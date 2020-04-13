POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Housing Minister Quarantines Himself After Interaction With Infected Cop

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad

Jitendra Awhad represents Thane district's Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency, where several coronavirus cases have been found in the last couple of weeks.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 13, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday decided to quarantine himself after he came in contact with a person who tested positive for coronavirus.

A police official with whom the minister interacted recently has tested positive for coronavirus. Hence, as a precaution, Awhad has decided to self-quarantine for next few days, a source said.

Awhad represents Thane district's Kalwa-Mumbra Assembly constituency, where several coronavirus cases have been found in the last couple of weeks.

He is the first state minister to quarantine self. Awhad recently urged citizens of his constituency to stay indoors or else it could prove fatal.

