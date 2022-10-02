Maha: Shinde's Security Beefed Up Over Life Threat, CM Says 'Won't Be Scared, Nobody Can Stop Me'

Intelligence Department in Maharashtra has received input on a possible threat to the life of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, following which his security has been beefed up. State Intelligence Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre said the threat input was received on Saturday evening and necessary action has been taken. The security of the Shiv Sena leader has been further beefed up.

This is the second time the CM received a death threat. Earlier, Shinde claimed to have received threat letters from Maoists.

When asked about the death threat input, Shinde told the media, “I don’t pay attention to it. Our home department and home minister Devendra Fadanavis are capabale, and we trust them. I will not be scared of such threats. Nobody can stop me from working for the public. I will continue to work.”

Shinde already enjoys Z plus security cover, which has been further tightened on account of the threat. His private residence in Thane and his official residence ‘Varsha’ in the capital city Mumbai have also been put under tight security.

Shinde is scheduled to address his first Dussehra rally at MMRDA grounds in Mumbai on October 5.

Meanwhile, some Shiv Sainiks from Worli, the constituency of Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, proclaimed support to Shinde earlier in the day.

Shinde became Maharashtra Chief Minister in June this year after his rebellion which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray government.

(with inputs from PTI)

