says Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
BJP Legislative Party's Meeting Begins | The BJP legislative party's meeting in Chandigarh commenced at the UT Guest house, with Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, CM Manohar Lal Khattar in attendance. Khattar will be formally elected as the legislative party chief.
Oct 26, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)
BJP Won't Take Gopal Kanda's Support | The BJP won't take support from rape-accused independent MLA from Sirsa Gopal Kanda, says BJP leader Anil Vij. "We are not taking any support from him...he is a free man, he is free to support anyone but we are not taking his support."
Oct 26, 2019 11:58 am (IST)
Khattar to be Sworn-in At 2 pm Tomorrow | Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will be sworn in for a second term tomorrow at 2 pm. The BJP, in alliance with the JJP, is set to form government in the state after Dushyant Chautala emerged kingmaker willing 10 out of the 90 seats in Haryana.
Oct 26, 2019 11:54 am (IST)
Visuals of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at UT Guest house in Chandigarh.
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at UT Guest house in Chandigarh where BJP legislative party meeting will begin shortly. pic.twitter.com/KEW5r26xtZ
In Rajasthan, BJP ally Hanuman Beniwal alleged on Friday that former chief minister Vasundhara Raje helped the Congress candidate in Khinwsar bypoll, a day after his brother, Narayan Beniwal won the assembly seat by a slender margin. He also alleged that Raje and Yunus Khan had also helped the Congress candidate in the Nagaur seat during the Lok Sabha polls when the RLP and the BJP fought the election in alliance.
Oct 26, 2019 11:33 am (IST)
"We need to see where we lacked. We will brainstorm over it. If the high command has decided to have a Deputy CM, then it is fine. We have done an alliance for benefit of the state and I am sure it will complete its term. I am very happy," says BJP leader Anil Vij.
#BattleForHaryana – We need to see where we lacked. We will brainstorm over it. If the high command has decided to have a Deputy CM, then it is fine. We have done an alliance for benefit of the state and I am sure it will complete its term. I am very happy: BJP leader Anil Vij. pic.twitter.com/M64o2LRlNm
BJP Haryana In-charge Anil Jain says that the party will decide who to take support from only after the legislative party meeting has concluded. He was alluding to the support from independent candidate Gopal Kanda who was accused of raping an air hostess who ultimately committed suicide.
Anil Jain,BJP Haryana incharge on whether BJP will take support of Independent winning candidate Gopal Kanda: We will first hold a meeting of our legislative party shortly, after that we will decide from whom to take support. pic.twitter.com/wenTetuceQ
Our Numbers Are Complete: Haryana BJP Incharge | Haryana BJP Incharge Anil Jain said that the alliance is ready to meet the governor to stake claim to form the government, and that further details of the swearing-in will be shared later.
11 Cong-NCP Defectors Lose On BJP-Sena Tickets | At least 11 political leaders, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, have lost from their respective constituencies. While 10 of these leaders had contested in the assembly elections, one candidate — Udayanraje Bhosale — lost in the Lok Sabha by-election.
Oct 26, 2019 10:38 am (IST)
The outcome of the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly poll results is significant on many counts. For the first time, the Gandhis did very little campaigning. Disgruntled Congressmen may even point out that at places where Rahul campaigned (Nuh and Mahendragarh in Haryana) and Mumbai for instance, the party lost the seats. Sonia was supposed to address nine public meetings in Maharashtra, but failed to turn up for any. Party workers can, from now onwards, draw courage to face electoral battles without the Gandhis, writes Rasheed Kidwai. Read full opinion piece here
Oct 26, 2019 10:35 am (IST)
Former captain of the Indian national hockey team and winning candidate from Haryana's Pehowa Sandeep Singh arrives for BJP legislative party meeting at UT Guest house in Chandigarh.
Khattar to Meet Haryana Guv, Stake Claim | Manohar Lal Khattar will meet Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya around to stake claim to form the next government in the state, after a meeting of the BJP Legislative party wherein he will be elected as chief. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is also expected to reach Chandigarh in the afternoon and meet the governor to submit his party's letter of support to the BJP.
Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray and Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray at a rally in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)
Despite the election result going down to the wire in Haryana, the BJP has managed to put together an alliance government in the northern state within 48 hours. A deal in Maharashtra, however, eludes the saffron party, with no clear statement yet from the BJP-Sena alliance on government formation.
Adding to the political suspense is the Maharashtra Congress statement hinting that it may offer support to a Sena government. Hectic parleys are on in all camps with the Shiv Sena leadership scheduled to hold a meeting of its newly elected MLAs in Matoshree at noon. Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, meanwhile, is likely to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati. One of the likely scenarios to emerge in Maharashtra is that of a Sena-NCP-Congress government.
Incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to be elected the BJP legislative party leader at a meeting in Chandigarh today and will then stake claim before the governor to form the government. Chautala is likely to be his deputy. "Going by the mandate of the voters of Haryana, leaders of both parties have decided that BJP and JJP will form the government together. The chief minister will be from the BJP and deputy chief minister will be from the JJP," Amit Shah told reporters.
The BJP's decision to win over Chautala underlines its quest to placate Jats, a dominant community in the state who are believed to have voted mostly against the saffron party in the recent polls, to ensure a smooth run of its government. Khattar said both the parties had worked together in the past.
Sources said Shah had spoken to Chautala even before the results were out, following inputs that the BJP might not get a majority on its own.
Top BJP leaders moved swiftly since Thursday night to cobble together a majority in Haryana after the party's tally fell to 40 in the state, six short of the majority mark. Most of the seven independent MLAs have also pledged their support to the party. Majority of the independent MLAs are BJP rebels and several of them have given their letters of support to Khattar during a meeting at the residence of the party's working president, JP Nadda, in the national capital.
The saffron party faced flak after controversial MLA Gopal Kanda, an accused in two abetment-to-suicide cases, announced his support to its bid to form the government in Haryana.
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti appealed to her party not to forget its moral goals, a suggestion that it should not be seeking Kanda's support for forming government. Apparently on the defensive, senior BJP leaders ensured that they were not seen with Kanda even as other Independent MLAs were seen moving in and out of Nadda's residence after announcing their support to the saffron party.
In Maharashtra the BJP's job is all about placating its ally Sena. Though the saffron alliance has won a comfortable majority by winning 161 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the BJP's dependence on its partner is much more now as it won only 105 seats against the 122 it has in the outgoing assembly.
Sena's tally also fell to 56 from 63 but its clout has increased due to the more crucial role it will have in the stability of the future NDA government. Thackeray on Thursday had reminded the BJP about the formula arrived at during his meeting with Shah ahead of Lok Sabha polls, and said they had decided on a fifty-fifty formula for the alliance in the state.
"We agreed to contest fewer seats (than the BJP), but I cannot accommodate the BJP every time. I should allow my party to grow," Thackeray said. Keeping up the heat on its senior partner, Sena in its mouthpiece said there was no "maha janadesh" as the BJP had claimed before the results were announced and that the outcome was in fact a rap on the knuckles for those high on "arrogance of power".
Sena MP Sanjay Raut posted a cartoon that shows a tiger (his party's symbol) wearing a clock locket (NCP's party symbol) sniffing a lotus (BJP's party symbol).
Though he indicated that the cartoon was posted in jest, the message was not lost on anyone as Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan had said earlier that his party should explore all options to keep the BJP out of power. The Congress has an alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP in the state.