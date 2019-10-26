Maharashtra, Haryana Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Shiv Sena MLAs to Huddle in Matoshree; Khattar Gets 2nd Innings With JJP Support

Maharashtra, Haryana Election Result 2019 LIVE Updates: Despite the election result going down to the wire in Haryana, the BJP has managed to put together an alliance government in the northern state within 48 hours with support from Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). A deal in Maharashtra, however, eludes the saffron party, with no clear statement yet from the BJP-Sena alliance on government formation.
Adding to the political suspense is the Maharashtra Congress statement hinting that it may offer support to a Sena government. Hectic parleys are on in all camps with the Shiv Sena leadership scheduled to hold a meeting of its newly elected MLAs in Matoshree at noon. Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat, meanwhile, is likely to meet NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati. One of the likely scenarios to emerge in Maharashtra is that of a Sena-NCP-Congress government.
Read More
Oct 26, 2019 11:13 am (IST)
Our Numbers Are Complete: Haryana BJP Incharge | Haryana BJP Incharge Anil Jain said that the alliance is ready to meet the governor to stake claim to form the government, and that further details of the swearing-in will be shared later.
11 Cong-NCP Defectors Lose On BJP-Sena Tickets | At least 11 political leaders, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena from Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of Assembly elections in Maharashtra, have lost from their respective constituencies. While 10 of these leaders had contested in the assembly elections, one candidate — Udayanraje Bhosale — lost in the Lok Sabha by-election.
Oct 26, 2019 10:38 am (IST)
The outcome of the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly poll results is significant on many counts. For the first time, the Gandhis did very little campaigning. Disgruntled Congressmen may even point out that at places where Rahul campaigned (Nuh and Mahendragarh in Haryana) and Mumbai for instance, the party lost the seats. Sonia was supposed to address nine public meetings in Maharashtra, but failed to turn up for any. Party workers can, from now onwards, draw courage to face electoral battles without the Gandhis, writes Rasheed Kidwai. Read full opinion piece here
Oct 26, 2019 10:35 am (IST)
Former captain of the Indian national hockey team and winning candidate from Haryana's Pehowa Sandeep Singh arrives for BJP legislative party meeting at UT Guest house in Chandigarh.
Khattar to Meet Haryana Guv, Stake Claim | Manohar Lal Khattar will meet Haryana governor Satyadev Narayan Arya around to stake claim to form the next government in the state, after a meeting of the BJP Legislative party wherein he will be elected as chief. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala is also expected to reach Chandigarh in the afternoon and meet the governor to submit his party's letter of support to the BJP.
Oct 26, 2019 10:30 am (IST)
JJP to Hold Meeting Today | The Jannayak Janata Party led by Haryana kingmaker Dushyant Chautala is set to hold a meeting in Chandigarh today. Chautala yesterday announced that his party would form an alliance with the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP in the state.
Oct 26, 2019 10:20 am (IST)
NOTA Steals the Show | In Maharashtra's Latur, ‘None of The Above’ (NOTA) finished in second place in Maharashtra's Latur seat, behind Congress's Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh, the younger son of former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, winning the seat for the first time with a massive 75.10% of the total vote share. Here are the figures for NOTA in the Assembly elections for Haryana and Maharashtra.
Oct 26, 2019 10:10 am (IST)
Outrage Over Gopal Kanda | After Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda pledged his support to the BJP as Haryana elections resulted in a hung assembly, the party received flak from the opposition as well as the people. People on Twitter found the irony in the fact that a "rape accused" woulf become kingmaker for the BJP, which prides in its 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' initiative. The Aam Aadmi Party also slammed the saffron party over the same. 'Beti Bachao gang is spineless and shameless', the Congress said.
Oct 26, 2019 10:00 am (IST)
Small Margins Could Have Flipped Poll Results | As the counting of votes for assembly elections concluded on Thursday in Haryana and Maharashtra, a few constituencies kept parties on their toes till the very last round. A look at the results shows that as many as 25 seats in Haryana and 37 seats in Maharashtra recorded victory margins of less than 5,000 votes. This despite the average victory margin of almost 16,000 in Haryana and more than 28,000 in Maharashtra. Click here to read full article
Oct 26, 2019 9:56 am (IST)
After the BJP and the JJP announced that they will form a coalition government in Haryana, the Congress on Friday said it was clear that the Dushyant Chautala-led JJP was and will remain the "B-team" of the BJP. The JJP has won 10 seats in the 90-member assembly, and after its alliance, will get the post of the deputy chief minister.
Oct 26, 2019 9:52 am (IST)
The Shiv Sena put up posters in Mumbai's Prabhadevi after his win to the Worli Assembly seat in the recently concluded Maharashtra elections.
Oct 26, 2019 9:49 am (IST)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP General Secretary Arun Singh to be present as observers in a BJP legislative party meeting where Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar will be elected as leader.
Chandigarh: Meeting of BJP legislative party to be held later today at UT Guest house. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and BJP General Secretary Arun Singh to be present as observers. #HaryanaAssemblyPollspic.twitter.com/Ced7AvRjSn
Newly Elected Shiv Sena Leaders Meet Today | The Shiv Sena's newly elected MLAs will meet later in the day today, with party president Uddhav Thackeray chairing the meeting.The meeting comes after Maharashtra Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said that if the Sena showed the courage to break up with the BJP, he was open to the possibility of joining hands with Uddhav Thackeray’s outfit.
Incumbent Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is likely to be elected the BJP legislative party leader at a meeting in Chandigarh today and will then stake claim before the governor to form the government. Chautala is likely to be his deputy. "Going by the mandate of the voters of Haryana, leaders of both parties have decided that BJP and JJP will form the government together. The chief minister will be from the BJP and deputy chief minister will be from the JJP," Amit Shah told reporters.
The BJP's decision to win over Chautala underlines its quest to placate Jats, a dominant community in the state who are believed to have voted mostly against the saffron party in the recent polls, to ensure a smooth run of its government. Khattar said both the parties had worked together in the past.
Sources said Shah had spoken to Chautala even before the results were out, following inputs that the BJP might not get a majority on its own.
Top BJP leaders moved swiftly since Thursday night to cobble together a majority in Haryana after the party's tally fell to 40 in the state, six short of the majority mark. Most of the seven independent MLAs have also pledged their support to the party. Majority of the independent MLAs are BJP rebels and several of them have given their letters of support to Khattar during a meeting at the residence of the party's working president, JP Nadda, in the national capital.
The saffron party faced flak after controversial MLA Gopal Kanda, an accused in two abetment-to-suicide cases, announced his support to its bid to form the government in Haryana.
Senior BJP leader Uma Bharti appealed to her party not to forget its moral goals, a suggestion that it should not be seeking Kanda's support for forming government. Apparently on the defensive, senior BJP leaders ensured that they were not seen with Kanda even as other Independent MLAs were seen moving in and out of Nadda's residence after announcing their support to the saffron party.
In Maharashtra the BJP's job is all about placating its ally Sena. Though the saffron alliance has won a comfortable majority by winning 161 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly, the BJP's dependence on its partner is much more now as it won only 105 seats against the 122 it has in the outgoing assembly.
Sena's tally also fell to 56 from 63 but its clout has increased due to the more crucial role it will have in the stability of the future NDA government. Thackeray on Thursday had reminded the BJP about the formula arrived at during his meeting with Shah ahead of Lok Sabha polls, and said they had decided on a fifty-fifty formula for the alliance in the state.
"We agreed to contest fewer seats (than the BJP), but I cannot accommodate the BJP every time. I should allow my party to grow," Thackeray said. Keeping up the heat on its senior partner, Sena in its mouthpiece said there was no "maha janadesh" as the BJP had claimed before the results were announced and that the outcome was in fact a rap on the knuckles for those high on "arrogance of power".
Sena MP Sanjay Raut posted a cartoon that shows a tiger (his party's symbol) wearing a clock locket (NCP's party symbol) sniffing a lotus (BJP's party symbol).
Though he indicated that the cartoon was posted in jest, the message was not lost on anyone as Congress leader and former chief minister Ashok Chavan had said earlier that his party should explore all options to keep the BJP out of power. The Congress has an alliance with the Sharad Pawar-led NCP in the state.