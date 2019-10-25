Maharashtra, Haryana Election 2019 LIVE: Gopal Kanda Pledges Support to BJP in Haryana, Says India Progressing With Modi

Maharashtra, Haryana Election 2019 LIVE: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today arrived in Delhi for a meeting with the BJP top brass as the party, which fell six short of majority in the state, seeks to retain power. The BJP will have to depend on the support of Independents or Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party, which won 10 seats. The saffron party claims to have the support of Independents though Chautala has kept his cards close to his chest. The BJP's final tally in the Haryana election came as a disappointment for a party that had won all 10 parliamentary seats in the Lok Sabha polls earlier this year and predicted that it will cross 75 seats this time in the legislative assembly. Surprisingly, eight of the 10 ministers fielded by the BJP lost.
Meanwhile, wooed by both the BJP and the Congress after the success of the fledgling Jannayak Janta Party, Dushyant Chautala will hold meetings with his 10 MLAs today to decide the future course of action.
Oct 25, 2019 11:40 am (IST)
Manohar Lal Khattar to be Sworn in Tomorrow: Sources | As Manohar Lal Khattar wraps up his meeting with the party's top brass, BJP sources say that he will retain his seat as Chief Minister and will be sworn in tomorrow.
Oct 25, 2019 11:28 am (IST)
Crucial JJP Meet Begins | The meeting between JJP chief Dushyant Chautala and the party's MLAS from Haryana begins at his residence in Janpath.
Oct 25, 2019 11:21 am (IST)
Gopal Kanda, however, says that he cannot name the Independent MLAs who have professed support to the BJP. "I have spoken to Nadda ji. Congress has also been approaching us. They are calling, but our previous experience with Congress has not been good," he says and claims that there are no corruption cases against him. Kanda further says that his family has connections with the RSS.
Oct 25, 2019 11:18 am (IST)
Haryana Battle Heats up | Independent MLA from Sirsa, Gopal Kanda, who is also emerging as the major key player, says that all the Independents have pledged support to the BJP camp. "Country is progressing with the Modi government, all the Independent MLAs have decided to support the BJP without any conditions."
Oct 25, 2019 11:06 am (IST)
Another interesting development is coming in from Worli where posters have come up demanding that Aaditya Thackeray be given the Chief Minister's post.
Oct 25, 2019 11:02 am (IST)
Another Snub for BJP in Maha | Shiv Sena once again hit out at ally BJP with its leader Sanjay Raut saying that the party editorial Saamna and chief Uddhav Thackeray was criticising those who become subsumed by the "power of politics". "Satara has always shown the way to right politics," he says in reference to the contest which saw defeat of a turncoat candidate Udayanraje Bhosale. "Those who keep changing stands don't survive for long in politics."
Oct 25, 2019 10:54 am (IST)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar arrives at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi; He will hold a meeting with BJP working pesident JP Nadda and BJP Haryana in-charge Anil Jain today.
Who is Gopal Kanda? | Haryana Lokhit Party chief and former powerbroker Gopal Kanda won from his home constituency of Sirsa. On Thursday evening, a photo of him along with independent MLA Ranjeet Singh on what appeared to be a special flight was circulated as news emerged that he had proclaimed his support to the BJP camp. A former Minister of the previous Bhupinder Singh Hooda administration, Konda had resigned after being accused of abetting the suicide of an air hostess who worked for his aviation company in 2012. He had even been jailed in the case following which he was let off on bail. Four years later, Kanda along with his brother were charged for alleged illegal party development in Sirsa. He is now emerging to be a key player in the elections since his party is said to be in touch with five other Independent MLAs.
Oct 25, 2019 10:24 am (IST)
Hitting out at the BJP for "wooing" Independent MLA Gopal Kanda, who is an accused in two suicide cases, Congress' Manish Tewari said, "Kanda, Batata, Baingan, Aloo -Sab Chalega BJP Ko - Sam Dam, Dand , Bhed- Sarkar Banani Hai BJP Ko - by all means foul - even when the mandate is against them . Party with a difference eh !"
Congress' Rohtak MP and son of Haryana's former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda Deepender Hooda said that everything will be finalised in the Congress Legislative Party today. "Public will not like any Independent MLA joining BJP," he says and adds that Congress is in touch with some Independents.
Oct 25, 2019 9:57 am (IST)
'With Independent's Support...' | Haryana BJP chief Subhash Barala expressed his confidence at forming the government in BJP. "We have the support of independents, you will know who they are very soon," he said. As counting on Thursday showed early indications that Barala will be dealt a blow in the Assembly seat of Tohana, reports began circulating that he had tendered his resignation to the party. Quashing the speculation, he said, "I never resigned from my post. This was a rumour that was spread by some people."
Oct 25, 2019 9:40 am (IST)
JJP chief Dushyant Chautala is headed for the meeting with the 10 MLAs.According to several reports, the BJP is keen on having the JJP onboard and make him an equal stakeholder in the government. On Thursday, however, Chautala commented about the results saying, "“This shows there was huge anti-incumbency against the (Manohar Lal) Khattar government.”
Oct 25, 2019 9:19 am (IST)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar leaves for Delhi to attend the meeting of the BJP top brass today. Ahead of the party meeting, Khattar cancelled his meeting with Governor Satyadev Narayan Arya. He is expected to reach Haryana Bhawan at 10.30 am.
Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna targeted BJP with headlines of NCP's big victory and how it turned Congress' favours in the state. Shiv Sena in its mouthpiece Saamna targeted BJP with headlines of NCP's big victory and how it turned Congress' favours in the state. "Elections cannot be won with the help of turncoats as it has been seen in Satara where Udayrajaje Bhosale was defeated by a huge margin," Sena wrote in a snub to its alliance partner.
Oct 25, 2019 8:38 am (IST)
NCP senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal indicated that the battle for the government in Maharashtra could become a terse one. "Does Shiv Sena want Deputy CM or CMs post?" he asked insinuating the possibility that NCP could be offering the CM's post to Shiv Sena.
Oct 25, 2019 8:20 am (IST)
The 50-50 Argument Between Allies | While Aaditya Thackeray had emerged as the CM hopeful in the run up to the polls, but it is likely that the reigns of the government in Maharashtra will remain with Devendra Fadnavis. The Shiv Sena, in the case, will be offerred the Deputy CM's post. Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, however, told reporters on Thursday: "It is time to remind the BJP about the formula arrived at when BJP chief Amit Shah visited my home....we had decided on a fifty-fifty formula for the alliance."
Oct 25, 2019 8:16 am (IST)
A Saffron Win in Maharashtra | The contest in Maharashtra also saw a muted victory for BJP, in comparion to its 2014 performance. The party ended with a tally of 105 in the 288-member Assembly. The Sena won on 56 seats, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on 54, while the Congress won 44 seats. Aaditya Thackeray, the first of the Thackeray clan to fight the elections, won in Worli.
Oct 25, 2019 8:10 am (IST)
Two Possible Scenarios & an Unlikely One | The incumbent BJP will be hoping to woo the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) chief Dushyant Chautala today to cross the halfway mark. In another possible option, Chautala’s JJP can side with the Congress. That, however, will be a tough choice to make because the Congress's Bhupinder Singh Hooda had played a decisive role in putting behind bars Om Prakash Chautala, Dushyant Chautala’s grandfather. In what seems highly unlikely, but is a possible third option, Independent contestants and smaller outfits can play a role in deciding which party forms the government in the state.
Oct 25, 2019 8:03 am (IST)
Two of the eight winning Indepedent MLAs have proclaimed their support for the saffron camp. Haryana Lokhit Party's Gopal Kanda and Independent candidate Ranjeet Singh were whisked away to Delhi ahead of the critical meeting between the BJP leaders, including CM Manohar Lal Khattar, party president Amit Shah and working president JP Nadda.
Oct 25, 2019 7:57 am (IST)
Hung Assembly in Haryana | In what proved to be a cliffhanger, the contest in Haryana threw up a hung Assembly on Thursday, as the ruling BJP emerged as the single largest party with 40 seats, six short of the halfway mark needed to form the next government. Congress too out up a resurgent performance by registering a win on 31 seats. But, it was debutant Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) led by Dushyant Chautala, which turned heads by winning 10 seats.
