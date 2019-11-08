Maharashtra Heading for President's Rule: Senior NCP Leader Chhagan Bhujbal
The term of the existing assembly is set to expire on Saturday. The former deputy chief minister said the NCP will adopt 'wait and watch' approach.
File photo of Chhagan Bhujbal.
Mumbai: Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday said Maharashtra is heading for President's rule. The BJP and its ally Shiv Sena which together crossed the majority mark in the October 21 state elections have not yet staked claim to form government as they are bickering over the chief minister's post.
"I think we are heading for President's rule. After President's rule is imposed, I think things will normalise in a month. Somebody will have to retreat or change tracks (to form government)," Bhujbal told a news channel.
The term of the existing assembly is set to expire on Saturday. The former deputy chief minister said the NCP will adopt "wait and watch" approach.
Bhujbal also alleged that Congress's Igatpuri MLA Hiraman Khoskar was approached by somebody and offered inducements to switch sides. "Khoskar himself told me this. This is not right, not in line with the Constitution," he said.
