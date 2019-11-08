Maharashtra Incident Shows How Congress Govt Dislodged in Karnataka, Says Gehlot Amid 'Poaching' Rumours
Responding to a question on the government formation in Maharashtra, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said the state's governor will decide what has to be done.
File photo of Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Image : PTI)
Jaipur: Amid rumours of Maharashtra Congress MLAs heading to the state to thwart a "poaching bid" by the BJP, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it has showed how their government in Karnataka was dislodged and the saffron party came into power in Manipur and Goa.
"The circumstances that BJP has created in the country, including Goa and Manipur...Congress had the mandate but the BJP formed the government. What was done to dislodge the government in Karnataka...Now everyone is exposed," Gehlot told reporters, welcoming Congress legislators to the state. He said Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa had himself said in a video clip that Union Home Minister Amit Shah had made all arrangements for legislators in Mumbai.
"It is quite obvious to be worried if the country's home minister does work of poaching. I have heard that the Shiv Sena, which is BJP's partner, has holed up its legislators at a hotel...So such is the situation prevailing," he said.
"Everyone has shown their cards now. The Congress and the NCP have not got the mandate, so they will sit in the Opposition," he said.
The chief minister also spoke about the Congress protest against policies of the Centre, which he claimed had led to the economic slowdown in the country.
